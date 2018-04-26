Robot-Launched Weather Balloons in Alaska Hasten Demise of Remote Stations (sciencemag.org) 32
The National Weather Service is choosing automated launchers over human employees to deploy weather balloons in Alaska. From a report: Last Thursday, just before 3 p.m., things began stirring inside the truck-size box that sat among melting piles of snow at the airport in Fairbanks, Alaska. Inside, software ran checks on instruments to measure atmospheric temperature, humidity, and pressure; a tray slid into place; and a nozzle began filling a large balloon with gas. Finally, the roof of the box yawned open and a weather balloon took off into the sunny afternoon, instruments dangling. The entire launch was triggered with the touch of a button, 5 kilometers away at an office of the National Weather Service (NWS).
The flight was smooth, just one of hundreds of twice-daily balloon launches around the world that radio back crucial data for weather forecasts. But most of those balloons are launched by people; the robotic launchers, which are rolling out across Alaska, are proving to be controversial. NWS says the autolaunchers will save money and free up staff to work on more pressing matters. But representatives of the employee union question their reliability, and say they will hasten the end of Alaska's remote weather offices, where forecasting duties and hours have already been slashed. "The autolauncher is just another nail in their coffin," says Kimberly Vaughan, a union steward in Juneau.
Once deployed across the state, the $1.2 million machines, built by Finnish company Vaisala, will save about 8 hours of forecaster time a day -- and about $1 million a year at NWS, Susan Buchanan, an NWS spokesperson says.
will save about 8 hours of forecaster time a day -- and about $1 million a year at NWS
Okay, I see that this is in Alaska. But a million dollars a year for one FTE? No wonder the union is squawking.
It seems like they are shooting for 3 FTEs per location, but because there aren't enough people they have to keep moving them around to cover. So while it still seems high, $333k per employee when you include transportation to remote areas and maintaining accommodations for them in said remote areas starts to seem more plausible. If you're flying in all supplies with a bush pilot things get expensive.
It seems like they are shooting for 3 FTEs per location,
Eight hours a day is one FTE, not three. I guess if they said they're trying to replace one full time job and two needless supervisors with one machine, someone would have wondered why they needed the extra two people. At $333k/year you're talking about a pretty good paying job, even assuming that the pay is only half the cost of the employee. $150k/year is a good sum. You can see why the union is objecting.
But then, is it REALLY an 8 hour task to prep and launch one of these balloons? Really? Because the
Unions: "We demand that these people get to keep their boring-ass, poorly paying jobs in remote, cold huts instead of allowing them to move to better paying jobs in warm warehouses putting together robot balloon containers!"
Unions: "We demand that these people get to keep their boring-ass, poorly paying jobs
If NWS is saving a million a year by getting rid of an employee, then it isn't a poorly paying job.
Launching balloons is probably the least technical part of the job. So while I feel for these low skill employees at NWS, I feel it's better to save there where it will not effect our forecast accuracy.
The entire launch was triggered with the touch of a button, 5 kilometers away at an office of the National Weather Service (NWS).
Dang, 5km away!! Tell me more about these robot computer thingies!
I'm sure these workers, who were in stable employment working in the great outdoors, will adapt just fine to stuffing amazon boxes on a zero-hour contract in a windowless warehouse, sleeping in their cars, and watching their new employer desperately trying to robot away their job. I mean, its only a couple of decades of trying to keep in front of the boot of automation and then they get to die anyway so no biggie right?
Anyway, they can console themselves by thinking about how good all this progress will be
How will society survive the robot automation of weather balloon launching.
Weather balloon launching is the keystone to western civilization. I see us collapsing into the dark ages now this important career path has been stolen by robots.
Oh well... just add it to the list, I guess:
Doctors still use leeches.
They keep blood flowing to limbs after they've been reattached after accidental amputation.
Doctors do use leeches still. Though they are bred and not collected. So leech collectors were replaced by leech breeders.
I think I now hate you, for making me look that up [sciencenetlinks.com] and learn about it. (Blech!)
