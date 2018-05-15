Surface Hub 2 Coming in 2019, Looks Amazing (arstechnica.com) 6
Microsoft gave an early look at its next-generation Surface Hub 2 today. It will go on sale next year, with certain selected customers testing it this year. From a report: Microsoft's Surface Hub, its conference room computer, was something of a surprise hit. The system has been in short supply since its launch about three years ago, especially in its 84-inch version: its combination of video conferencing and whiteboarding makes it a collaborative tool with few direct competitors. The central feature of the new system is that it's a 50.5-inch 4K display with a rotating mount. Instead of the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, the Surface Hub 2 has the same 3:2 ratio of Microsoft's other Surface systems.
"Looks amazing" (Score:2)
Looks amazing
Considering the manufacturer of said product, looks are about all we can hope for.
No need to RTFA (Score:2)
This is Mucrosoft. This mrans that in a year it will loook completely different. Could be a beeper that just shows you ads.
Frist post! (Score:2)
I realize every couple of years somebody markets something like this, that never quite lives up to its hype. But, every time, it gets us a little bit closer to Star Trek!
Has anyone used one of these? (Score:2)