Boston Dynamics' SpotMini Robot Dog Will Go On Sale Next Year (cnet.com) 8
Almost two years ago, Boston Dynamics unveiled their SpotMini robot to the world. It's a four-legged machine that can open doors and power through disturbances. CNET reports that the SpotMini will go on sale next year "for companies that want a mechanical quadruped to get to places a wheeled device can't reach." From the report: Boston Dynamics has 10 SpotMini prototypes now and will work with manufacturing partners to build 100 this year, company co-founder and President Marc Raibert said at a TechCrunch robotics conference Friday. "That's a prelude to getting into a higher rate of production" in anticipation of sales next year, he said.
Raibert didn't reveal price plans, but said the SpotMini robots could be useful for security patrols or for helping construction companies keep tabs on what's happening at building sites. SpotMini can be customized with attachments and extra software for particular jobs, he said. Eventually, though, the company hopes to sell it for use in people's homes.
Raibert didn't reveal price plans, but said the SpotMini robots could be useful for security patrols or for helping construction companies keep tabs on what's happening at building sites. SpotMini can be customized with attachments and extra software for particular jobs, he said. Eventually, though, the company hopes to sell it for use in people's homes.
Robot dog vs Tesla Coil... (Score:2)
Missing out on Military Contracts? (Score:1)
Read: Wetwork (Score:2)
SpotMini can be customized with attachments and extra software for particular jobs
Robot says: I may not be able to speak like a human. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired through many upgrades. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. Well even before you saw that video of me running haha.
This is great! (Score:2)
I can't wait to be hunted down and killed by this unfeeling machine!
;)