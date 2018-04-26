The Smartphone Sales Slowdown is Real (axios.com) 65
Earnings reports from Samsung and Qualcomm on Wednesday suggest a serious industrywide slowdown in smartphone sales. Samsung's report is especially telling, since it also makes displays and other components for Apple. From a report: The smartphone business is an incredibly crowded space, so a slowdown could lead to even steeper price competition. That's a potential short-term boon for consumers, but could put the hurt on a whole host of technology companies. Samsung's take: Its written outlook was terse and brief, but damning. Of its own phones, it said "[p]rofitability in the mobile business is expected to decline quarter-over-quarter due to stagnant sales of flagship models amid weak demand and an increase in marketing expenses to address the situation." Similarly, it cautioned of weak demand in its display and chip businesses, which supply components for both Samsung and its phone rivals, including Apple. Qualcomm's take: The phone chip giant also predicted a slowdown, cutting its forecast for 3G and 4G smartphones.
When my old phone (Samsung S4 note) does everything I need it to do, is quick enough and I managed to buy a replacement battery recently.
I do not need a new phone, along with its misfeatures, learning curve, and expense.
I added a PIN too. It's the same as my briefcase PIN, 1234. Nobody will EVER figure it out. I'm feeling better already.
That's amazing, I've got the same combination on my luggage!
Mega Maid sucks in your future...
added a PIN to my unlock screen for exactly this reason. They can't compromise it if they can't access it. It's inconvenient, but if it saves me from plunking down almost $1k on a new phone, I can live with it.
Better idea may be to look into LineageOS. Second best idea is to also disable Bluetooth, WiFi and MMS.
There are multiple issues with these items that can be leveraged completely compromise unpatched smartphones. Anyone simply sending you a text message is enough to completely own your device. Privilege escalation vulns are a dime a dozen on unpatched systems.
$1000 smartphone that lasts two years = $41.67 per month + expensive monthly fees for service, usually over $50. The total for ten years, if replacing the phone every two years, is $11K.
$100 flip phone that lasts ten years = $0.83 per month + extremely low monthly fees for service, usually around $15. The total for ten years is $1.9K.
That's $9.1K in your pockets, which around here is an extremely nice used car only less than five years old with enough money for any repairs that need to be done.
You don't have to spend $1000 unless you want the latest and greatest. You could buy an used one, or a more modest model.
Not everyone buys a car each year....not everyone buys a TV every year....
There's not a lot of reason to upgrade a 'Droid (Score:3)
Yeah, there's not a lot of difference between a $150 phone and a $700 phone once the GPU is removed from the equation.
And now the cell phone promoters have learned that the replenishment rate of a product drops once it becomes "good enough", just like PCs.
There are new batteries one the way that far out-perform lithium ion (much safer as well). Unfortunately, they are the missing link in the quest to deploy robot drones on the battlefield. I'm truly concerned about the progress of technology and its impact on society when these new batteries hit mass production. It will unleash a wave of advanced functionality and power that is not possible today due to power/battery constraints.
They'll be prying my Samsung Galaxy S4... (Score:2)
In other news (Score:3)
And in other news: "China's smartphone market suffered its worst decline ever in the March quarter--an 8 percent YoY drop in unit sales--but Apple still managed to achieve 32 percent growth, directly attributed to "strong performance of its iPhone X.""
Also, what Samsung actually reported in its display panel earnings statement for the March quarter was that "OLED Earnings declined due to weak demand AND [note] rising competition between Rigid OLED and LTPS LCD."
Like post core2 duo pc's (Score:3)
They have reached peak. I think they knew this was coming. Basic managerial accounting.
To some extent, yeah. But mobile phones have a lot of planned obsolescence built into them, from difficult to replace batteries (even if the phone allows you to do that, you need to know where to look and there's a lot of FUD about third party batteries that puts people off buying them), to internal storage limits that are ludicrously small.
I think a better reason for the slow down is that phones are actually declining in quality while increasing in price. If the phone aimed at your needs and wants doesn
Considering the Galaxy S9/S9+, Note 8, and upcoming Note 9 all have a headphone jack and no notch your analysis is useless.
You're assuming parent AC wants an Android smartphone.
What can you speak? (Score:2)
Well, they want the company to do twice as much business in a year so the stock will double. That seems obvious. Obviously, people heavily invested in Apple think you should have one iPhone for each ear, and throw them away and buy new ones instead of recharging them.
Wall street [...] is insane.
Technically irrational...but insanity is a small step away.
noone needs a new model every year, let alone 3 different ones!).
Well, there is that one guy at work...
Why should this be surprising? (Score:5, Insightful)
People are also tired of the carrier/OEM relationship. It results in severely inflated carrier charges (2X) while stretching the phone costs over several years.
You can get an unlocked phone and use a T-Mobile reseller for less than half the price of the carrier/OEM lock-in model. The problem is that there are very few good unlocked phones and they are very difficult to research. It is a major barrier. I found the Huwaei phones which are great but you won't be able to get those in the US soon. These pho
Here's an idea.. DUAL boot! Let me run IOS or Linux based on input to Grub...
Yea I know, not until Steve Jobs says so and He isn't saying much these days.
Good news, Samsung! (Score:2)
I've got two thousand dollars with your name on it.
All you need to do is make an actual flagship phone with a replaceable battery. I, and many others, will not purchase a device into which consumables have been glued.
Still using my Note 2... (Score:2)
---and as spares I bought 2 second hand for nix off TradeMe (eBay equiv in NZ). The newer models have higher res (but beyond my unassisted resolution), better cameras (my one is good enough), faster/more cores (no processing issues) and more RAM (well that's something that would help but not a show-stopper yet).
There's just no good reason for me to change yet... And I won't be crying if I break it... just swap in more bits from the other carcasses. When I can't fix it any more... well then I'll upgrade
Not everyone (Score:2)
Memory prices. (Score:2)
Good, now maybe memory prices can come down a bit.
Is anyone surprised? (Score:2)
It's common in the technical industry for a product to start out with a steep profit margin as large gains are made in functionality and performance. As the technology matures, the performance and functionality curves level out, with each new iteration having fewer compelling features. Manufacturers will try to keep this going with "changes for the sake of change" (Flat icons! no, 3d icons! No really, flat icons! No, animated icons!) but that typically only extends the phenomenon another couple of iter
FEATURES! (Score:2)
Smartphones are dying (Score:2)
Downturn in sales confirms smartphones are dying. In the future there will be no smartphones. Those of you who still have smartphones are dinosaurs stuck in the past.