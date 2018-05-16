Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Power The Almighty Buck

Nobody Knows How Much Energy Bitcoin Is Using (vice.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
dmoberhaus writes: A new report published in 'Joule' today claims Bitcoin may use up to 0.5% of the world's energy by the end of this year. We often hear about how bad Bitcoin is for the environment -- it already uses the same amount of energy as the country of Ireland -- but these numbers are usually just the /minimum/ amount of energy the network must be using. The actual amount of energy used by the Bitcoin network is likely substantially higher, but getting an accurate reading on that energy level is hard. The only researcher trying to quantify Bitcoin's energy use spoke to Motherboard about opening Bitcoin's 'black box.'

Nobody Knows How Much Energy Bitcoin Is Using More | Reply

Nobody Knows How Much Energy Bitcoin Is Using

Comments Filter:

  • Especially considering web page scripting running stuff in ways as anti-efficient as you can get, relying on millons of copies to keep up with the Joneses.

    Still, if it helps drive green generation, well, that's right in line with supply and demand.

  • So I get it, bitcoin is using massive amounts of energy to power it. But how much energy is used by other currencies? Both in the creation and the destruction of the currency? It costs a lot of money to maintain paper bills and coins. Keep them in circulation, etc... Then there is the processing cost of storing & transport of those physical goods. You need to factor those in to the cost analysis when comparing fiat to bitcoin, and not just say "bitcoin is using power lol!"

    Yes, it uses power, but so do

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I seriously doubt that. Guess what requires energy every time it's spent or used?

      • The US Government spends about $1 BILLION per year alone just creating the currency. That's just one government, creating paper money. That doesn't include other governments. That doesn't include all the banks and their server farms, that doesn't include ANYTHING that is required to USE that money... that's just to create the paper money. In one year.

        Tell me again how you doubt it?

        http://mentalfloss.com/article... [mentalfloss.com]

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
          To be fair, the discussion is how much energy fiat takes vs bitcoin, not how much money it takes.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You raise an interesting point about current money using a lot of energy and resources to maintain; however, I'd be shocked if it were 0.5% of all energy produced (as bitcoin is being quoted as using). I've no doubt bitcoin uses more. A lot more.

      Also, bitcoin is used by what, about 1 million people world wide? Whereas cash is used by... 6 or 7 BILLION people.

      1 million- using 0.5% of all energy (and only a small fraction of that 1 million are miners using it), is a disproportionate amount of energy. Imag

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, it uses power, but so do fiat currencies

      Yes, but fiat currencies have a well-defined useful purpose.

      Bitcoin is just a vehicle for rich boys to sucker money out of Stupid People.

    • It's not an apples to apples comparison, because bitcoin is not needed in this world or any other world, whereas normal currency is.

      Suppose a new fad appears where people are burning big piles of coal stacked in the shape of a giant penis. Say it becomes really popular. Critics then point out that it's a waste of energy and emitter of greenhouse gases. Defenders of penis coal justify this by saying,

      "But the CO2 emissions from cars is much bigger than CO2 emission from penis coal. So it's not a problem, car

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      BTC, by design, is as expensive to create and operate as possible. It is going to be difficult for anything to be as bad at the same scale of usage.

    • It costs a lot of money to maintain paper bills and coins.

      A printing press does not use a lot of energy. Hell, even smelting metal for coins doesn't use anywhere near that much energy.

      Visa averaged 6kJ each for 111.2 billion transactions in 2017. Compare that to Bitcoin, which at most favorable estimates (only 0.3% of world energy), averaged 3GJ each transaction. That's 500,000 times as expensive. VISA uses less than 0.3% of Bitcoin's nominal usage, and probably 0.1% of Bitcoin's total usage. Yet it p

  • Bitcoin is the same push of technology somewhat comparable to the very early car prototype that actually worked, which is MB model 1886, https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] Both prototypes are operational. Both are not really good at how energy is consumed. Both have a capacity that is realy low However, both deliver from point A to B. Also, they both served a prototype, a grandaddy for the future models. MB 1886 still runs they way it has been designed 130 years ago and Bitcoin will run they way it is des

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      The problem with BTC is that it is designed to use as much power as possible, with an arms race of whoever is willing to throw more power at it getting a bigger slice of the cumulative pie. It can not get any less power intensive because there is a financial incentive to out spend your competitors.

  • More importantly (Score:3)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @01:31PM (#56621556)

    how much bandwidth does it consume?

    You can always toss some solar panels and a powerbank into your cabin in the woods to mine.

    I know there are concerted efforts to thermal map grow sites, and bitcoin miners are starting to be of interest.

    The power company knows how much electricity you're using, and they can figure out from your billing information if you're doing something "extra"

  • How much power is being saved due to heating uses that aren't necessary? Ultimately a computer turns electrons into heat while doing some useful stuff (like playing cat videos) while doing it. The heat is no less for playing the cat video. So a computer is effectively the same as a resistive heater like a space heater is. So if a computer is a space heater which turns its power almost entirely into heat, it must be offsetting heating needs some of the time and increasing cooling needs other times.

  • Sure, Bitcoin (especially mining) use a lot of energy, but how does it compare to other currency?

      - How much energy are used to print/make money and get the raw materia?
      - How much energy is used to store money? (Bank and others)
      - How much energy is used to do transaction with money?
      - What about Wall Street?
    etc.

    • Not just money. How much energy is wasted by people watching funny cat movies, playing games, or any other kind of unproductive entertainment ?

  • For 300 bitcoins I'll tell you how much.

  • I'm sure Bitcoin seemed like a good idea at the time but the thought of the human race's death being hastened due to a made-up currency for drug dealers and launderers is hard to swallow.

Slashdot Top Deals

It's not hard to admit errors that are [only] cosmetically wrong. -- J.K. Galbraith

Close