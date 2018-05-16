OnePlus 6 Launched With 6.28-inch Display, Snapdragon 845 CPU, and Headphone Jack (phonedog.com) 15
OnePlus has launched their newest flagship smartphone today at an event in London. The OnePlus 6, as it is called, features a 6.28-inch 2280x1080 display with 19:9 aspect ratio and notch, Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM, 16- and 20-megapixel rear-facing cameras, 3,330mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 8.1 Oreo running out of the box with support for Android P coming soon. Strangely, the phone features a glass build construction but no support for wireless charging. OnePlus claims the glass back will be better for transmitting radio waves, but it's likely included in preparation for the OnePlus 6T, which will likely launch several months later and include wireless charging. PhoneDog reports: Around on the back of the OnePlus 6 is a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup that's now in the center of the phone for symmetry. There's a 16MP camera with Sony IMX 519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, and support for optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization, as well as a 20MP camera with Sony IMD 376K sensor and f/1.7 aperture. Also included are portrait mode and slow-motion 480fps video capture features.
The body of the OnePlus 6 is made of Gorilla Glass 5, which OnePlus says will be better for transmitting radio waves. Rounding out the OP6's spec list is a 16MP front-facing camera, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, an alert slider, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the security side of things, there's a rear fingerprint reader and face unlock, and when it comes to wireless capabilities, the OnePlus 6 supports 40 global LTE bands as well as 4x4 MIMO for speeds up to 1Gbps. The OnePlus 6 will be available on May 22 with the following prices: 6GB/64GB: $529; 8GB/128GB: $579; 8GB/256GB: $629.
I'll be passing on this one. Notch.
And what's with this: "CDMA: BC0/BC1", which is what Verizon uses, but it's not listed as compatible.
Glass back, notch, horrible aspect ratio.
So basically, everything people said they didn't want in the surveys that OnePlus did before the launch.
Good work guys!
As long as there any phones out there that do not have a glass back I will never buy a phone with a glass back. Why on Earth would you make the most fragile material known to man an integral part of your case? Glass is a stupid idea for a back, only marginally better is metal because they're always polished to the point where you can't hold the device. We need to get back to reasonable materials on phones. a good textured back in a premium plastic style would avoid the need for a case on most of these phones, would look better, and be more durable.
There's only one reason manufacturers use glass backs on their phones, and that's to try to get you to buy more phones when you can't hold on to your existing one because it's so slippery you drop it and inevitably shatter the back of the phone.
It's actually not more durable, if you make the plastic thin enough, which they will.
:-(
We've lost the durability war at this point. All tech is fragile crap. All that remains is for it to become cheap, fragile crap.
Seriously, where's the machine with remotely similar specs, plus some kind of a keyboard and software freedom?
No MicroSD slot.
No removable battery.
No IPS display.
Ridiculous price.
No sale.
What's wrong with the display?
Reliability and daylight visibility.