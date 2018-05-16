Microsoft To Launch a Line of Lower-Cost Surface Tablets With 10-inch Displays By Second Half of 2018, Report Says (bloomberg.com) 28
Microsoft plans to launch a line of lower-cost Surface tablets as soon as the second half of 2018, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. These devices should help Microsoft improve its market share in the iPad-led hybrid machines market, the outlet noted. From the report: Microsoft has tried this before. The software giant kicked off its consumer-oriented hardware push in 2012 with the launch of the original Surface RT. At the time, it was priced starting at $499. After the tablets didn't resonate with consumers and product reviewers, Microsoft pivoted to the more-expensive Surface Pro, a line which has gained steam and likely contributed to demand for a pro-oriented iPad, which Apple launched in 2015.
The new tablets will feature 10-inch screens -- around the same size as a standard iPad, but smaller than the 12-inch screens used on the Surface Pro laptop line. The new Surfaces, priced about $400, will have rounded edges like an iPad, differing from the squared off corners of current models. They'll also include USB-C connectivity, a first for Surface tablets, a new charging and syncing standard being used by some of the latest smartphones. The tablets are expected to be about 20 percent lighter than the high-end models, but will have around four hours fewer of battery life. (The current Surface Pro can last 13.5 hours on a single charge.)
Underpowered (Score:3)
Run well (Score:2)
why don't you just say that this poor system will never be able to run well
Assuming* it's using x86 and not ARM,
:-P
you could always install Linux on it to have it run well
---
*: and thus UEFI Secure Boot must mandatory enable the end-user to boot into something else than the microsoft-signed windows. (by disable secure boot and/or by enabling the user to add any extra signing key).
Re: (Score:2)
Underpowered for whom? Yes I run Lightroom on my Surface Pro and it starts getting strained. But the vast majority of users out there will at the very worst subject their little toys to running Word or Excel.
Not everyone needs a workstation. Those people who play with tiny tablets definitely not so.
Re: (Score:2)
Chrome would prolly cripple the system after 5 tabs.
Re: (Score:2)
They're still doing this? (Score:2)
I would have expected Microsoft to pack it in by now. They've been at this mobile Windows thing since the 1990s (in a box somewhere I have a clamshell WinCE HPC running one of the earliest versions of WinCE - nice system actually, but...) and virtually everyone has made a success of it who's tried, except them. Apple (twice!) Google. Palm. Even Atari! (No, seriously, they came up with a pocket PC that was a runaway success, you may remember it from Terminator 2, John Connor uses it briefly to hack an ATM..
Re: (Score:3)
Billions upon billions of dollars in the war chest, and nothing to really spend it on. So invest a few billion in mobile, why not?
They might pull an xbox type win out of it, or lose a few billion. Either way, they aren't materially impacted.
Re: (Score:2)
I would have expected Microsoft to pack it in by now. They've been at this mobile Windows thing since the 1990s
Other than a comparison to the Surface RT failure where does it say Windows Mobile? If these things run Windows 10 S it will already be lightyears ahead of the Surface RT failure and a clear indication that MS could actually be learning from past mistakes.
There's nothing fundamentally wrong with low-cost computing. But MS's attempt so far have not been compatible with the traditional term "computing". If they can cram a Surface Pro 2/3 into a smaller space with a lower cost they may actually be on to a winn
Re: (Score:2)
Where did *I* say Windows Mobile?
I said mobile Windows. With a lowercase 'm'. I'm referring to Microsoft's 25-30 year campaign to try to make Windows a serious contender in the mobile space.
With absolutely no successes.
Not one.
Zero.
Zilch.
Sometimes they produced good products the market just wasn't interested in (original WinCE, Windows 8 - which was an excellent mobile operating system, it's just a shame they tried to market it as a desktop system), but regardless, they've never managed to make
App ecosystem (Score:2)
Maybe if they can get Windows 10 to run Android apps, like ChromeOS, they might stand a chance.
Well, that was the whole initial purpose of WSL / BashOnWindows.
Except it's currently still limited to file I/O and some network sockets.
So they pivoted WSL into the current "tool for devs to run and test linux dirsto's userspace", and Windows 10 Mobile is still without any access to the 2 main relevant app ecosystem.
Meaning that due to networking effect, their platform is more or less useless, except for the couple of weird user who are only interested into phone functionality and are happy with the one or
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, I was one of those 5 ZuneHD user. It was actually quite nice. It had a couple of neat games.
Now, the software that you HAD to use to put music on it was worse than iTunes. Also, IIRC, the format support wasn't great. I think it was MP3, WAV, and whatever the MS one was. The video player would only do
Funny definition of success. (Score:2)
Really? You have an interesting definition of success. Apple's Newton was definitely a failure. Palm succeeded for a while but rested on their laurels. Ditto for Blackberry (does anyone even remember the Playbook?). Was the Atari Portfolio any more successful than the Toshiba Libretto? Sharp Zaurus? HP TouchPad? Casio? Psion? Nokia? ZEOS? OmniGo? Poqet? This market segment is littered with failures. The only 2 companies to consist
"on a single charge" (Score:2)
Why is the singleness of the charge always noted?
The current Surface Pro can last 40.5 hours on a triple charge.
It's not the up front costs that are the concern (Score:2)
My biggest problem with Microsoft is their continual efforts in monetizing long term use of Windows 10 products.
They really need to take a look at what is being offered by others (Google & Apple) and explain what is the tangible benefit to a customer of being part of the Microsoft infrastructure and pay for Office 365 and other money grabs, er, value added features.
Another half-arsed compromise? (Score:2)
I suspect that this will be yet another half-arsed compromise â" neither a good tablet nor a good laptop PC.
While much of Windows supports touch, even five years since Windows 8, many tasks in the operating system still require a precise pointing device such as a mouse, touch-pad or stylus. For instance, try selecting and copying more than one file at once! Sorry, can't do. Your fingers are too fat!
I also suspect that the mentioned USB-C port is going to be the only port on the device, like on most 8-i
So they're going to release the Surface 3...again (Score:2)
While the article points out the Surface RT and its failure it neglects to mention the Surface 3. It was a smaller and cheaper Surface Pro with an Intel Core m chip and a max 4GB of RAM. The digitizer wasn't as good as the Pro but wasn't bad.
They were decent Windows laptops (with the keyboard cover) but shitty tablets. Far too heavy to use comfortably in a tablet form factor for long periods. The battery life under Windows 8 was good but under 10 really sucked.
Unless this new tablet is literally the size an
Re: (Score:2)
While the article points out the Surface RT and its failure it neglects to mention the Surface 3
Yup, the Surface 3 was excellent; I have one, and I'm using it every day for lighter stuff (for example, this post). Very light, good build, battery life good enough for my needs. Add full Windows and a pretty good keyboard, and it's pretty much replaced my phone for generic e-mail/web browsing.
I particularly like the screen size; for me, it strikes the perfect balance between usability and portability - the Surface 3 fits snugly in my coat oversize pocket. I was annoyed when MS discontinued the smaller scr
I was a Surface Pro enthusiast, not hyped about it (Score:2)
I got one of the original Surface Pro. In fact, I pre-ordered it since, at the time, it was the first real product that allowed me to take my note on a laptop while I was at the university.
Sadly, it's not the case anymore.
My Surface Pro is getting old and I'll probably replace it soon. Right now, I have my eye on the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1. Compared to the Surface pro, the XPS
:
- Look sharp and got a real work potential (I always hated the Type Cover of Surface Pro and it's a mediocre laptop at best)
What the headline should read: (Score:2)