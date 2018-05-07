Microsoft Is Moving Kinect to the Cloud (theverge.com) 9
At the annual Build conference, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella announced that Kinect is moving to the cloud. "Kinect, when we first launched it in 2010, was a speech-first, gaze-first, vision-first device. It was used in gaming, and then, later on, it came to the PC, and it was used in many applications: medical, industrial, robotics, education," said Nadella. "We've been inspired by what developers have done, and since Kinect, we've made a tremendous amount of progress when it comes to some of the foundational technologies in HoloLens. So we're taking those advances and packaging them up as Project Kinect for Azure." The Verge reports: It's big news after the depth camera and microphone accessory that originally debuted on the Xbox 360 was basically declared dead last October when Microsoft stopped manufacturing it. Alex Kipman, a technical fellow at Microsoft, explained in a LinkedIn blog post that Project Kinect for Azure would combine the depth sensor with Azure AI services that could help developers make devices that will be more precise "with less power consumption." Kipman also notes that AI deep learning on depth images could lead to "cheaper-to-deploy AI algorithms" that require smaller networks to operate.
translation (Score:2)
in much the same way bribing GoDaddy to switch their parked domains to IIS increased the total presence of IIS on the internet, so shall moving yet another microsoft product into Azure help increase the presence of Microsofts cloud offering.
News from the future: Microsoft abruply shutters Azure 8 years after its release due to poor performance and not listening to a litany of developer complaints about the bugs in blob storage and the inability to support native docker without some sort of in-house develope
A load of BS (Score:2)
The connect 2 is limited by it's sensor resolution.
Any modern PC has more than enough CPU to do simple things like map the sensor data to an avatar skeleton.
Sure you can find a use of a Connect sensor that could use more CPU, but it won't likely have anything to do with gaming.