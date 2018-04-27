Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Rick Dickinson, Designer of Sinclair Spectrum Home Computers, Dies (bbc.co.uk)

Posted by BeauHD from the rest-in-peace dept.
New submitter Badger Nadgers quotes a report from the BBC: Rick Dickinson, the designer of Sinclair computers, has died in the U.S. while receiving treatment for cancer. The British designer, thought to be in his 60s, worked in-house for Sinclair Research and oversaw the creation of its home computers in the 1980s. He was responsible for the boxy look of the ZX80 and ZX81 and the Bauhaus-inspired appearance of the Spectrum. Mr Dickinson also helped to develop the technologies for the UK company's touch-sensitive and rubber keyboards. He was recently linked to a crowd-funded project by Retro Computers to turn the Spectrum into a handheld computer. Some of the early reference designs for the machine were drawn up by him.

