Apple Discontinues Its AirPort Router Line (9to5mac.com) 30
9to5Mac reports that Apple is officially exiting the wireless router business and selling off its remaining inventory of AirPort products. This includes the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and both models of the AirPort Time Capsule. "We're discontinuing the Apple AirPort base station products," Apple said in a statement to 9to5Mac. "They will be available through Apple.com, Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last." From the report: While the news is disappointing for fans of Apple's routers, the end of the AirPort line is no surprise either. Bloomberg reported back in November 2016 that Apple had disbanded the team responsible for developing Apple's routers, and in January 9to5Mac was first to report that Apple Stores started selling third-party. At the time, Apple told us that its AirPort line would remain -- with the mesh Wi-Fi routers adding a solution for larger homes: "People love our AirPort products and we continue to sell them. Connectivity is important in the home and we are giving customers yet another option that is well suited for larger homes."
Nice to see another brand of highly overpriced routers fold up. There are much more flexible and cheaper alternatives.
Yes, less alternatives is ALWAYS better for the consumer.
Fucking idiot.
How many consumers do you know that will go out of they way and buy Mikrotik or Ubiquity for $60 when they can buy the $200 device at apple when they are buying their MacBook/PRO? Forcing people to do research is good.
"default credentials are the most likely cause"
"Things cleared up when both Anubhav found users complaining on the MikroTik forums about defaced devices, admitting they were using default or no credentials."
"Looks like somebody made a script that logs into unprotected devices and changes the identity name," said a MikroTik spokesperson. "[MikroTik] RouterOS devices do have a password and firewall by default, but many remove those for unknown reasons."
Totally the manufacturers fault.
Nice to see another brand of highly overpriced routers fold up.
While the Airport might indeed be essentially an overpriced router, the Time Machine is pure genius.
Essentially it's a hard drive attached to a router, but it will seamlessly set up backups for your macbook.
If your disk gets hosed, you can restore almost everything, with diffs taken something like every hour.
While some
/.'ers might point out the ability to do this with cheaper hardware and rolling your own using rsync, I defy you to find a similarly simple solution.
Literally I just told my parents to buy a
So what becomes of orphaned technologies like Time Machine and AirPlay? Do they plan to finally license them out to other vendors?
So what becomes of orphaned technologies like Time Machine and AirPlay? Do they plan to finally license them out to other vendors?
Neither of those technologies depend on Apple Routers.
Time Machine doesn't do anything other technologies do, anyway. They just made it drop dead simple to implement, and built the backup-browser into MacOS.
As for AirPlay, it does use some semi-proprietary texhnology, I guess; but considering there are already multiple third-patty AirPlay broadcasters and receivers, on multiple platforms (including Android, frinstance), I don't think that the loss of Apple Routers makes any difference.
I will say, however, t
They will probably leave them as-is an not invest any more development effort in them.
They've discontinued the financial incentive they had.
Small, good sound. Guess HomePod sealed its fate ;
Synology, NetGear, Asus, QNAP, probably others too, all have curated app stores and easy to use web interfaces.
Things Apple has added:
Emoji Bar
Dongles
Watch Bands
Earbuds that need to be thrown out when the batteries degrade
Keyboards and mice that need to be thrown out when the batteries degrade
Things Apple killed recently
Airport
Time capsule
Airports
Cinema Displays and displays with matte finishes
Headphone Jacks
USB Ports
MagSafe
iPods
SD Card Readers
Wired mice and wired keyboards
Machines with PCI cards
Things that are effectively dead
Mac Mini
Mac Pro
Their routers were always mediocre -- the lack of a Web configuration control panel was a major negative. They always needed a specific Apple/Windows/iOS only application, and Apple removed functionality from the Airport Utility over time. Dumbed it down, instead of providing an expert mode for "power" users.
Also, the recent "tower" Time Capsules were an asinine design. The hard drive would have been easy enough to slide out and replace, but Apple routed critical cables with fiddly, hard-to-reach, easy-t
