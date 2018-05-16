Nobody Knows How Much Energy Bitcoin Is Using (vice.com) 37
dmoberhaus writes: A new report published in 'Joule' today claims Bitcoin may use up to 0.5% of the world's energy by the end of this year. We often hear about how bad Bitcoin is for the environment -- it already uses the same amount of energy as the country of Ireland -- but these numbers are usually just the /minimum/ amount of energy the network must be using. The actual amount of energy used by the Bitcoin network is likely substantially higher, but getting an accurate reading on that energy level is hard. The only researcher trying to quantify Bitcoin's energy use spoke to Motherboard about opening Bitcoin's 'black box.'
Especially considering web page scripting running stuff in ways as anti-efficient as you can get, relying on millons of copies to keep up with the Joneses.
Still, if it helps drive green generation, well, that's right in line with supply and demand.
But how much energy is used by traditional fiat? (Score:2, Insightful)
So I get it, bitcoin is using massive amounts of energy to power it. But how much energy is used by other currencies? Both in the creation and the destruction of the currency? It costs a lot of money to maintain paper bills and coins. Keep them in circulation, etc... Then there is the processing cost of storing & transport of those physical goods. You need to factor those in to the cost analysis when comparing fiat to bitcoin, and not just say "bitcoin is using power lol!"
Yes, it uses power, but so do
I seriously doubt that. Guess what requires energy every time it's spent or used?
The US Government spends about $1 BILLION per year alone just creating the currency. That's just one government, creating paper money. That doesn't include other governments. That doesn't include all the banks and their server farms, that doesn't include ANYTHING that is required to USE that money... that's just to create the paper money. In one year.
Tell me again how you doubt it?
http://mentalfloss.com/article... [mentalfloss.com]
You raise an interesting point about current money using a lot of energy and resources to maintain; however, I'd be shocked if it were 0.5% of all energy produced (as bitcoin is being quoted as using). I've no doubt bitcoin uses more. A lot more.
Also, bitcoin is used by what, about 1 million people world wide? Whereas cash is used by... 6 or 7 BILLION people.
1 million- using 0.5% of all energy (and only a small fraction of that 1 million are miners using it), is a disproportionate amount of energy. Imag
I wouldn't...
Ink, paper, people, transporation, etc... that all uses massive amounts of energy. Just the transport of those bills alone probably uses up a considerable amount of energy.
Yes, it uses power, but so do fiat currencies
Yes, but fiat currencies have a well-defined useful purpose.
Bitcoin is just a vehicle for rich boys to sucker money out of Stupid People.
I literally do this all the time. Paying in bitcoin is often faster than cash. If it's taking longer, you're doing it wrong, and either YOU or the person receiving it is retarded.
It's not an apples to apples comparison, because bitcoin is not needed in this world or any other world, whereas normal currency is.
Suppose a new fad appears where people are burning big piles of coal stacked in the shape of a giant penis. Say it becomes really popular. Critics then point out that it's a waste of energy and emitter of greenhouse gases. Defenders of penis coal justify this by saying,
"But the CO2 emissions from cars is much bigger than CO2 emission from penis coal. So it's not a problem, car
A printing press does not use a lot of energy. Hell, even smelting metal for coins doesn't use anywhere near that much energy.
Visa averaged 6kJ each for 111.2 billion transactions in 2017. Compare that to Bitcoin, which at most favorable estimates (only 0.3% of world energy), averaged 3GJ each transaction. That's 500,000 times as expensive. VISA uses less than 0.3% of Bitcoin's nominal usage, and probably 0.1% of Bitcoin's total usage. Yet it p
More importantly (Score:3)
how much bandwidth does it consume?
You can always toss some solar panels and a powerbank into your cabin in the woods to mine.
I know there are concerted efforts to thermal map grow sites, and bitcoin miners are starting to be of interest.
The power company knows how much electricity you're using, and they can figure out from your billing information if you're doing something "extra"
Re:More importantly (Score:4, Informative)
Opportunity cost (Score:2)
How much power is being saved due to heating uses that aren't necessary? Ultimately a computer turns electrons into heat while doing some useful stuff (like playing cat videos) while doing it. The heat is no less for playing the cat video. So a computer is effectively the same as a resistive heater like a space heater is. So if a computer is a space heater which turns its power almost entirely into heat, it must be offsetting heating needs some of the time and increasing cooling needs other times.
What about energy consumption of other currency? (Score:2)
Sure, Bitcoin (especially mining) use a lot of energy, but how does it compare to other currency?
- How much energy are used to print/make money and get the raw materia?
- How much energy is used to store money? (Bank and others)
- How much energy is used to do transaction with money?
- What about Wall Street?
etc.
Not just money. How much energy is wasted by people watching funny cat movies, playing games, or any other kind of unproductive entertainment ?
So what. Why should we care. As long as the power isn't being stolen who cares. Spend your money however you want.
I'd say if you're running your bitcoin farm on solar, then no one cares. If you're running it on coal. The environment cares.
