Nintendo Switch Online Service Will Launch With 20 NES Games, Cloud Saves, More (polygon.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Polygon: Nintendo's online service for the Switch will include access to a selection of classic video games from the NES era as part of the subscription service. Today, Nintendo announced some of the games that will be included as part of the Nintendo Switch Online classic games selection. The 10 NES titles confirmed for the service, which Nintendo refers to as "Nintendo Entertainment System -- Nintendo Switch Online" in a press release, are: Soccer, Tennis, Donkey Kong, Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros., Balloon Fight, Ice Climber, Dr. Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Bros. 3. Nintendo promises 20 NES games will be available when Nintendo Switch Online goes live in September, meaning 10 classic NES games are still to be announced. New games for the service will be added regularly, Nintendo says.
Those NES games will include some sort of online play as part of Nintendo Switch Online. That includes online competitive or cooperative multiplayer, or simply taking turns controlling the game. "Friends can even watch each other play single-player games online, and 'pass the controller' at any time," Nintendo said in a release. "Every classic NES game will support voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. It will also be possible to play these games offline." Some other details of the service, as reported by Nintendo Life, include the option for cloud save data backups and a four tiered pricing plan. In the U.S., the pricing is as follows: one month is $3.99; three months is $7.99; twelve months is $19.99; twelve month family membership is $34.99 (with up to eight Nintendo accounts on different systems that will be able to use the service).
I agree it'd be cool to see them do this with some GameCube games...
I can appreciate this service for the Switch; I think it would be a bit sacrilegious I guess if Nintendo didn't somehow offer the nostalgic NES platform ROMs (at a minimum). But I'll tell you what --- really sick-and-tired of re-re-re-re-re-re-annoucement and re-purchasing of NES roms on the new Nintendo gaming console every time.
I have working original NES consoles (that my wife and I both had in the late 80's, early 90's) that I've bought new cartridge socket replacements for every once in a while, clean
