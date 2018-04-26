The Smartphone Sales Slowdown is Real

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Earnings reports from Samsung and Qualcomm on Wednesday suggest a serious industrywide slowdown in smartphone sales. Samsung's report is especially telling, since it also makes displays and other components for Apple. From a report: The smartphone business is an incredibly crowded space, so a slowdown could lead to even steeper price competition. That's a potential short-term boon for consumers, but could put the hurt on a whole host of technology companies. Samsung's take: Its written outlook was terse and brief, but damning. Of its own phones, it said "[p]rofitability in the mobile business is expected to decline quarter-over-quarter due to stagnant sales of flagship models amid weak demand and an increase in marketing expenses to address the situation." Similarly, it cautioned of weak demand in its display and chip businesses, which supply components for both Samsung and its phone rivals, including Apple. Qualcomm's take: The phone chip giant also predicted a slowdown, cutting its forecast for 3G and 4G smartphones.

  • Unsurprising (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When my old phone (Samsung S4 note) does everything I need it to do, is quick enough and I managed to buy a replacement battery recently.

    I do not need a new phone, along with its misfeatures, learning curve, and expense.

    • This is just a normal phase in the lifecycle of any product. Eventually the product is good enough for the standard uses and there is no real gain in buying a new one when you don't have to. Same thing already happened to PCs. Until someone figures out a whole new use for them, sales will lag. Good managers should have a plan in place for this predictable phase.

  • There's not a lot of reason to upgrade a 'Droid (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @03:34PM (#56508909)
    and now that we know why iPhones get slow over time the sames true there. What I want is longer battery life, better connections and faster downloads. And we're a decade out from the last two (waiting for spectrum rollout) and I think we've peaked on battery life. I don't need a faster GPU. I really don't care what my phone games look like.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yeah, there's not a lot of difference between a $150 phone and a $700 phone once the GPU is removed from the equation.

      And now the cell phone promoters have learned that the replenishment rate of a product drops once it becomes "good enough", just like PCs.

    • There are new batteries one the way that far out-perform lithium ion (much safer as well). Unfortunately, they are the missing link in the quest to deploy robot drones on the battlefield. I'm truly concerned about the progress of technology and its impact on society when these new batteries hit mass production. It will unleash a wave of advanced functionality and power that is not possible today due to power/battery constraints.

  • ...from my cold, dead fingers.
    • Replaceable batteries...miss those. Have a Galaxy S6 that works perfectly fine but needs a new battery soon which is gonna be a pain to replace.

  • In other news (Score:3)

    by shmlco ( 594907 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @03:38PM (#56508927) Homepage

    And in other news: "China's smartphone market suffered its worst decline ever in the March quarter--an 8 percent YoY drop in unit sales--but Apple still managed to achieve 32 percent growth, directly attributed to "strong performance of its iPhone X.""

    Also, what Samsung actually reported in its display panel earnings statement for the March quarter was that "OLED Earnings declined due to weak demand AND [note] rising competition between Rigid OLED and LTPS LCD."

  • Like post core2 duo pc's (Score:3)

    by OffTheLip ( 636691 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @03:38PM (#56508929)
    Not that much has really changed regarding performance for the average PC user. It's good enough so why upgrade. Phones are now experiencing the same thing. Plus they are very expensive.

    • They have reached peak. I think they knew this was coming. Basic managerial accounting.

    • To some extent, yeah. But mobile phones have a lot of planned obsolescence built into them, from difficult to replace batteries (even if the phone allows you to do that, you need to know where to look and there's a lot of FUD about third party batteries that puts people off buying them), to internal storage limits that are ludicrously small.

      I think a better reason for the slow down is that phones are actually declining in quality while increasing in price. If the phone aimed at your needs and wants doesn

  • What do companies and investors want? For each individual to own dozens of smartphones? I have never understood this worship for growth at any costs, and for punishing companies that do not growth, for any reason. No wonder the market behaves as if it were in the hands of a baby.

    • Well, they want the company to do twice as much business in a year so the stock will double. That seems obvious. Obviously, people heavily invested in Apple think you should have one iPhone for each ear, and throw them away and buy new ones instead of recharging them.

  • Why should this be surprising? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by IGnatius T Foobar ( 4328 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @03:47PM (#56508995) Homepage Journal
    No one should be surprised. We saw this happen with computers and now we're seeing it happen with smartphones. The market is saturated, the existing installed base is more than capable of handling most workloads, and therefore fewer people are motivated to upgrade every year. You want us to buy new phones? Build them with longer battery life and less crapware/spyware. The screens are already good enough. The cameras are already good enough. The operating systems are already good enough. Gee-whiz bells and whistles aren't going to motivate us to upgrade anymore. And stop building phones with notches.

    • People are also tired of the carrier/OEM relationship. It results in severely inflated carrier charges (2X) while stretching the phone costs over several years.

      You can get an unlocked phone and use a T-Mobile reseller for less than half the price of the carrier/OEM lock-in model. The problem is that there are very few good unlocked phones and they are very difficult to research. It is a major barrier. I found the Huwaei phones which are great but you won't be able to get those in the US soon. These pho

    • And the new phone they got last year lasted less time then the one before, so they are afraid of the next one!

  • I've got two thousand dollars with your name on it.

    All you need to do is make an actual flagship phone with a replaceable battery. I, and many others, will not purchase a device into which consumables have been glued.

  • ---and as spares I bought 2 second hand for nix off TradeMe (eBay equiv in NZ). The newer models have higher res (but beyond my unassisted resolution), better cameras (my one is good enough), faster/more cores (no processing issues) and more RAM (well that's something that would help but not a show-stopper yet).

    There's just no good reason for me to change yet... And I won't be crying if I break it... just swap in more bits from the other carcasses. When I can't fix it any more... well then I'll upgrade

  • Good, now maybe memory prices can come down a bit.

  • It's common in the technical industry for a product to start out with a steep profit margin as large gains are made in functionality and performance. As the technology matures, the performance and functionality curves level out, with each new iteration having fewer compelling features. Manufacturers will try to keep this going with "changes for the sake of change" (Flat icons! no, 3d icons! No really, flat icons! No, animated icons!) but that typically only extends the phenomenon another couple of iter

  • There's no new MUST HAVE features on the new model phones. Thus no impetus to spend money on them. Once 5G starts widely rolling out, there may be surge again, but my guess is the carriers will charge / throttle 5G nearly out of existence so that may not be all that cool either.

  • Downturn in sales confirms smartphones are dying. In the future there will be no smartphones. Those of you who still have smartphones are dinosaurs stuck in the past.

