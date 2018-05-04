California To Become First US State Mandating Solar On New Homes (ocregister.com) 35
OCRegister reports that "The California Energy Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday, May 9, on new energy standards mandating most new homes have solar panels starting in 2020." From the report: Just 15 percent to 20 percent of new single-family homes built include solar, according to Bob Raymer, technical director for the California Building Industry Association. The proposed new rules would deviate slightly from another much-heralded objective: Requiring all new homes be "net-zero," meaning they would produce enough solar power to offset all electricity and natural gas consumed over the course of a year. New thinking has made that goal obsolete, state officials say. True "zero-net-energy" homes still rely on the electric power grid at night, they explained, a time when more generating plants come online using fossil fuels to generate power. In addition to widespread adoption of solar power, the new provisions include a push to increase battery storage and increase reliance on electricity over natural gas.
Only difference now is they made it law.
I'm an atheist. I have no religion. I get it, in your religion, solar panels are free. Hate to break it to you, but your religion is fake.
Nobody claimed they were free but dude, solar panels are cheap as hell now. I mean, have you even looked at the price per watt in recent years? [netdna-ssl.com]
Toilets aren't free, but they require every home have one of those, too (except in West Virginia, I think). In Texas, the state mandates that every house have heat, and furnaces aren't free.
You're not happy about solar energy. We all get that. But don't act like renewable energy is some kind of pie-in-the-sky myth. It just makes you look ridiculous. We've passed the point where solar panels now pay for themselves. Ha
Solar is great but the problem of storing power in an eco-friendly manner remains.
Batteries are poison. What would be better would a mechanical solution of some kind, like power-winding up a turbine during the day while it's sunny and letting it run and generate power at night.
People who know more about the subject have already thought about this, it's called base load. Solar panels on homes are not meant to replace base load merely reduce the capacity requirement for base load generation and therefore pollution.
We don't have to work it out here, smarter people than us are already working on solutions. The best thing we can do is support research and innovation and not vote for people who suppress such things.
https://www.seattletimes.com/b... [seattletimes.com]
It's common for bidding wars to drive prices 10's of thousands over asking price.
Which is why CA is $400+ billion in debt, right?
Finally! This is the direction we need to move all newly constructed homes. We could power almost every home off of isolated power systems (solar+battery) if we only made the effort. It doesn't solve all our energy needs but if you are looking for a silver bullet then you aren't really looking for a solution.
Some HOAs will demand that you only install/replace roofs with cedar shake. Can't use tile, metal or asphalt. Because "Muh aesthetics!" And in spite of houses burning down right and left because embers land on flammable roofs, not one fucking politician has ever overruled an HOA. So just move into a neighborhood that prohibits solar for similar reasons.
Unintended Consequences? Higher Home Costs (Score:2)
This could have unintended consequences such as jacking up the cost of new homes. That will hurt the poor.
Or perhaps that was intended.