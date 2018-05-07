Engineers Devise a Technique To Fight Counterfeit or Recycled Smartphone Memory (ieee.org) 30
Flash is designed to last a decade or more of use. A lot of the gadgets that rely on it, however, are not. Shady recyclers have spotted opportunity in that mismatch, stripping out used chips and selling them as new. But fret not, there is something that can be done to address the issue. From a report: Engineers at the University of Alabama have come up with a straightforward electronic examination that can tell if a flash chip is new or recycled, even if that chip has only seen 5 percent or less of its life. And the technique is so straightforward that a smartphone app could run it on its own memory. [...] A flash memory cell is like an ordinary transistor, it has a source and a drain and a channel through which current flows under the control of voltage on the gate electrode. The difference is that the gate is split into several layers -- the control gate, the blocking oxide, the floating gate, and the tunneling oxide.
[...] Voltage on the control gate causes electrons to tunnel through that bottom oxide and get stuck inside the floating gate. This charge or its absence is the stored bit. It alters how much voltage you need to turn the transistor on in a way that you can easily measure. Erasing the bit is done by reversing the voltage and driving the charge out of the floating gate. Ray and his team took advantage of the rather high voltages -- about plus or minus 20 volts -- needed to program and erase flash. The more you program and erase a cell, the more defects will accumulate in the oxide, he explains.
[...] Voltage on the control gate causes electrons to tunnel through that bottom oxide and get stuck inside the floating gate. This charge or its absence is the stored bit. It alters how much voltage you need to turn the transistor on in a way that you can easily measure. Erasing the bit is done by reversing the voltage and driving the charge out of the floating gate. Ray and his team took advantage of the rather high voltages -- about plus or minus 20 volts -- needed to program and erase flash. The more you program and erase a cell, the more defects will accumulate in the oxide, he explains.
A more productive solution? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
"Productive" in terms of efficient use of resources? Likely yes. Productive in terms of vendor lock in and maximising corporate profits? Not so much.
Corporations don't want effectively recycling, they want to have vendor lock in and to be sure they're getting paid.
Shit like this isn't about you, it's about them.
Re: (Score:2)
Productive in terms of vendor lock in and maximising corporate profits? Not so much.
There isn't really a difference. If recycling has higher overhead than new sourcing, then it decreases profits over buying new chips. If it has lower overhead, then it increases profits.
Why devise ways to prevent recycling? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I guess part of the question is - when you measure flash degradation over time, is it linear? If yes, then 5% is not that big a deal. If no, then 5% current wear might indicate it's about to fall off a cliff.
How much wear and tear actually exists? (Score:4, Insightful)
I suspect that a lot of this used flash would still outlast the expected lifespan of the device for most people. I can even see the recycling companies using this technique themselves to sell the recycled chips in different bins based on use. The article doesn't describe the extent to which people are getting worn out flash memory, and I suspect it's not a particularly big issue.
Do a few write and erase cycles.... (Score:2)
And the memory is used. With 100% confidence!
Do write and erase until it is broken and you know have many cycles it had left.
Time to break out the heatable flash (Score:1)
Apparently you can reset the flash cells' use count by adding circuitry that does a heating thing. Those can be safely recycled, and the problem with re-used flash sold as new goes away.
And maybe we should start and design the devices to last a bit longer than we currently do, too. My nokia 6310 is still going strong (needs new rubber and new battery), and I see no reason to replace it. Why aren't we even trying to make designs that good? Instead all you get is stupid little gimmicks like rounded corners or
Re:Time to break out the heatable flash (Score:5, Insightful)
Because having phones that last longer is in direct conflict with the motives of literally every competitor making phones. Even if they never sit in a room and collude they'll reach the same result simply by acting out of self-interest. Why would they compete with each other on more durable phones or in any real way on cost when those things hurt their bottom lines? Better to make everyone replace their phone on a regular basis and compete for pieces of the next round of purchases.
Re: (Score:2)
"Why aren't we even trying to make designs that good? Instead all you get is stupid little gimmicks like rounded corners or notches in the screen." Because having phones that last longer is in direct conflict with the motives of literally every competitor making phones. Even if they never sit in a room and collude they'll reach the same result simply by acting out of self-interest. Why would they compete with each other on more durable phones or in any real way on cost when those things hurt their bottom lines? Better to make everyone replace their phone on a regular basis and compete for pieces of the next round of purchases.
Er, for the same reason that all consumer products don't disintegrate in just one day?
If they go too far in planned obsolescence, then they leave themselves wide open to a competitor who does not.
Re: (Score:2)
The market wouldn't bear that, that is the only reason and for markets where it will that is exactly what they do (see paper towels).
"If they go too far in planned obsolescence, then they leave themselves wide open to a competitor who does not."
It is far more profitable to operate as they are. They get most of the market purchasing phones 5x more often this way, they make as much getting 20% of those upgrades as they wou
Re: (Score:2)
Apple does this so that you will pay their inflated prices for commodity flash memory.
You can pick on Apple but the reality is that a lot of manufacturers do this, they're not charities.
If.... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Because sometimes it doesn't. More often than new flash fails. But the used parts are not disclosed to the consumer.
Apples says that any 3rd party repaied Counterfeit (Score:2)
Apples says that any 3rd party repaid in now an Counterfeit apple device
Elephant gun to ... (Score:2)
... kill a piss ant.
"Memory" vs. "storage" (Score:3)
How nice it would be if at least technical sites such as Slashdot could get straight the difference between memory/RAM and SSD/flash storage.
Recycled electronics from China is good stuff (Score:1)
Due to the wonders of the internet you can go on Ali Express or Ebay and order all sorts of electronic wonders from china REAL cheap. If you're a maker or a hobbyist you've got more available to you than ever before, for fractions of a penny on the dollar of what it used to cost 10 years ago.
When you order certain things that
/should/ be pricy but are not more often than not you get something that contains recycled pulls. IGBTs, relays, things that come as packaged "modules" for integration - Like GPS modul
no doubt sponsored by Apple (Score:2)
The new iphone update will contain a routine to brick the iphone if it was repaired. After all, why would people buy new iphones if they could simply repair their old ones?