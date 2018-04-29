GPU Prices Are Falling (venturebeat.com) 80
An anonymous reader shares a report: If you were looking for a new graphics card for your PC over the last year, your search probably ended with you giving up and slinging some cusses at cryptocurrency miners. But now the supply of video cards is on the verge of rebounding, and I don't think you should wait much longer to pull the trigger on a purchase. Earlier this week, Digitimes reported that GPU vendors like Gigabyte, MSI, and others were expecting to see their card shipments plummet 40 percent month-over-month. The market for digital currencies like Bitcoin and Etherum is losing some of its momentum, and at the same time, large mining operations are pulling back on their investment in GPUs in anticipation of dedicated mining rigs (called ASICs) that are due out before the end of the year. These factors working in conjunction seem like they are leading to more supply, which in turn is forcing retailers to cut prices. For example, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 video card is selling on Amazon right now for $700. Other retailers even have it listed at the original MSRP of $600. These are the lowest prices of 2018 so far.
Since the Monero branch, RX Vega cards have become the best value for mining Monero, and there's no chance of getting any of those cards at MSRP
That's fine. Compared to my Nvidia 1080 they're useless for gaming, so I wouldn't consider a Vega.
Compared to my Nvidia 1080 they're useless for gaming
"Useless" is a wild exaggeration. More accurate: 1080 turns in 8 to 15% higher framerates at ultra-high quality. Vega overclocks better, closing the framerate gap and bumping up power consumption to considerably higher than NVidia (maybe 30% more?). Actually, since nobody really needs 100 FPS, you aren't going to notice much difference in practice. Vega handles 4K better. Vega costs twice as much because of mining, that is my only serious issue with it. Going to be hanging onto the Rx 480 for a while yet.
Maybe because gamers are budget constrained. If I have 300$, I can't buy a 500$ card that will run my games the way I want, since the original 300$ MSRP is inflated due to demand. Because I can't buy that card in the first place, I can't mine with it. Or, I happen to not live in one of the areas where the power costs make that break even. Perhaps my computer can't be left on at night because the fans/lights keep me awake.
I don't like miners because they are mostly wasting a shit-load of electricity
I would use the cards for Seti@Home or similar instead.
Imagine how fun it would be to hijack a mining cluster to instead run Seti@home or something more useful.
Gamers that are angry about miners are weird. Why don't they just mine at night and make a few bucks on the side?
Because
(1) You have to buy the card in the first place and they were difficult to find and insanely expensive. Basically many were priced out of buying.
(2) You will likely never mine enough to cover the difference between suggested retail and the 50% premiums we are now seeing, let alone the 100-200% premiums of a month or two ago.
Basically its not worth it to mine in your spare time unless you bought a card last summer before the price premiums.
Thinking you can make it up by holding coins for years
But... mouse and keyboard =/
PC has Stellaris
I'm happy that works for you. It doesn't work for me.
You get a console for the exclusive game titles. You get a gaming PC if you want graphics performance and/or resolution better than an 6 year old GPU.
Anyone using any GPU will lose money mining cryptocurrency unless one is willing to wait until the currency rises significantly in value some amount of time after mining it.
No, holding is an illusion. If you cannot mine economically today its better to just buy the coins directly rather than buy electricity. You'll have more coins for that significant rise (if it occurs).
The biggest advantage of the PC is the absolutely huge and varied library of games. Even without counting grey areas such as emulation, you get 30+ years of games of everything, and titles that easily surpass the modern games in terms of actual gameplay.
But you don't need a top of line machine to enjoy those, just a good taste and be willing to forgive the graphics of old.
That is called an extensive burn-in. If silicon lasts through the initial burn-in and was not operated in an abusive environment, it's better than a random new card fresh from packaging.
But in their case there is no "cycle" they get hot and stay that way.
Running electronics hot has its own host of problems. Heat softens all materials if only a little, and then you have the problem of ion migration and tin whiskers which both get much worse with high heat.
"That is not how GPUs work you fucking moron."
That is pretty much how any burn-in of any piece of electronic equipment is performed, you fucking moron.
"BURNED in is the right word"
Nope, almost all of these cards had been undervolted and dropped to lower operating temps and below typical power specs.
But I guess you don't bother reading crypto mining tweak guides, let alone fucking read at all.
Wouldn't CC miners expecting better hardware soon stretch the limits?
Actually I believe the trend is to underclock them for best performance / watt.
There is some amount of damage due to electro-migration. There is also the potential for damage due to running on a sagging supply rail due to the sheer number of cards, but that would mostly apply to the power delivery stages, which are repairable, and only be found in relatively poorly built mining rigs. There's also the potential drying of the thermal paste, or it's migration. The warmer the environment, the more liquid many become, and the cards are not always designed to run in a vertical orientatio
Also some chips are notorious for breaking the BGA connections that let them talk to the circuit board under them. This is fixable, but not by your average home user. Just baking without properly resoldering might get you six months or so of service.
As soon as ASICs become available. The big operations won't dump their GPUs while they're still profitable, but as soon as ASICs raise the competitive bar, to ebay they'll go.
I just bought a new one.
Fuck you murphy.
Twenty years from now when you are at the villa reminiscing, you can divulge that you're one of the guys who knew how to hold a Phillips screwdriver and bilked thousands out of their student loan money.
I don't think you should wait much longer to pull the trigger on a purchase
Let the prices keep falling. I think we should all just wait till it hits rock bottom, then wait some more. Seriously though I always bought the value cards at around $100. Even those appear about 50 percent over what I would care to pay today if I thought I needed anything more than integrated graphics. When I do game, its older titles anyway. For me, gaming peeked at Quake3. Get off my lawn and all that.
For me, gaming peeked at Quake3. Get off my lawn and all that.
Try Far Cry 5. It has multiplayer FPS deathmatch and such, just like Quake (and Unreal Tournament, the true pinnacle, or how about Avara, the FIRST truly 3D internet-multiplayer game).
Far Cry 5 rocks. Offline or with a friend, you can play through a campaign that has a very interesting and sometimes unpredictable AI, simple random events colliding in the open world for unique situations. Puzzles. Fishing. Prince-of-Persia-like parkour and climbing puzzles. Meaningfully diverse weapons set. Player specialties. NPC specialties. Command-able AI companions.
Run it on a GTX 1080 Ti for 1080p 60 fps gorgeousness. 4k at 45 fps or so. !!! A Ryzen probably gets you the same.
C'mon
The sentence made perfect sense in context - "large mining operations are pulling back on their investment in GPUs in anticipation of dedicated mining rigs (called ASICs) that are due out before the
No shame here for knowing what sentences are supposed to fucking mean.
It most certainly did not.
"large mining operations are pulling back on their investment in GPUs in anticipation of dedicated mining rigs (called ASICs) that are due out before the end of the year."
It said the dedicated rigs replacing GPUs are called ASICs.
They [buybitcoinworldwide.com] are [digitaltrends.com] called [vice.com] that [techradar.com], and more to the point your original post asserted that they called ASICs (all ASICs) dedicated mining
700 for a gaming card?? (Score:2)
Jesus. I remember in the good old days when $200 was a good chunk for a great GPU and $350 was for the very fastest ones.
Wtf happened? Nvidia monopoly and gamers ready to open their wallets because of the Nvidia label seem to be destroying the market. The comments on how the 1050ti is God on YouTube when referring to AMD products and the xboxoneX verify this brainwashing and monopoly.
Hey PC masterace just don't be shocked when us regular peasants switch to consoles where you can get the same performance for
You can't get the same performance in a console. Ever. Pull the other one. Certainly not the same performance of a 1080 or 1080ti.
Not even the same neighborhood.
The top-end cards became halo products. Just like few cars on the road are Mustangs, few video cards are 1080 Tis.
Checking the Steam Hardware Survey, about 60% of all cards are Nvidia GeForces in the xx50 to xx70 range - the normal, reasonably-priced cards. (AMD is only 10% of the market right now, with much of that being integrated. Their fundamental architecture was just way better-suited for mining, so their prices spiked even harder than Nvidia's did.)
Also, be aware the GF1xxx series MSRPs were already
AMD is only 10% of the market right now, with much of that being integrated. Their fundamental architecture was just way better-suited for mining, so their prices spiked even harder than Nvidia's did.
My concrete interpretation of that is, NVidia sunk their transistor budget into tile based rasterization while AMD went for more vector FLOPS, the former being a better tradeoff for video rendering and the latter better for general purpose computing on GPU (not just mining!). Also would explain why AMD's vega/navi roadmap focuses on GPGPU for the next year or two. I suppose AMD's next GPU arch will also join the tiler party.
Ethereum and Monero are the reason GPUs are being snatched up by miners. The value of those coins crashed horribly earlier in the month... to the point where it was barely profitable to mine. But prices have rebounded recently, so you can expect GPUs to start selling out again soon.
When the blockchain "difficulty factor" for ETH and XMR solidly surpasses their record highs, then you will know these ASICs are really rolling out. From there it won't be long until these $700 cards can be found on Ebay for chump change.
You can track the difficulty here: https://www.coinwarz.com/diffi... [coinwarz.com]
I'm interested in AMD RX 64 since I invested in a freesync monitor. The price right now is around $800. That is $300 more than the MSRP of $500 at release. This is more than 6 months later so right now the second revision and or custom vendor versions should be coming out and the original card should be going for around $450. By my calculation that is far from being on par.
Yeah.
Fuck that.
I don't think you should wait much longer to pull the trigger on a purchase
Actually, rumor is that Nvidia is going to release the 1100 series GPUs in June or July. They're expected to have about 40% higher performance than the 1000 series. Also, the Etherium ASICs are dropping in July; assuming there's not a hard fork that makes them useless (and even if there is), there will be a sharp price drop in Etherium at that time, leading to lower GPU demand by cryptominers.