Days After A Fiery Crash, a Tesla's Battery Keeps Reigniting

An anonymous reader quotes the Mercury News Six days after a fiery crash on Highway 101 involving a Tesla Model X took the life of a 38-year-old San Mateo man, the car's high-voltage lithium-ion battery re-ignited while sitting in a tow yard, according to the Mountain View Fire Department... The battery reignited twice in the storage yard within a day of the accident and again six days later on March 29. Two weeks later, in an effort to avoid more fires, the NTSB and Tesla performed a battery draw down to fully de-energize it...
On the company website, Tesla wrote "the reason this crash was so severe is that the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had either been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced. We have never seen this level of damage to a Model X in any other crash"... Tesla also reported that the vehicle's autopilot function was active at the time of the crash...
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Highway 101 crash and three other accidents also involving Teslas, including a fiery 2014 Model S crash Tuesday in Florida that killed two teenagers. Also under investigation: A Model S crashed into a fire truck near Culver City in January, and the driver reportedly said Autopilot was engaged at the time. And it is looking into a battery fire of a Model X that drove into a home's garage in Lake Forest in August.
Two hours after that story was published, a Tesla smashed into a Starbucks in Los Gatos, California.
The desperate schmucks who've shorted Tesla would love nothing more than another headline but the implication here (that Li-ON is even less stable than some of us may have realized) affects Tesla only indirectly... and effects their [viable, prospective] competition equally.
Eyebrow raising but otherwise changing nothing.
(that Li-ON is even less stable than some of us may have realized)
Even less stable? Given it's a car, the point of comparison is petrol. I mean sure, they don't tend to re-ignite days after but that's only because once they ignite at all they go so fast there's nothing left to reignit ever.
Back to the battery though, LiPo are known to be fragile and I'm surprised as to how resilliant the Tesla battery packs have proven.
...so that emergency services and the people who recover cars that have been in serious accidents can remove the fire hazard (it's the energy in the battery that is the source of energy in lithium battery fires) by simply discharging the battery into the ground.
You know that would take hours, right?
I somehow get the feeling I'm arguing with just a very low effort troll...
No, you're just an idiot. The ground, i.e. the earth, has nothing to do with discharging a DC battery.
If you shorted a battery with "high grade metal wire" you'd rapidly cause the fire you were trying to avoid, that's assuming protection circuits don't interrupt the process and defeat the discharge entirely. You have to use a load designed to discharge the battery within it's operating parameters and that load has nothing to do with an earth ground.
Simply, a battery has two poles, positive and negative. To draw power out of a battery, you connect an electrical load between the two poles.
There's no ground involved at all. That's why you can carry a cellphone around and it doesn't need to be grounded. It's why an electric car works even though it's electrically insulated from the ground by
Electrical energy stored != combustion potential energy, and combustion potential energy != energy that can be practically released in normal circumstances (there's five times more potential energy to be released from the combustion of 1000kg of alumium or graphite vs. 1000kg of nitroglycerine, but which one would you rather be next to in a crash?).
It is not the "energy" stored in the batteries in "lithium battery fires" as you put it. First off, they're lithium-ion batteries, not lithium batteries, and yes, there's a big difference. There's no metallic lithium in lithium-ion batteries unless they've been abused (plating out of lithium at the anode is a failure mode, due to attempting to overcharge a cell or charging at too low of temperatures - both of which are prevented in a proper EV battery pack). The power (not energy) of the cell may provide a (significant) short-circuit ignition source if crushed, but what happens thereout depends on the chemistry of the cell; the fire from a burning cell (in varieties that are capable of burning) is most often the electrolyte (of which there are many varieties). The rest of the cell just isn't that flammable; the anodes are predominantly carbon (graphite or amorphous, sometimes with silicon) and the cathodes are metal oxides. The lithium itself is present as ions (hence the name) intercalated (in small quantities) in the lattices of the graphite and metal oxides.
What happens in a battery pack, however, is a bit different from an isolated cell. In a ruptured, internally-short-circuiting cell in a battery pack, the heat and contents are released, but they're released into non-flammable temperature-regulated pack coolant. Aka, quenched. Packs also employ a variety of processes to physically isolate cells from each other. Normally, cell failures are self-extinguishing in a pack. The problem with this accident is that it was so energetic that it utterly mangled the battery pack. Which is hard to do, as the pack lies within the wheelbase, but "high speeds into a concrete barrier" is a huge amount of impact force. When storing this pack, there was almost certainly no coolant left, and a lot of damaged cells. Yes, the remaining charge was an ignition source, but it's not what you see physically burning; on its own, a short circuiting cell just makes itself very hot. Anything that happens after that is a result of the consequences of that heat - and more specifically, the results of that heat on the electrolyte.
Tesla will need to adjust the storage procedures for such heavily damaged wrecks. This appears to be the first case of reignition days after extinguishing in the company's history, but it'll need to be accounted for.
Either way, the rate of EV in general (and Tesla in specific) fires is much less than with ICEs.
They usually drain the liquid fuel after a serious accident. Seems like discharging the battery in similar circumstances might be a good idea.
I'd think that one of the biggest challenges would actually be one of the safety features - the pyro fuse. It blows instantly in an accident, disabling all discharge.
(that Li-ON is even less stable than some of us may have realized)
what ? who youldn't ?
where they born after the 2000s ? Weren't they paying attention with the Samsung Galaxy recently ?
If anything, Sony's problem with bad quality batteries back them (and reconfirmed recently with Samsung) would have told us already that battery LiIon/LiPo battery have a certain tendency to blow up whenever you look wrong at them.
Disconnecting and removing Lithium battery from a damaged device should be standard practice.
Disconnecting and removing Lithium battery from a damaged device should be standard practice.
The problem is that the car is basically built around the battery. It is installed into the vehicle partially with adhesives, which is why Tesla probably never actually swapped a single customer battery. (They didn't actually swap the battery in their stage demonstration, either; Tesla has literally never shown a single battery swap.) It's extremely nontrivial to remove the battery at all, and what happens if it bursts back into flames while you are removing it? The chance for harm to the disassembler is ma
The problem is that the car is basically built around the battery.
I agree, we could even say, that you basically are buying a giant battery from Tesla, and for that price, they throw in a car bolted on it for cheap.
(Given the relative price).
It's even more noticeable with manufacturer where the car and the battery can by sold separately (e.g.: Renault - the 45kWh battery costs around 10k EUR)
It is installed into the vehicle partially with adhesives,
Maybe in the latest models? (the platform used to build model 3 upon, maybe ? I haven't been following that in details)
Did they do an actual full blown battery swap ? Probably not. (Elon doesn't even mention how the disconnect/reconnect the batteries from the liquid cooling loop. Redundant Zero-spill Quick-disconnect valves, perhaps ?)
But they proved that it's not impossible to unscrew and re-screw the battery from underneath (using the same type of screwing robots that mounts batteries and cars together in the factory).
They proved it was possible with a specially-prepared car. Anyway, battery swaps are dumb, batteries are getting better all the time. The focus should be on safety and charge time now.
Yes I would like a Tesla, which is why my fiance and I still have one on order.
Nothing you said is in any way convincing of anything, as they're all dominos in a line. Yes, the driver should still pay attention with Autopilot turned on. It's not a fully autonomous vehicle, and it requires you to give it steering input periodically to keep the system active. The safety equipment on the concrete divider was missing or already damaged, which increased the severity of damage from the wreck caused by the driv
Duh: drain the batteries ... (Score:5, Insightful)
In any accident that hurts the integrity of the batteries, then they should be drained as standard operating procedure.
If a gas tank was leaking, then would they just let that go too?
Exactly.
I've been waiting for a barrage of "Killer Tesla" stories ever since it started to look like the people with a short position on Tesla stock were going to take it up the pooper again.
I remember all the people over in Shortsville writing articles encouraging people not to "go wobbly" when Tesla was down in the 250s/260s, but to double down on the shorts.
$306,85 today
;) And analyst factory checks showing that production appears to be up to nearly 3k per week now. Now you've even got long-time Tesla-despising shorts going long [thestreet.com] just to cash out on the squeeze of their fellow shorts. It's going to be a $10+B bloodbath.
"In any accident that hurts the integrity of the batteries, then they should be drained as standard operating procedure"
Safely "draining" 50 or more KwH of electricity is likely to be a non-trivial job. Especially if the battery is damaged and may have a few broken ground/power connections. You can drain gasoline or diesel into a metal tank. Electrons, not so much.
Re: (Score:2)
You can drain gasoline or diesel into a metal tank. Electrons, not so much.
Unlike gasoline or diesel, which can still ignite after being drained from the tank, electricity is pretty much harmless once you've discharged it into a ground, like say the ground. Only danger is that people who really don't know what they're doing may put themselves in the electrical path between the battery and the ground, but the thing about current is that it will always take the path of lowest resistance to ground, meaning that it's easy to create procedures for this that are pretty much foolproof.
Elecrticity does not work like that. You seem to think it acts like a substance.
I'd guess the trick is not causing creating hazardous conditions in the battery. It doesn't matter how fast you drain a gas tank, but draining a battery quickly will create heat at the point of greatest resistance.
Presumably the batteries and cells have short circuit protection that prevents you from draining it faster than is safe when it is intact. But the safe discharge rate might be considerably lower for a severely compromised battery.
I'm the world's worst physicist, but I think 50kwH works out to about 300 million joules. If I have that right, that's the equivalent of three sticks of dynamite. Unless we've repealed Conservation of Energy, all that energy has to go somewhere when we "drain the battery". I'm quite sure that can be done safely, but getting rid of it without damaging the drainer is likely a problem.
Safely "draining" 50 or more KwH of electricity is likely to be a non-trivial job. Especially if the battery is damaged and may have a few broken ground/power connections.
The battery pack should be designed for this, assuming it isn't already.
You can drain gasoline or diesel into a metal tank. Electrons, not so much.
You can drain electrons "into" a carbon rod. That's even cheaper than a metal tank.
I don't get it (Score:5, Funny)
Can someone please provide a car analogy?
C'mon guys and gals, this is funny!
So where's the "Honda crashes into bus!" stories? (Score:5, Insightful)
The battery catching fire is an interesting point. I'd be interested to know if the emergency responders initially followed the published guidelines for cooling the battery or if they stopped when they stopped seeing flames. Regardless, it's an interesting point and an important one for the future.
Regarding the rest of the OP's posting...yeah, 2 teens died in a Tesla in Florida while speeding 50-60 around a corner marked for 30 mph. Yes, a lady crashed her car into a Starbucks. Where are the headlines about some random kid who died in a pickup truck this weekend? I'll bet you $50 it happened. Or the old lady in her Ford Fiesta who ran into a parked car? I'll put $20 on that one. What, no national headlines on those ones? What gives? Or do we think miraculously owning a Tesla makes you immune to being a stupid/careless/human driver? I didn't know Musk was advertising that feature. Is Ford? Honda? Lexus?
I agree with you, 100%. However teslas are for the rich, we can't afford them, so i can see why they get picked on. Kind of like people who total their lambos. Usually makes the regional news at least.
A more important factor is probably that It is new tech. Do you remember how many creepy, misinformed FUD articles about the internet we had to endure all throughout the 90s? The internet was abducting your children, making their minds goo with extreme violent video games, seeing pornography, and hacking the p
Speak for yourself. Some of us can afford a Tesla.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you, 100%. However teslas are for the rich, we can't afford them, so i can see why they get picked on. Kind of like people who total their lambos. Usually makes the regional news at least.
People who think Teslas are "for the rich" and are "Like people [sic] with lambos" are confused about price tags.
A Tesla S starts at $75k. Ceiling around $140k.
A Lamborghini starts at $200-250k and just goes up from there with practically no ceiling (ok, of course there is...but it's high).
Yes, for some folks $75k might as well be $1M for all it matters to them, but there are tons of cars in the $75-90k price bracket, so pinning Tesla as some kind of super rich person toy that is deserving of some special m
I think you have that entirely backwards. An important part of budgeting is not wasting money.
I'm sure there are things in your budget I'd consider "wasteful" and I'm sure there are things in mine that you'd consider wasteful.
A household "budget" by definition is "an estimate of income and expenditure for a set period of time" and if you run yours and you can afford something while meeting the other obligations that you need/should cover, then that's a successful budget. Whether it is irresponsible is a much bigger question that every family/city/country has to decide independently and as a unit.
Re:So where's the "Honda crashes into bus!" storie (Score:5, Informative)
So where's the "Honda crashes into bus!" stories?
Right here [arcpublishing.com]
Where are the headlines about some random kid who died in a pickup truck this weekend?
Oh please! He didn't die in the pickup truck. [pdccourier.com]
Or the old lady in her Ford Fiesta who ran into a parked car?
Apparently, not a lot of old ladies drive a Ford Fiesta... but when they do, it's epic. [daily-chronicle.com]
;)
So where's the "Honda crashes into bus!" stories?
Right here [arcpublishing.com]
Where are the headlines about some random kid who died in a pickup truck this weekend?
Oh please! He didn't die in the pickup truck. [pdccourier.com]
Or the old lady in her Ford Fiesta who ran into a parked car?
Apparently, not a lot of old ladies drive a Ford Fiesta... but when they do, it's epic. [daily-chronicle.com]
;)
Hah. I'd hug you if I could. You rock.
Hah. I'd hug you if I could. You rock.
;)
Some firefighters at least do get formal training in handling chemical spills, etc. But I imagine that it's difficult to keep the training materials up to date when technology changes. And I'm not sure what tools your local Pumper unit is supposed to use to "drain" a Tesla battery. Somehow a ax or firehose seem unlikely to be a proper fit to the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Searching electric vehicle ems training brings up quite a few resources from DOE, NFPA, and many other organizations. 15 years after the widespread introduction of the Prius as the first modern electric car to sell in large volumes I expect all certified safety organizations have procedures in place for handling electric vehicle accidents.
Here's a good summary from the DOE: https://www.energy.gov/sites/p... [energy.gov]
Damaged battery pack (Score:2)
The battery catching fire is an interesting point. I'd be interested to know if the emergency responders initially followed the published guidelines for cooling the battery or if they stopped when they stopped seeing flames.
As far as I've understood, the crash was this time so violent, that it damaged the integrity of the battery pack.
There might still be some conductors shorted by the deformation here and there, in such was the thermal fuse wouldn't break.
The shorted cell keeps warming and eventually get hot enough to burst into falme re-starting the fire.
A damaged battery on any gadget (not only specificially electric cars) should be considered as a potential hazard and should immediately by removed and put in a secure place
The battery catching fire is an interesting point. I'd be interested to know if the emergency responders initially followed the published guidelines for cooling the battery or if they stopped when they stopped seeing flames. Regardless, it's an interesting point and an important one for the future.
Regarding the rest of the OP's posting...yeah, 2 teens died in a Tesla in Florida while speeding 50-60 around a corner marked for 30 mph. Yes, a lady crashed her car into a Starbucks. Where are the headlines about some random kid who died in a pickup truck this weekend? I'll bet you $50 it happened. Or the old lady in her Ford Fiesta who ran into a parked car? I'll put $20 on that one. What, no national headlines on those ones? What gives? Or do we think miraculously owning a Tesla makes you immune to being a stupid/careless/human driver? I didn't know Musk was advertising that feature. Is Ford? Honda? Lexus?
Where are the headlines about those other Tesla stories you're complaining about? Because I sure didn't see them here on slashdot. The first I heard of them was as valid context provided to this story, which is a pretty standard practice.
This story is news and headline worthy, because it shows that an EV battery in a crashed vehicle is more dangerous and volatile that people realize, and it requires special equipment and expertise to deal with. Right now I'm wondering about the life-cycle of these batteries
Yep. I don't think I know anyone who hasn't ever been involved in a car accident. If there are Tesla's on the road, they'll be in accidents. It's not worthy of headlines unless the things go up in a mushroom cloud when hit or something.
Yeah, when I rear ended someone in my Lexus, I don't recall a Mercury News headline. But maybe I just wasn't paying attention.
We have entered a new era (Score:2)
The era of the self-crashing car.
Not surprising at all, and not a "Tesla Problem" (Score:2)
I am not Musk fanboy. If a smug and undeserved air of superiority would solve the issue, Tesla would have no problems at all. But this is hardly a Tesla-unique problem, and electric car using li-ion batteries is likely to have the same problem. This seems more like a problem with the wrecker service or scrapyard. You wouldn't leave gasoline-powered with a leaking full tank sitting around hoping it something didn't cause a spark, in fact the first thing you do is take out the (lead-acid) battery and drain th
> electric car using li-ion batteries is likely to have the same problem
Even RC cars, I have seen small LiPo pack catching fire, it's impressive, even a small 2S the size of a cigarette pack can burn down your house. Lot of video on youtube of battery fire.
Tesla should make a joint venture... (Score:2)
I barely can wait... (Score:2)
Until the car reignites again, just to spite people wanting to put it's fire away.
excuses (Score:2)
How many Tesla fire should happen? (Score:4, Interesting)
There are 100 million ICE cars on the road in USA. And NTSB reports there are 500 vehicular fires that kill 100 people every day.
Since 1 on 800 vehicles on the road are Tesla, we should expect around 0.625 Tesla fire every day or about 18 fires a month or 60 Tesla fires in the first quarter of 2018.
Since every Tesla fire gets national news coverage, I would assume at most two fires happened in that period.
I would conclude Tesla prevented 58 vehicular fires in the first quarter of 2018.
Skewed by:
- Vehicle usage ("vehicle" includes long-distance trucks, motorbikes and all sorts, Tesla only really make cars)
- Journey distance (cars can do three times the distance of a Tesla, so are used for different things)
- Vehicle age (adjust for 15-year-old falling-apart things with rusted mounts for fuel lines, etc.)
- Other causes (e.g. deliberate arson)
Hell, most Tesla in the UK wouldn't have even had their first MOT test yet. They'll still be inside the service warranty. They are literally not old
Re:Tesla smashed into starbucks (Score:5, Insightful)
I think that this is the least likely to be related to a drive by wire and will probably come down to driver error. For whatever reason people make this mistake all the time - they jam the wrong pedal, make the wrong drive mode selection, etc.
It's possible the car malfunctioned, but its much more likely the human malfunctioned. Driver claims are irrelevant in the long-run.
Dodge: opening the door while stopped engages Park (Score:4, Informative)
> For whatever reason people make this mistake all the time
In my Dodge, if I open the door while the car is stopped, it automatically goes into park.
Humans screw up all the time. Good systems are designed so that mistakes that happen "all the time" don't cause your car to drive through a Starbucks.
In my Dodge, if I open the door while the car is stopped, it automatically goes into park.
If I were you, I wouldn't crow too loudly about FCA safety features [cnn.com].
Good systems are designed so that mistakes that happen "all the time" don't cause your car to drive through a Starbucks.
If only FCA cared about drivers of vehicles other than your Dodge.
Might be driver error I suppose But if Tesla "Autopilot" is, as critics assert, just conventional collision avoidance combined with lane keeping, shouldn''t the Collision Avoidance part discourage the vehicle from running into concrete lane dividers?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Not with the previous release of AP2. It filtered out stationary objects to avoid spurious detections of hazards that were actually on the edges of the road.
The latest version - ironically, right before the accident (Tesla updates have a slow rollout process, so the driver almost certainly hadn't gotten it yet) - no longer appears to filter out stationary objects.
The big question is: why are we still talking about this accident that happened months ago? 3300 people die per day in car accidents. There's v
Collision avoidance that only avoids running into moving objects
... interesting concept that. Don't recall Elon telling us about that. Doubtless slipped his mind.
"3300 people die per day in car accidents." More like 90 a day in the US. Maybe 500 a day worldwide? Call it 700 or 800 if we include motorcycles and motorscooters? But Vespas don't come with "Autopilot"
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
It's well known among Tesla owners.
Nearly 1.3 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day. [asirt.org]
Were you unaware that Tesla sells vehicles worldwide?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I think that this is the least likely to be related to a drive by wire and will probably come down to driver error. For whatever reason people make this mistake all the time - they jam the wrong pedal, make the wrong drive mode selection, etc.
Pedal errors do happen, but this particular kind is a rare bird indeed according to this study [sagepub.com]:
Before leaving the serious error category, it should be mentioned that there were only two instances in which the subject depressed the accelerator instead of the brake. In both cases the subject recognized the error immediately and made a correction. There were no instances, in other words, in which the subject persisted in mistaking the accelerator for the brake.
And in this particular situation, the driver would have had to keep that pedal jammed for a long time and through lots of chaos. Look at the setup where the accident happened [google.com]. The car had to first jump the curb, which takes a lot of force and gives the driver plenty of feedback that something is very wrong, and then still managed to run across the entire sidewalk area and hit the building with enough force to em
Re:Tesla smashed into starbucks (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm glad my non-electric car has a real park setting on the transmission. One where there is a physical cable attached to the selector that engages a pawl to lock the transmission.
Electric cars have those too. It's required by federal safety standards no matter the propulsion method.
And people "thought the car was in park" lots of times in ICE vehicles.
It's required by federal safety standards
...for as long as those last.
All the by-wire stuff spooks me, I'll never buy a car that doesn't have permanent direct mechanical coupling backups for steering and brakes... Nissan's dont-worry-the-coupling-reengages-if-the-power-fails doesn't cut it, even if it can get passed the regulations.
Re: (Score:2)
All the by-wire stuff spooks me, I'll never buy a car that doesn't have permanent direct mechanical coupling backups for steering and brakes.
You should instead use evidence based reasoning. If drive-by-wire is safer, based on actual data, then your "feelings" shouldn't matter.
Re:Tesla smashed into starbucks (Score:5, Informative)
Well, let's see, I have had a car suffer complete electrical failure while driving it before. Because it had a mechanical linkage between the steering wheel and the front end, I just pulled over. Because the brakes were a simple hydraulic link, I was able to stop.
I also had a brake failure once. Because the emergency brake was a simple cable link between pedal and the brakes, I was able to stop safely.
Drive by wire would have been a problem in either event.
We all know that brake hydraulic lines never corrode and fail, vomiting poisonous chemicals all over the road, right when you're building pressure in the lines (e.g. braking). And parking brake cables never get water into their jacket, rusting the cable - weakening it's tensile strength and causing it to expand in the jacket freezing it in place through friction - causing the cable to snap the next time you try to use the handbrake. - I've personally had that happen on three different vehicles from three d
Re:Tesla smashed into starbucks (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
My complaint is that too many cars have no backup if the electrical system goes out. You lose steering, shifting, and regular and parking brake all in one shot.
On older cars, steering, main brake, shifting, and parking brake are independent systems. Yopu are MUCH MUCH less likely to have 4 failures at the same time than one.
If the coupling is some kind of spring-loaded clamp which is disengaged by solenoid force, then it requires constant power to stay disengaged. A power failure would re-engage it. You'd have to wire the entire power flow to your drive-by-wire system in series to ensure catastrophic failure and re-engage the mechanical linkage--which is doable.
I've actually considered the same for microwaves: have a high-power linkage inside the microwave door latch, such that the latch must engage (hot terminal inside
Re: (Score:2)
It's all electronically engaged in a Tesla. Even the emergency handbrake is electronically actuated.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it's not like anyone was ever crushed to death because they failed to properly put their automatic in park properly. [cnn.com]
I still miss computers having a power button that isn't a suggestion.
You're making an assumption with zero data available to back it up.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean one that engages the transmission body into a loaded state and may break it if the electronic controls decide to engage the clutch pack anyway?
My manual-transmission car used physical linkages to pull bits and pieces of the transmission around under human-only power, since the force required is so small as to not benefit from any sort of power shifting mumbo jumbo. My electric car, as with a non-electric automatic transmission, uses a computer controller to disengage the clutch from the electri
Re: (Score:3)
I've never driven a car that had a special park gear.
Sounds like you have only ever had manual cars. Automatic transmissions always (AFAIK) have a park position with which a mechanical sprag engages with a toothed wheel to prevent the propellor shaft (and hence the wheels) from turning. The arrangement is provided as the equivalent of the recommended practice of leaving a manual car in gear when parked - as a last resort in case the parking brake fails for some reason like its cable breaking. What is being discussed here is how that sprag is moved - by a di
Re: (Score:2)
Any energy storage system will have inherent danger, and the more concentrated it is, the worse the possible result. But you knew that.
As bad as battery fires are, they don't spread like a chemical fuel fire can and often does.
Re: (Score:2)
The fire suppression system in question is an absolute shitload of water. You have to cool the fire to put it out.
If it proves to be at all common, there's probably some protocol that can be put into place to prevent re-ignition.
The packs are going to have to be redesigned with a self-discharge feature that works even when they are damaged.
Re: (Score:2)
Leave it to a Slashdot regular to recommend treating an electrical fire with water.
Leave it to an anonymous coward to comment when they know jack about shit. Lots and lots of water [jalopnik.com] is exactly how you put out lithium battery fires. [youtube.com] (The notion that the lithium in the battery will catch fire when exposed to water is absurd, it's not free.)
Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ walked on water. Maybe you were thinking of Elijah, or maybe those three dudes in the furnace?
Tell me how it's less safe.
Petrol is very flammable. Ever seen a petrol car go up? It's an impressive sight.
Diesel isn't (much harder to get going) but it's incredibly slippery, which is why the authorities (fire brigade) have to come up and clean diesel spills really fast and thoroughy because coating roads in a good lubricant is also not safe.
It's not. Nobody could ever claim that.
To accelerate a certain mass, you need a certain amount of force, which requires a certain amount of energy to create.
NO MATTER whether you're powering from AA batteries, nuclear fuel, people pedalling on bikes, or petroleum, that same amount of energy - to make a practical car - has to be contained within the car.
That energy, if released outside of expected parameters, is huge. Literally a bomb. There's no difference between the energy in an exploding petrol tank,
Re:At what point do tax payers stop subsidizing Te (Score:5, Insightful)
I am not very sore at the massive per-unit subsidies that Tesla's above-average wealthy customers are getting on cars
So not very sore that you described it using passive-aggressive terms. But yep, Tesla gets the same electric car tax credit that all the other battery electric vehicle car manufacturers can also take advantage of. Unless you are going to claim there is a special subsidy just for Tesla?
News flash: when the government wants something to happen, one lever they use is tax breaks. The government would like to see electric cars happen sooner, so they gave tax breaks. To everyone. Equally.
And yes, new technology is more expensive than older established technology, which in turn means that the initial customers might be more affluent. Not news.
NTSB is basically deputized to solve private sector problems at taxpayer expense. How much longer does Tesla and it's financiers get this free tax benefit?
NTSB is investigating because of the lithium ion batteries, the same battery technology used in every modern electric car. How much longer does GM (Chevy Bolt), Nissan (Leaf), VW (eGolf), Ford (Focus Electric), BMW (i3), etc. etc. get this free tax benefit?
NTSB has, over the years, spent quite a lot of time investigating gasoline car crashes. They've slowed down a lot because they've got a solid knowledge base.
So it's patently unreasonable for you to claim that this is somehow special treatment given Tesla. Tesla cars are the most popular electric cars right now, even though they are expensive; so there are crashes from time to time, just as with gasoline cars.
If the NTSB investigates a Nissan Leaf crash, will you rail against Nissan, or is Tesla just special?
Someone give this guy a mod point. Seriously.
To expand...danheskett...the person bitching about the NTSB "solving private sector problems" on the taxpayer dime. You realize what you're complaining about is, literally, the government doing the job we pay them to do right? Are YOU going to hold a car manufacturer accountable for putting a dangerous product on the road? Were you personally going to pony up the cash to fly out to the crash site, check the forensics, go over the debris field, and make sure that what happened was a genuine accident and not the result of some guy cutting corners in the factory to improve his bottom line by 1%?
No? You weren't offering to do that? Gosh, I guess it's a good thing we all pay taxes and the NTSB does this stuff so that the rest of us have at least some slight reasonable reason to believe that manufacturers are making quality products. Yes, even Tesla...but also GM, Ford, Acura, Porsche, Kia, et al. They aren't doing those company's jobs for them. They are, quite literally, capable of shutting those companies down if they find a critical flaw in their product. That's not doing their job for them, that's keeping your disingenuous, passive aggressive, Neanderthal butt safe.
News flash: when the government wants something to happen, one lever they use is tax breaks. The government would like to see electric cars happen sooner, so they gave tax breaks. To everyone. Equally.
Yes. Sort-of. The original tax credit of $7500 was (is? been a few years since I looked it up) based on the capacity of the battery. Basically, there is a credit per kWh of rated capacity and it phases out to a minimum threshold.
Amazingly coincidence, but the first generation of the Chevy Volt had a 16 kWh battery, which just so happened to allow you to claim the maximum credit. The floor was set to be exactly at the capacity of the Toyota Prius. So - buy foreign then you get a token $2500 credit. Bu
Tesla is special. Managed to wreck that Nissan Leaf 3 times. Luckily it was almost all cosmetic damage, but no NTSB rep ever contacted me... *shrug*
If you think the NTSB investigates ordinary crashes much less fender benders then the only person special here is you.
Yes, but we will all benefit from the electric cars eventually. As the batteries get better and the prices come down, they'll be something that most people can afford to use. Unfortunately, getting to that point is rather expensive, hence the subsidies.
In the mean time, people in places that have clean power generation benefit from the reduced emissions from the electric cars being sold.
Re:Musk: Safe Enough to Strap to Your House (Score:5, Funny)
...and then hope and pray your house doesn't slam into a safety barrier at high speed while you're asleep at the wheel.
Or Christine...
No longer true of planes (Score:2)
> thinks auto-pilot is like aircraft autopilot in the movies. Note that real aircraft pilots only use it for mid-flight, not at or around super-busy airports
Going off on a tangent here, but modern airliners actually auto-land as common procedure. 30 years ago they didn't.
Heck, even my $250 model plane can auto-land, after automatically taking off. It uses open source software on a $30 controller board to do so.
and thinks auto-pilot is like aircraft autopilot in the movies
That's probably because it is. Just like an aircraft autopilot, it doesn't handle not crashing into things either.
"Do any of those other cars have the equivalent of autopilot?"
I'm told yes. At least one manufacturer (Hyundai maybe?) is aggressively advertising the wonders of its automatic braking on TV, and I think I've seen ads for lane keeping capability as well. Sorry I can't be more specific. Like most people, I tune ads out unless they are funny.
Probably also because Musk is an attention whore with a messiah complex.
This ^^
Musk is a showman; 100 years ago he would have been running a freak show at a fairground, standing out front with lightbulbs over his costume, and with megaphone calling anyone who walked on past his booth an arsehole.
Trouble is, these days it is not just the good publicity that gets the coverage he seeks : the bad news gets the high publicity too.
Re: (Score:2)
"we need a large autonomous barge to pick up garbage from tourist towns on the great lakes."
