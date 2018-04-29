GPU Prices Are Falling (venturebeat.com) 29
An anonymous reader shares a report: If you were looking for a new graphics card for your PC over the last year, your search probably ended with you giving up and slinging some cusses at cryptocurrency miners. But now the supply of video cards is on the verge of rebounding, and I don't think you should wait much longer to pull the trigger on a purchase. Earlier this week, Digitimes reported that GPU vendors like Gigabyte, MSI, and others were expecting to see their card shipments plummet 40 percent month-over-month. The market for digital currencies like Bitcoin and Etherum is losing some of its momentum, and at the same time, large mining operations are pulling back on their investment in GPUs in anticipation of dedicated mining rigs (called ASICs) that are due out before the end of the year. These factors working in conjunction seem like they are leading to more supply, which in turn is forcing retailers to cut prices. For example, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 video card is selling on Amazon right now for $700. Other retailers even have it listed at the original MSRP of $600. These are the lowest prices of 2018 so far.
Since the Monero branch, RX Vega cards have become the best value for mining Monero, and there's no chance of getting any of those cards at MSRP
That is called an extensive burn-in. If silicon lasts through the initial burn-in and was not operated in an abusive environment, it's better than a random new card fresh from packaging.
Wouldn't CC miners expecting better hardware soon stretch the limits?
There is some amount of damage due to electro-migration. There is also the potential for damage due to running on a sagging supply rail due to the sheer number of cards, but that would mostly apply to the power delivery stages, which are repairable, and only be found in relatively poorly built mining rigs. There's also the potential drying of the thermal paste, or it's migration. The warmer the environment, the more liquid many become, and the cards are not always designed to run in a vertical orientatio
Twenty years from now when you are at the villa reminiscing, you can divulge that you're one of the guys who knew how to hold a Phillips screwdriver and bilked thousands out of their student loan money.
I don't think you should wait much longer to pull the trigger on a purchase
Let the prices keep falling. I think we should all just wait till it hits rock bottom, then wait some more. Seriously though I always bought the value cards at around $100. Even those appear about 50 percent over what I would care to pay today if I thought I needed anything more than integrated graphics. When I do game, its older titles anyway. For me, gaming peeked at Quake3. Get off my lawn and all that.
