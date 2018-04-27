Blue Light Like That From Smartphones Linked To Some Cancers, Study Finds (cnn.com) 24
A new study, published Monday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, found that exposure to the kind of blue light emitted by outdoor LEDs, smartphones and tablets may increase your risk of breast or prostate cancer. The study compared previous exposure to artificial lights at night between approximately 2,000 breast or prostate cancer patients and approximately 2,000 controls living in Barcelona and Madrid. Slashdot reader al0ha writes: This study seems to say that exposure to LED light temperatures higher than 3,000 Kelvin suppresses melatonin because it contains increased blue light, and at least one city (Davis, California) has gone to the expense of removing higher temperature LED lights and replacing them with ones that have lower color temperatures. Specifically, the study found that "those exposed to high levels of outdoor blue light at night had around a 1.5-fold higher risk of developing breast cancer and a twofold higher risk of developing prostate cancer, compared with those who were less exposed," reports CNN. "Men exposed to high levels of indoor artificial light also had 2.8-fold higher risk of developing prostate cancer, according to the study."
Non ionizing radiation does not cause cancer.
They have the proposed mechanism: blue light causes your body to produce less melanin, which means less protection against natural sunlight. It is a hypothesis worth testing, anyway.
That's a little extreme.
The story is about melatonin, the sleep-related hormone, not about melanin, the skin pigment.
Hence this is not about sunlight protection, but about weak sleep quality, which is already known to be statically linked to cancer
Not exactly sleep. Melatonin also regulates reproductive-related hormones that would support an effect on prostate and breast tissues.
It's not that blue light that damages breast or prostate tissue directly. It's neurologically-mediated endocrine changes that have been well documented now for decades. It's only more recently that those endocrine changes have been linked to cancer.
The chain of causation is blue light -> retina -> optic nerve -> suprachiasmatic nucleus of the hypothalamus -> pineal gland -> {disrupted hormones including melatonin and serotonin} -> {multiple and widespread physiological disturbances incl
"men who slept in “quite illuminated” bedrooms had a higher risk of prostate cancer (OR=2.79; 95% CI: 1.55, 5.04), whereas women had a slightly lower risk of breast cancer (OR=0.77; 95% CI: 0.39, 1.51)."
It's not uncommon for a single study to show a statistically significant, or even dramatic, effect on cancer rates. Check out this graph for good examples [vox-cdn.com]. You can't say anything about these kinds of studies except, "was within the margin of error."
Cancer or not - justgetflux.com (Score:3)
It automatically dials down the blue component of your screen at night (with a gradual transition). At the very beginning, it takes a minute or so to get used to, and might look weird.
BUT! After using it for a couple of hours at night, I dare you to vidit a webpage with a white background, and turn it off for a second. Your eyes will hurt, and you will notice that looking at a monitor is like staring into a lightbulb at night. It's really painful.
Please, just get F.lux!