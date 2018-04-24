Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power China Transportation

Electric Buses Are Hurting the Oil Industry (bloomberg.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the chip-away dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Electric buses were seen as a joke at an industry conference in Belgium seven years ago when the Chinese manufacturer BYD showed an early model. Suddenly, buses with battery-powered motors are a serious matter with the potential to revolutionize city transport -- and add to the forces reshaping the energy industry. With China leading the way, making the traditional smog-belching diesel behemoth run on electricity is starting to eat away at fossil fuel demand. The numbers are staggering. China had about 99 percent of the 385,000 electric buses on the roads worldwide in 2017, accounting for 17 percent of the country's entire fleet. Every five weeks, Chinese cities add 9,500 of the zero-emissions transporters -- the equivalent of London's entire working fleet, according Bloomberg New Energy Finance. All this is starting to make an observable reduction in fuel demand. And because they consume 30 times more fuel than average sized cars, their impact on energy use so far has become much greater than the than the passenger sedans produced companies from Tesla to Toyota. For every 1,000 battery-powered buses on the road, about 500 barrels a day of diesel fuel will be displaced from the market, according to BNEF calculations. This year, the volume of fuel buses take off the market may rise 37 percent to 279,000 barrels a day, about as much oil as Greece consumes, according to BNEF.

Electric Buses Are Hurting the Oil Industry More | Reply

Electric Buses Are Hurting the Oil Industry

Comments Filter:

  • Those electric buses are not yet zero emission in China - where most of the electricity is generated by coal.

    They can be zero emission, when solar- or hydro-powered.

    Diesel buses will never be zero emission.

    But after you have the electric bus, you must close the coal mine, turn off the gas pipeline, and shut down the thermal power plant. Otherwise you just moved the emissions around a little.

    • Re:Not zero emission in China yet. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by spun ( 1352 ) <loverevolutionary.yahoo@com> on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @07:28PM (#56497439) Journal

      One big scrubber on one chimney is much easier and cheaper than a million such scrubbers on car exhaust pipes. Also, China currently has twice the kilowatts of renewable energy as the US does. They are the world leader in green energy, a place that could have, and should have been ours. But we're a corporate kleptocracy and have a vested interest in denying the need for green power.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So seal the Trump supporting traitors in the coal mine with enough whiskey to last them their air pocket, problem solved.

    • There is an important detail. Even if the electricity it is being produced with coal or petroleum, an electricity power plant can be optimized and the method to produce the energy can be closely monitored. However, it is impossible to guarantee that half million diesel buses are working correctly and the individual method to use the energy in each independent combustion engine it is extremely ineficient. Then, it is an improvement. Also, it is easier, as other reader described, to replace the coal plant

    • The 'long tailpipe' thesis has been debunked for years.

  • Ban Electric Buses (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Clean coal burning bus engines are the future. Bring back jobs to the Pennsylvania coal minors and make bussing great again.

  • Vancouver, BC has a fairly large electric bus system, and has had it for over 50 years. The trollybus system covers most arterial routes, and while the buses are primarily powered off the overhead wires, they can go for short distances (under 1km IIRC) on internal batteries. The latter capacity is primarily used to get around detours or accidents.

    With one of these systems, your buses are as clean as your power supply, and you don't need to muck around with expensive/polluting batteries to the same degree.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hartree ( 191324 )

      Exactly. Catenary wires or other 3rd rail systems are a fantastic idea that has been in use for over a century.

      Now, if we could just get our long distance highways refit to allow battery or hybrid semi-trucks to do this.

  • ...is to create a comprehensive network of electrically powered public transport infrastructure. Spain is already the country with the highest per capita number of high-speed rail Km's in the world, and most EU countries now have extensive electric rail networks. Diesel public transport, by comparison, is slow, heavy, unreliable, and expensive but even that's cheaper and cleaner than individuals driving themselves to work each day.

    American-style suburbia, with its heavy reliance on individuals driving thems

    • Shitting on America, praising authoritarian China. Tell me again why we subsidize European defense despite Europe being well able to pay for itself? With "friends" like these, who needs enemies?

      • Of course. This is the home of self-hating American talk, they all pump each other up talking about how terrible it all is, while living in the lap of incomprehensible wealth, and feeling guilty about it.

  • So the take home is don't convert a bus into a camper if you don't want to spend all your money on gas.

  • I must admit, while I was reading the headline I was quite sure it was clickbait materia. "Yeah right, no way in hell a few electric buses will hurt the oil industry" I told myself.

    Well, look like I was wrong. I was very surprised to learn that China had 99% of the world electric bus but, when you think about it, it's not that surprising. They put the axe on many coal plants mega development because of the abysmal level of pollution in their cities so I can understand why they are the world leader on this.

  • Bloomberg posts this article today:

    https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-04-24/trump-has-it-wrong-when-it-comes-to-oil-and-opec

    So the industry isn't hurting at all, but even China's demand will grow this year. I guess you could say demand would be even higher without the buses, but they're certainly not causing problems.

Slashdot Top Deals

This screen intentionally left blank.

Close