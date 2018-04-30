All Indian Villages Now Have Access To Electricity (indiatimes.com) 6
An anonymous reader shares a report: All Indian villages now have access to electricity. Manipur's Leisang village became the last non-electrified inhabited village to join India's mainline supply network at 5.30pm on Saturday, an important milestone in the country's journey towards universal electricity access. This means that all 597,464 inhabited villages in the country now have access to power, fulfilling a promise the Prime Minister had made on August 15, 2015, when he announced that all unelectrified villages would get power over the next 1,000 days.
The last inhabited village to be powered through the off-grid system -- isolated supply networks, mostly with solar power plants -- was Pakol, also in Manipur, a small state in Eastern India. While basic infrastructure such as distribution transformer and lines need to be set up in inhabited localities, including Dalit hamlets, a village is considered electrified if 10 per cent of its households and public places such as schools, panchayat office and health centre have access to electricity.
Nothing to do with PM (Score:2)
This has nothing to do with the PM's promise. Electrification was proceeding for decades even before he came to power or made the announcement, in fact at a faster rate. In the 10 years before, the village electrification percentage went from 78%to 96%. Only the last 4% was completed in the past 4 years. So electrification actually slowed down after he made the announcement!
Maybe because those last 4% were extremely hard to get to?
I admittedly have no idea about India's infrastructure or finer geography, the locations of their villages etc., but compare it to coding: You'll crank out 95% of a program fast, going through all the easy sections like buttons doing what they say they should and so on, and then you'll spend forever on the last 5% to make sure everything works -together-.