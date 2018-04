Apple Discontinues Its AirPort Router Line

9to5Mac reports that Apple is officially exiting the wireless router business and selling off its remaining inventory of AirPort products . This includes the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and both models of the AirPort Time Capsule. "We're discontinuing the Apple AirPort base station products," Apple said in a statement to 9to5Mac. "They will be available through Apple.com, Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last." From the report: