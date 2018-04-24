A Study Finds Half of Jobs Are Vulnerable To Automation (economist.com) 30
The Economist reports of a new working paper by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that assesses the automatability of each task within a given job, based on a survey of skills in 2015. "Overall, the study finds that 14% of jobs across 32 countries are highly vulnerable, defined as having at least a 70% chance of automation," reports Economist. "A further 32% were slightly less imperiled, with a probability between 50% and 70%. At current employment rates, that puts 210 million jobs at risk across the 32 countries in the study." From the report: The pain will not be shared evenly. The study finds large variation across countries: jobs in Slovakia are twice as vulnerable as those in Norway. In general, workers in rich countries appear less at risk than those in middle-income ones. But wide gaps exist even between countries of similar wealth. Differences in organizational structure and industry mix both play a role, but the former matters more. In South Korea, for example, 30% of jobs are in manufacturing, compared with 22% in Canada. Nonetheless, on average, Korean jobs are harder to automate than Canadian ones are. This may be because Korean employers have found better ways to combine, in the same job, and without reducing productivity, both routine tasks and social and creative ones, which computers or robots cannot do. A gloomier explanation would be "survivor bias": the jobs that remain in Korea appear harder to automate only because Korean firms have already handed most of the easily automatable jobs to machines.
How is that gloomier? If Korea has already managed to automate away most of the jobs than can be automated away and they don't already have mass unemployment then that should be a positive sign that other countries can do the same.
We should also look at countries that have almost no automation. Some examples are Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Mozambique, Guinea, Somalia, and Mali. If automation leads to poverty then by avoiding it, these countries should be doing GREAT! Are they? I haven't checked.
100 years ago 95% of the US labor force was in the agricultural sector. Now, it's just a few percent. We don't have 90%+ unemployment, though, because now we have jobs that we didn't even know existed 100 years ago.
Hopefully most of all current jobs can be automated so we can find new things for people to do.
During this shift away from agricultural labor after World War I, who funded mass retraining of the workforce? That might help us figure out who will retrain the current workforce for the age of automation.
I really don't understand how people can continue to make this argument. It does not appear that this time is going to be like the previous times. And it ignores the massive social upheaval during the switch that happens every time as well.
In the past, when we've automated low skill jobs, we've pushed people into higher skill jobs in the process. Farmers ended up working in factories. Factory workers ended up working in offices.
But right now, we're automating the higher skill jobs. And there is a very disti
Look backwards. (Score:2)
Rail museums are fascinating once you realize all the bits that humans had to do. Prior to the self lubricator being invented it was someones job to go around and make sure all N hundred points were properly lubricated. You had to have people physically down on each switch. The locomotives themselves had a 50% duty cycle.
All of it has been 'automated'. No one is pining over not being able to fire a tinder box. A modern locomotive may take a handful of people to do what used to take hundreds if not thousands
The difference is there was some other job the workers could move to.
The trick with this round of automation is if we develop advanced enough AI to do the automation, there isn't going to be something else. Because that new job would also be automated away.
What we're bickering about is when it's going to happen, and what is "advanced enough AI". But it's going to happen. We might want to plan for it instead of hoping that the 1890s repeat themselves.
