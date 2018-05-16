Researchers Create First Flying Wireless Robotic Insect (newatlas.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from New Atlas: You might remember RoboBee, an insect-sized robot that flies by flapping its wings. Unfortunately, though, it has to be hard-wired to a power source. Well, one of RoboBee's creators has now helped develop RoboFly, which flies without a tether. Slightly heavier than a toothpick, RoboFly was designed by a team at the University of Washington -- one member of that team, assistant professor Sawyer Fuller, was also part of the Harvard University team that first created RoboBee. That flying robot receives its power via a wire attached to an external power source, as an onboard battery would simply be too heavy to allow the tiny craft to fly. Instead of a wire or a battery, RoboFly is powered by a laser. That laser shines on a photovoltaic cell, which is mounted on top of the robot. On its own, that cell converts the laser light to just seven volts of electricity, so a built-in circuit boosts that to the 240 volts needed to flap the wings. That circuit also contains a microcontroller, which tells the robot when and how to flap its wings -- on RoboBee, that sort of "thinking" is handled via a tether-linked external controller. The robot can be seen in action here.
Yes, but can they make robotic insects that fly around, suck your blood, and give you diseases?
Until they do, we're at great risk of not being able to fill the Mosquito's ecological niche should it go extinct.
Robo-Skeeter!!!!
Actually, my thought was "why not a cyborg fly?" Implant circuits in an actual fly that would control its movements. They've already done computer controlled cockroaches.
Powering this thing by laser isn't really that different than powering it with a wire. Biological flies are efficient enough for sustained autonomous flight, and come in even tinier packages.
Flying? (Score:3)
Er...look, I want to credit the development team for making some tremendous strides in miniaturization but - that's not flying.
Fluttering wings hard enough to momentarily leave the ground is impressive, yes. But don't spoil it by trying to call it flying.
The thing you are forgetting is that technology always progresses, so even though it can only "fly" for
.25sec today, next week it will be .50sec, and by the end of the year 10sec, etc until it will fly for hours. This is similar to how the first computers had only a few bytes of memory, but now my wristwatch has a couple of gigabytes. Technological progress is inevitable.
In ten years time, we might be able to literally put a fly on the wall inside the Kremlin.
FAST, CHEAP AND OUT OF CONTROL: A ROBOT INVASION OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM
https://people.csail.mit.edu/b... [mit.edu]
That was written in 1989. I am sure it is going to happen any time now though. After all these guys went to MIT and we all know how smart those people are.
There is tremendous spying benefit from the technology. Also it could be a deadly tool. Having it inject people with a poison or a virus then fly off. Would make it difficult to track.
Why not? (Score:2)
Fluttering wings hard enough to momentarily leave the ground is impressive, yes. But don't spoil it by trying to call it flying.
The first flight of the Wright Flyer was 852 feet. Not exactly an intercontinental flight and they had almost no steering control. First flights are always short. Stop being such a cynic.
FBI (Score:2)
This is definitely not a first (Score:3)
Not to poo-poo their work, but this is definitely not a first. A quick google search reveals several:
https://gizmodo.com/its-almost... [gizmodo.com]
https://spectrum.ieee.org/auto... [ieee.org]
https://www.ted.com/talks/a_ro... [ted.com]
I also remember a DARPA project to create a flying insect with a camera, that was powered entirely by ambient wi-fi. It would fly a bit, then spend hours charging, then fly a bit more.
The second link is to work by the same group.
Impressive, especially the first link.
Volts? Just volts? How about POWER? (Score:2)
Sorry but the electronic engineer in me wonders how much POWER this arrangement creates and that requires we know the current... Knowing how many volts is like knowing how tall a building is you need to put a weight on top of, but not how heavy the weight is.
Then the whole, we convert it to 240 volts to flap the wings, part is amusing too. How is this technical detail relevant to the coolness of what you accomplished? It's not hard to push 7V to 240V as there are off the shelf devices that do this with q
