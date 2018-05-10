Days After A Fiery Crash, a Tesla's Battery Keeps Reigniting (mercurynews.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes the Mercury News Six days after a fiery crash on Highway 101 involving a Tesla Model X took the life of a 38-year-old San Mateo man, the car's high-voltage lithium-ion battery re-ignited while sitting in a tow yard, according to the Mountain View Fire Department... The battery reignited twice in the storage yard within a day of the accident and again six days later on March 29. Two weeks later, in an effort to avoid more fires, the NTSB and Tesla performed a battery draw down to fully de-energize it...
On the company website, Tesla wrote "the reason this crash was so severe is that the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had either been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced. We have never seen this level of damage to a Model X in any other crash"... Tesla also reported that the vehicle's autopilot function was active at the time of the crash...
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Highway 101 crash and three other accidents also involving Teslas, including a fiery 2014 Model S crash Tuesday in Florida that killed two teenagers. Also under investigation: A Model S crashed into a fire truck near Culver City in January, and the driver reportedly said Autopilot was engaged at the time. And it is looking into a battery fire of a Model X that drove into a home's garage in Lake Forest in August.
Two hours after that story was published, a Tesla smashed into a Starbucks in Los Gatos, California.
Let me guess, the cameras saw the reflections in the window as a clear way forward.
The driver is cooperating with a police investigation, she says she thought her car was in park and she does not know what happened.
I'm glad my non-electric car has a real park setting on the transmission. One where there is a physical cable attached to the selector that engages a pawl to lock the transmission.
I think that this is the least likely to be related to a drive by wire and will probably come down to driver error. For whatever reason people make this mistake all the time - they jam the wrong pedal, make the wrong drive mode selection, etc.
It's possible the car malfunctioned, but its much more likely the human malfunctioned. Driver claims are irrelevant in the long-run.
I'm glad my non-electric car has a real park setting on the transmission. One where there is a physical cable attached to the selector that engages a pawl to lock the transmission.
Electric cars have those too. It's required by federal safety standards no matter the propulsion method.
And people "thought the car was in park" lots of times in ICE vehicles.
It's required by federal safety standards
...for as long as those last.
All the by-wire stuff spooks me, I'll never buy a car that doesn't have permanent direct mechanical coupling backups for steering and brakes... Nissan's dont-worry-the-coupling-reengages-if-the-power-fails doesn't cut it, even if it can get passed the regulations.
The desperate schmucks who've shorted Tesla would love nothing more than another headline but the implication here (that Li-ON is even less stable than some of us may have realized) affects Tesla only indirectly... and effects their [viable, prospective] competition equally.
Eyebrow raising but otherwise changing nothing.
I am not very sore at the massive per-unit subsidies that Tesla's above-average wealthy customers are getting on cars, but the other subsidies, like here, where the NTSB is basically deputized to solve private sector problems at taxpayer expense. How much longer does Tesla and it's financiers get this free tax benefit?
I am not very sore at the massive per-unit subsidies that Tesla's above-average wealthy customers are getting on cars
So not very sore that you described it using passive-aggressive terms. But yep, Tesla gets the same electric car tax credit that all the other battery electric vehicle car manufacturers can also take advantage of. Unless you are going to claim there is a special subsidy just for Tesla?
News flash: when the government wants something to happen, one lever they use is tax breaks. The governmen
To expand...danheskett...the person bitching about the NTSB "solving private sector problems" on the taxpayer dime. You realize what you're complaining about is, literally, the government doing the job we pay them to do right? Are YOU going to hold a car manufacturer accountable for putting a dangerous product on the road? Were you personally going to pony up the cash to fly out to the crash site, check the forensics, go over the debris field, and make sure that
Tell me again how lining the bottom of a vehicle with thousands of Lithium Ion batteries is somehow safer than having a tank of gasoline, diesel, hydrogen, ethanol, propane, and LNG.
Any energy storage system will have inherent danger, and the more concentrated it is, the worse the possible result. But you knew that.
As bad as battery fires are, they don't spread like a chemical fuel fire can and often does.
In any accident that hurts the integrity of the batteries, then they should be drained as standard operating procedure.
If a gas tank was leaking, then would they just let that go too?
Exactly.
I've been waiting for a barrage of "Killer Tesla" stories ever since it started to look like the people with a short position on Tesla stock were going to take it up the pooper again.
The battery catching fire is an interesting point. I'd be interested to know if the emergency responders initially followed the published guidelines for cooling the battery or if they stopped when they stopped seeing flames. Regardless, it's an interesting point and an important one for the future.
Regarding the rest of the OP's posting...yeah, 2 teens died in a Tesla in Florida while speeding 50-60 around a corner marked for 30 mph. Yes, a lady crashed her car into a Starbucks. Where are the headlines about
The era of the self-crashing car.