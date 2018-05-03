How Reliable Are 10TB and 12TB Hard Drives? Backblaze Publishes Q1 2018 Hard Drive Reliability (zdnet.com) 73
Wolfrider writes: Backblaze's hard drive report for the first quarter 2018 makes very interesting reading for anyone who is interested in hard drive performance and reliability. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 100,110 hard drives working for it, made up of 1,922 boot drives and 98,188 data drives, ranging from 3TB WDC WD30EFRX drives all the way up to 10TB and 12TB Seagate ST10000NM0086 and ST12000NM0007 drives, along with 10 Samsung 850 EVO SSDs. [...] The overall Annualized Failure Rate (AFR) for Q1 sat at just 1.2 percent, well below the Q4 2017 AFR of 1.65 percent. Some drives had an AFR of 0 percent (in other words, no drives failed during the period), while the 4TB Seagate ST4000DM000 had the highest AFR of 2.3 percent (out of 30,941 drives the company had in service, 178 failed during the Q1 period).
Largest drive I have = 2 TB (Score:1)
My laptop has 2 x 1Tb drives.
Both are full.
I don't even go mad - I store no video, I don't even OWN any music, my family photos take up about a gig.
But things like virtual machines, programming environments, and even installing, say, 10% of my Steam games fills my hard drives up ludicrously fast.
Compare and contrast to my workplace - where we have about 20-30Gb for each user at maximum and about 10% of that is used. 600+ users, 12Tb of active storage (not counting reserved space, backup, replication, etc.)
I *wish* my current laptop had two drive bays. My partially retired 2011 17" MacBook Pro has a 512 GB SSD and a 1 TB spinner inside. Much easier to deal with large video projects than the Thunderbolt hard drive attached to my newer 15 incher. Be nice if Apple actually understood that some projects have to be longer than 30 seconds and displayed on screens larger than an iPad.
My NAS has 32TB of space and it's half full. Video i
Or if you run a large project.
My "small" environment at work produces 40GB of final product for every full build, every day. If we include intermediate products (which make troubleshooting much easier), it's pushing 120GB per build... and we're trying to ramp up to about 20 full builds each day. Quick computation estimates about 48TB per month at that rate.
Now, we don't need to keep old builds around forever... most of the time. We currently have about 15TB of data we can't get rid of for contract reasons,
You have 60TB to back up 20TB of data?
You have 60TB to back up 20TB of data?
That sounds right to me. I don't know how may TB of storage I have as I haven't bothered to add it all up in a while. But I have three times that amount in backups. I run one mirrored backup daily to a set of drives, another that runs monthly, I think that one's differential, and a third that runs two weeks after the monthly backup to external drives that I swap out to an offsite location. Actually I guess since I keep a set of external drives on site and one off site, I actually have 4X the drive capacity
That's roughly where I was at for a number of years, but when my wife got pregnant last year we figured it was time to assemble some local storage on our network for keeping original copies of our photos and videos, storing our Time Machine backups, and hosting our Plex and (old, not-yet-stripped-of-DRM) iTunes content, so I picked up 4 x 5TB drives and slapped them in a directly-connected enclosure with a RAID 5 configuration. It's FAR more than we currently need, but Black Friday served up some steep disc
While I'm impatiently waiting until the 16TB drives are released so the 12TB prices will come down to reasonable levels.
I have a 6TB of RAID storage and it's nearly full. Almost all of that is ripping all Blu-Rays, DVDs and CDs to central storage.
So, by the sound of it... (Score:2)
I recall their SCSI drives being the shit...
Yeah the HGST drives are looking very good. The seagate drives (the first 2, might work out to the better investment though; due to being 2.5 to 3 times the size).
(ie If you have 1000 seagate 12TB drives (12000TB), and need to replace 10 per year (1% failure rate), that might still work out better than having 3000 HGST 4TB drives (the same 12000TB), where you need to replace 0.5% year because that's 15 of them.
I'm guessing that 10 12TB costs probably costs around twice as much as a 15 of the 4TB drives, but
HGST drives have been the most reliable ones for at least 3 years now. I only buy HGST drives and across all my computers, not a single one has failed, not even a bad block.
Not really.
Rows with less than 10K drive count should be ignored because they tend to have a higher error margin. This leaves Seagate as highest failure rate with 2.9% for their 4TB drives.
But that is unfair as none of the stats for WD would be included - doh! Either include and compare or filter and ignore, you can't have it both ways?
Not really. Rows with less than 10K drive count should be ignored because they tend to have a higher error margin. This leaves Seagate as highest failure rate with 2.9% for their 4TB drives.
Why "not really"? They list the error margins and the failure rate for WD 6 TB drives remains higher than Seagate 6 TB even taking into account the reported confidence interval. Also, the confidence intervals for about 1,000 drives are very similar to those of about 10,000 drives. You don't need 10k drives to get an accurate estimate.
Well, there is a reason why they have fewer Western Digital drives...
I think that reason is that while the WDs might be more reliable, their extra cost doesn't usually make it worth while for the scale they are working at.
But if you look at lifetime stats the two Western Digital drives have the highest failure rates.
https://www.backblaze.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/blog-Q1-2018-lifetime-drive-stats.png
Anecdotal evidence:
I've been at my current workplace for 4 years. In that time EVERY SINGLE Seagate-branded drive has failed - dozens and dozens of them. In RAID arrays, in servers (15K SAS etc.), in NAS, in desktops, in clients.
Replacing with WD as we go - and repurposing old WDs they already had to serve in the Seagate's places - I've had precisely one WD failure. And we think that took a whack because it hit the floor.
Seagate drives honestly are shocking in their build quality.
FYI Samsung only makes SSDs at this point. They sold off their HDD business to Seagate at the end of 2011: https://www.seagate.com/about-... [seagate.com]
HGST (nee IBM) haven't been that common, but have been very reliable. I bought a fair number during the DeskStar days and was very happy with them. I still have a few HGST humming happily away.
You may have had the HGST Deskstars, but it's obvious you didn't ever use any of the IBM Deathstars. I had hundreds of the 60GB ones fail from the click of death. 100% failure rate on those damn things. I have 15K RPM SCSI Seagates that still work fine, along with an array of Micropolis Tomahawk SCSI drives. Not that I spin those up very often. They sound like a jet engine starting.
I've said it before, but hard drive manufacturers have been pretty cyclical over the years as to which was good and which wa
In general, yes.
I'm not really surprised though, given how much cost-cutting goes on - the real reason is they are stupidly cheap - HGST drives are horrendously expensive (but yeah, they have a way lower failure rate) and WD drives are somewhere in the middle. And yes, if retailers can heavily discount Seagate drives, it really means they didn't cost too much to begin with.
So far the worst drives universally
The chart you want to look at is the last one in the report - lifetime failure rates. Mainly the annualized failure rate and confidence interval high/low columns. Those percentages take into account the number of drives in the sample, and how many days they've been in serv
couple months back, a separate division of my employer had 3 of a 16 disk group fail within 2 days -- killing a raid-6 group. These were 8TB seagate disks and were ~6 months old.
This is why, as a rule, you shouldn't populate a RAID with drives from the same manufactured batch.
Very true, old advice, but can not be repeated often enough!
Burst coin (Score:1)
If they're not mining Burst they're missing out on some money.
If they're not mining Burst they're missing out on some money.
Burstcoin was a cute idea, but no --- mining it's not profitable if you buy 4TB drives for that: you'll lose money on the purchase,
and probably cause a premature failure of your hardware.
The coin would either need much more value, or we'd need a much cheaper storage medium than even tape.
Over time I've had pretty good luck with Seagate drives, and if you look at the data it seems some models are more stable than others...
That said it does seem like in recent years HGST has gotten pretty good so I've started to shift to them.
I still believe that the best hard drives are Western Digital Black and Gold models. I have some that are well past their prime and should have failed but keep on reliably clicking away. I just re-formatted one and still no bad sectors.
Now that you've said that, watch Murphy's law kick in.
Over time I've had pretty good luck with Seagate drives, and if you look at the data it seems some models are more stable than others...
Yeah, I outfitted a RAID array with the infamous ST3000DM001 [backblaze.com] several years ago and had to replace three or four of them during the two-year warranty period (as I recall, one of the warranty replacements itself crapped out fairly quickly). After the warranties ran out, I started replacing failures with WD and HGST and things have stabilized. Had I originally sprung for 4TB Seagates I probably would have been fine in comparison.
Do any other cloud-storage services publish stats like this?
Thank you, Backblaze.