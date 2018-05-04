NASA Successfully Tests New Nuclear Reactor For Future Space Travelers (npr.org) 52
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy say they have successfully tested a new type of nuclear reactor that could one day provide juice to colonies on other worlds. The reactor can power several homes and appears able to operate in harsh environments. The new reactor uses more-conventional uranium fuel. Using a "core" about the size of a paper towel roll, the reactor can turn pistons that can run a generator. The generator can put out about 10 kilowatts of electrical power -- enough to run a few small homes. Scientists believe it could run continuously for a decade or so, making deep space travel a lot simpler. They also gave it a catchy acronym: KRUSTY, which stands for Kilopower Reactor Using Stirling TechnologY.
To see if it actually worked, scientists tested KRUSTY out in the Nevada desert on America's old nuclear test range. They put KRUSTY through its paces, culminating in a 28-hour test at full power. The team also simulated failures in KRUSTY's reactor components to show it wouldn't result in a meltdown on Mars. KRUSTY may find its way onto future space probes. Researchers say they might use an ensemble of four or five of the reactors to power colonies on the moon (which has 14-day nights, when the sun isn't available) or Mars.
I already have a space heater in my house.
It's so safe, even Homer could install it.
there's a difference between peak load and average load. your furnace does not run all the time. Not even most of the time. Moreover this thing is going to give off much more than 10KW of heat in addition to the electricity. So it is the furnace too. Examine your power bill. A typical 1 bedroom electric bill is $50/month in states with cheap electricity and taxes. that's less than 500KW/hours per month. not per day
I don't know what kind of house they are powering, but without natural gas or propane for the water header and furnace, 10kw isn't going to cut it for one home much less multiple homes. I use a 14kw generator on my house. It's capable of running my well water pump, 2 ton A/C, and incidental loads. It cannot run the hot water heater, 4 ton A/C, Oven, dryer, etc.
The rest of the energy I use is from burning bits of timber and the odd 11kg drum of Butane (about 1 every month). I imagine this reactor would produce a good bit of waste heat that can be recovered in addition to the electricity
Your house consumes more power, is less efficient, and has more creature comforts than the first homes on Mars will have.
You could get your house down to 10KW and with a battery for smoothing a 10KW generator would probably take care of your genset-only 14KW load.
It's nicely at a power point where it could power a small apartment building and recharge all the electric vehicles fully overnight. If it were 30KW it could even power a highway capable SUV. While one might worry about crashes, remember these thermo-nuclear-electric power packs on sattelites are hardened to survive a rocket explosion and hard re-entry.
The people who can afford a personal mini fission reactor do not live in small apartment buildings. Solar is a more attractive option for thtis demographic.
Actually they are affordable when ammortized over their life (just like a solar roof is only affordable when amortized) These things are amazingly cheap. There's multiple companies already selling 100KW and Megawatt scale regional pwer plants to bury in the ground. TOshiba. Hyperion.
I'm not really sure how big it is. All the photos show it with large thermal jackets around it. But I suspect those are part of the test harness. Car engines are pretty big too. Especially a big diesel truck.
Wouldn't this be a suitable power source for the EmDrive? Say.... when you're too far from the sun to collect enough solar power?
I find it amusing they call nuclear "old-fashioned", when Fission was only discovered in 1938... granted photovoltaic may be newer, but we've known about solar and wind power (and combustion) in varying methods of harvest for millennia.
The first photovoltaic cell actually predates the discovery of nuclear fission by almost 100 years. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmond_Becquerel#The_first_photovoltaic_device.
The idea of the neighborhood reactors. They were to be powered by uranium hydride and be the size of a garden shed. Did these ever come to fruition?
No, Hyperion renamed themselves to Gen4 and are still seeking approval for their design [wikipedia.org], which I predict will happen approximately never.
Use ganged tesla turbines. The problem with the tesla turbine is that it is only efficient in a very narrow speed/load range, but that's trivially solved by using multiples. Using multiples means backup/redundancy, and tesla turbines have only one moving part.
I'll notify NASA immediately to stop work on this and switch to your design.
NASA monitors Slashdot at +5 to find the right way to do things. NASA's management figured out years ago that the science and engineering PhDs have nothing on a Slashdotter.
See, all those hours in the company's basement telling people, "Have you tried turning off and on again?" allows them to think big thought. And years of experience coding Javascript makes a Slashdotter an expert on space travel.
We are nowhere near the point where we need to worry about powering a space colony, so why is NASA wasting money on this part ? Probably some senator getting a good deal.
