Snapchat Takes a Second Try at Spectacles (cnbc.com) 19
Snapchat is launching an updated version of Spectacles, its glasses with an embedded camera, and says its first version of the smart glasses sold over 220,000 units. From a report: That first version also caused the company to take a nearly $40 million write-down in the third quarter due to excess inventory. But instead of scrapping its hardware unit, the company is pressing ahead. Snap "listened to our customers and our community and incorporated every part of their feedback," said Mark Randall, Snapchat's vice president of hardware. The new version costs $150 -- $20 more than the prior version. They come in three new colors (onyx, ruby, and sapphire), are water resistant and can take photos and videos in high definition. Plus the content transfers much faster.
If you cross reference this with MyPillow and ShamWow lists, you would have a very valuable list of people who will basically throw away money on anything.
But Vince really came across as a trustworthy expert on absorbent, square pieces of cloth. He even had a headset!
Who are they for? (Score:2)
I don't quite get who the target audience of those are. All the social media seems to be focused on people posting photos of themselves, not of stuff they are looking at. So a selfie-stick makes sense for that audience. The camera on these glasses however is pointing in the wrong direction. These glasses might have more success if they'd changed the design into something more serious and make it a cheaper consumer focused alternative to a Taser Axon.
Yes, that's my question.
If you're targeting nerds, wouldn't it be better to produce a set of snap on add ons for perscription glasses? Say, a camera, a laser readout, and bluetooth speakers?
Hmm, somebody's had to have had that idea before. I'm off to research eyeglass bluetooth speakers....
experiment for glassholes and snatchchatspeccers (Score:3)
Go around a large cities public transit system taking videos and pictures of fellow passengers, especially in high crime sudivisions. After you get the shit beat out of you, you will then no longer wonder why wearing glasses such as these will get you punched in the face in many places.
Hush! Darwin has the right to be right from time to time.
The glasses are pointless. I can just walk around with my phone, snapping pictures and taking videos of everybody. Nobody questions people fiddling with phones in practically any setting.