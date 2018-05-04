Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


California To Become First US State Mandating Solar On New Homes (ocregister.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the first-of-its-kind dept.
OCRegister reports that "The California Energy Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday, May 9, on new energy standards mandating most new homes have solar panels starting in 2020." From the report: Just 15 percent to 20 percent of new single-family homes built include solar, according to Bob Raymer, technical director for the California Building Industry Association. The proposed new rules would deviate slightly from another much-heralded objective: Requiring all new homes be "net-zero," meaning they would produce enough solar power to offset all electricity and natural gas consumed over the course of a year. New thinking has made that goal obsolete, state officials say. True "zero-net-energy" homes still rely on the electric power grid at night, they explained, a time when more generating plants come online using fossil fuels to generate power. In addition to widespread adoption of solar power, the new provisions include a push to increase battery storage and increase reliance on electricity over natural gas.

  • the weak link again (Score:2, Insightful)

    by lucm ( 889690 )

    Solar is great but the problem of storing power in an eco-friendly manner remains.

    Batteries are poison. What would be better would a mechanical solution of some kind, like power-winding up a turbine during the day while it's sunny and letting it run and generate power at night.

    • There is -- pumped-storage hydroelectric power.

    • Solar is great but the problem of storing power in an eco-friendly manner remains.

      People who know more about the subject have already thought about this, it's called base load. Solar panels on homes are not meant to replace base load merely reduce the capacity requirement for base load generation and therefore pollution.

      Batteries are poison. What would be better would a mechanical solution of some kind, like power-winding up a turbine during the day while it's sunny and letting it run and generate power at night.

      We don't have to work it out here, smarter people than us are already working on solutions. The best thing we can do is support research and innovation and not vote for people who suppress such things.

  • Okay (Score:3)

    by bistromath007 ( 1253428 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @09:32PM (#56557178)
    Pretty easy to enforce when you don't allow new homes to be built anywhere.

  • Finally! This is the direction we need to move all newly constructed homes. We could power almost every home off of isolated power systems (solar+battery) if we only made the effort. It doesn't solve all our energy needs but if you are looking for a silver bullet then you aren't really looking for a solution.

  • "But that $25,000 to $30,000 will result in $50,000 to $60,000 in the owner’s reduced operating costs over the 25-year life of the home’s solar system, Herro said." So the proposed legislation will make homes more efficient, and cost less to own in the long term. Let's see how the fossil fuel lobby try to twist this.

  • Nope. (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    Some HOAs will demand that you only install/replace roofs with cedar shake. Can't use tile, metal or asphalt. Because "Muh aesthetics!" And in spite of houses burning down right and left because embers land on flammable roofs, not one fucking politician has ever overruled an HOA. So just move into a neighborhood that prohibits solar for similar reasons.

  • This could have unintended consequences such as jacking up the cost of new homes. That will hurt the poor.

    Or perhaps that was intended.

