Edge Computing: Explained

An anonymous reader shares a report from The Verge, written by Paul Miller: In the beginning, there was One Big Computer. Then, in the Unix era, we learned how to connect to that computer using dumb (not a pejorative) terminals. Next we had personal computers, which was the first time regular people really owned the hardware that did the work. Right now, in 2018, we're firmly in the cloud computing era. Many of us still own personal computers, but we mostly use them to access centralized services like Dropbox, Gmail, Office 365, and Slack. Additionally, devices like Amazon Echo, Google Chromecast, and the Apple TV are powered by content and intelligence that's in the cloud -- as opposed to the DVD box set of Little House on the Prairie or CD-ROM copy of Encarta you might've enjoyed in the personal computing era. As centralized as this all sounds, the truly amazing thing about cloud computing is that a seriously large percentage of all companies in the world now rely on the infrastructure, hosting, machine learning, and compute power of a very select few cloud providers: Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and IBM.
The advent of edge computing as a buzzword you should perhaps pay attention to is the realization by these companies that there isn't much growth left in the cloud space. Almost everything that can be centralized has been centralized. Most of the new opportunities for the "cloud" lie at the "edge." The word edge in this context means literal geographic distribution. Edge computing is computing that's done at or near the source of the data, instead of relying on the cloud at one of a dozen data centers to do all the work. It doesn't mean the cloud will disappear. It means the cloud is coming to you. Miller goes on to "examine what people mean practically when they extoll edge computing," focusing on latency, privacy and security, and bandwidth.
I want my privacy back (Score:5, Insightful)
It is inevitable that as computers get more capable, these cloud services will become less attractive. Things I want private: Information Search, speech recognition, personal assistance, geographical services, etc.
It is inevitable that as computers get more capable, these cloud services will become less attractive. Things I want private: Information Search, speech recognition, personal assistance, geographical services, etc.
Don't forget the underwater bathtub camera.
Basically what it means is that Google will manage the software that is running on your devices. They will run whatever software they want on your devices without telling you what is going on. Besides "managed OS for IoT devices" this also means things like Google docs that can work in offline mode, that do most of their work on your device, but also sync with the cloud (as opposed to doing everything on the server thrrough rest APIs).
There is nothing new about this at all, but now there is a name for it, and people are building frameworks so even the dumbest programmers around can do it.
Google is has nothing on Amazon.
Basically what it means is that Google will manage the software that is running on your devices.
Yep, does that for my Android phone. I manually update software packages though, automatically backing them up as they're installed. If something suddenly doesn't meet my needs but the previous version did, then I force downgrade and (manually
:-( ) hold that one in place.
Currently, that's Google News and Weather (so it launched my preferred browser, not the embedded Chrome one) and Back Button, which doesn't have a noisy full-screen ad every 15 minutes.
And you do know on an Android phone (and I susp
Information Search, speech recognition, personal assistance, geographical services, etc.
10 years from now, some company is going to make a killing selling me a device that can do those things and not have to connect. This is how Google falls.
10 years from now, some company is going to make a killing selling me a device that can do those things and not have to connect
You aren't a market. People like you (such as myself) who value that, aren't a big enough market for anyone to make a killing from us. Between first-to-market advantages and lower costs because of centralising those tasks, I'm not seeing how a new competitor is going to be cheaper or offer more, and absent those you don't have a competitor.
This is how Google falls
Perhaps. Established players become complacent and can be outcompeted by changes in the market. I'm just not sure that 'not connected' is going to be that watershed.
I want my data back (Score:1)
If you want your privacy back then demand your data back. Ask where your data is going with each transaction. Now, for the type of data I have, I trust encryption to protect my data going over the internet, but we've learned that any time we turn our data over to someone else that it's not a matter of "if" but "when" that data will find itself somewhere we would rather it not be.
In today's environment of easy access to home internet with speeds that rival a LAN of not too long ago, it's not hard to contro
It is inevitable that as computers get more capable, these cloud services will become less attractive.
What leap of logic led you to that conclusion? Computers are far more than capable to do the things we currently rely on the cloud for, and have been for MANY years.
Free floating hydron comes together to form stars, and in the process creates all kinds of new things, such as carbon. Carbon comes together to form molecules, and in the process creates all kinds of new things, such as humans. Humans come together to form communities, and in the process create all kinds of new things, such as computers and data. Computers and data comes together to form the cloud, and in the process all kinds of new things are created, such as <insert future stuff>.
Why fight so hard
Edge computing? (Score:1)
I thought the only thing people used Edge for was to download Chrome.
Maybe Just Buzzwords Are Used Up (Score:1)
Poe's Law (Score:5, Insightful)
Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have proven to us that we can trust them with our personal data. Now it’s time to reward that trust by giving them complete control over our computers, toasters, and cars.
There is no way anyone is crazy enough to write those lines in all seriousness.
There is no way anyone is crazy enough to write those lines in all seriousness.
So as a matter of interest, why? Can you show a deliberate act where those 3 parties have abused or failed to secure your data? From the big three data leaks have ultimately resulted from users misconfiguring the services and nothing more. In the mean time there are Fortune 500 companies lining up to put secret and critical data on these services, and by that I mean shareprice moving data.
What makes your toaster so important?
There is no way anyone is crazy enough to write those lines in all seriousness.
I mean there is always the possibility of astroturfing and considering how the media industry has on the whole done nothing but lost money for the last few years it's probably to be expected for them to utilize every revenue stream available regardless of morality. Damn well wouldn't be first time a U.S based outlet, respected or not, lets their platform be used for astrotufing in return for compensation.
Then again we are talking about consumer electronics press here and consumer electronics press has pr
Gotta use a new buzzword! (Score:2)
Because "Client side processing" is soooo 90s and early 2000s!!
(rolls eyes)
Because "Client side processing" is soooo 90s and early 2000s!!
(rolls eyes)
Edge computing doesn't mean client-side computing. It means that The Big Cloud has a lot ot Tiny Clouds spread all over the globe to store your browsing history (and emails if you use gmail) closer to regional advertisers.
The Cloud is Overrated (Score:3)
A lot of people have swallowed the "container in the cloud" kool-aid by the gallons. Espousing it has the cure-all for all your computing needs. I'm far less enthusiastic about it. I can see it being very useful for many things, but is not the final answer. Unfortunately, I'm dealing with the zealots on a daily basis.
A lot of people have swallowed the "container in the cloud" kool-aid by the gallons.
Dude that's so 2016. Kool Kids now use Serverless, not containers.
Really? (Score:1)
"Many of us still own personal computers, but we mostly use them to access centralized services like Dropbox, Gmail, Office 365, and Slack"
No we don't, lol.
I think the article refers to the hundreds of millions of appliance users who have a mobile phone or tablet. Not the traditional slashdot user who might be compiling their own software, tinkering with software defined radio or cranking up bleeding edge graphics for a first person shooter. There is a distinction between the two use cases which means that "edge" or personal computing has never gone away. It may also be the case that people may be reconsidering their trust in cloud services and want to keep th
Haven't we been here before? (Score:3, Interesting)
This sounds suspiciously like returning data from the cloud to my personal computer and the pendulum is swinging back again. In the 80's we had dumb terminals, in the 90's we had thin clients and then in the 2000's we got the cloud, all of these things were more or less the same thing. Dumb terminals and thin clients failed because of latency and bandwidth, the cloud will fail because of privacy and security.
The bullshit cycle (Score:2)
Next, everyone will discover that local computing actually has its benefits and the cycle will start again. Personally, I have zero hot vapor ("cloud") needs at this time and I will just continue to ignore this insanity. It does affect my work negatively though.
The Cloud can be useful. For instance I pay $5/month for Office365, where I have a big inbox for +50 domains, and I have a TB of OneDrive storage, and once in a blue moon when I need to use Excel or Word I can use the web version. If it was $100/month I'd probably put together my own box and stash it somewhere in a closet, but for $5 it's totally worth letting Microsoft deal with the hassle.
Virtual machines are a different beast. It's very expensive to get anything semi-reliable in the cloud (no SLA unless
"The Cloud" = we steal your shit... (Score:2)
... that's the reality, corporations can simply force software to be bicycle chained to computers in their offices and warehouses halfway across the world because the fibre optic cables we've layed over the planet has granted them super powers to take products hostage, pre internet they had to give us the shit we were paying for. Post internet they can simply take them hostage and the tech literate adults are trapped hundreds of miles away.
The cute little CEO's of videogame industry for instance basically
I stopped reading at "I stopped reading"
Definition (Score:3)
It's when your computation is juuuuusut about done, but then you stop the processor suddenly but leave the caches full.
But that'll give your computer blue CPUs!
dumb (not a pejorative) terminals (Score:1)
Thank you for the clarification.
It's not dumb terminals, it's more like having a mini Google in semis and uhauls parked in every neighborhood in the world, for the sake of making your echo chamber as regional as possible. It's divide and conquer, pure and simple
Here's a survey I did with a sample size of one:
Dropbox - "(c) not to my knowledge" [x]
GMail - "(b) yes, but not as my safe account" [x]
Office 365 - "(d) No. Way." [x]
Slack - "(e) uh, dunno. What is it?" [x]
PCs were sidelined by big business (Score:2)
PCs promised to give computing to the user.
Big business couldn't let go of the power of centralised computing.
We need to loose the server farms and have a true peer to peer computing network.
Cyclical Theory of Computing? (Score:2)
This feels like a cycle. The first computers only had a few users who were located nearby, then we had dumb terminals that allowed many people using the same computer, then personal PCs went back to the first model, then cloud computing was the second model, and now we are back to the first model. Maybe this all is just a marketing scheme?