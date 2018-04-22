Tesla Batteries Retain Over 90 Percent Charging Power After 160,000 Miles, Survey Finds (engadget.com) 8
According to a survey of over 350 Tesla owners, Tesla batteries retain over 90 percent of their charging power after 160,000 miles. The EVs dropped only 5 percent of their capacity after 50,000 miles, but lose it at a much slower rate after that. Most Tesla vehicles will have over 90 percent of their charging power after around 185,000 miles, and 80 percent capacity after 500,000. Engadget reports: Tesla has no battery degradation warranty on its Model S and X luxury EVs, but guarantees that the Model 3 will retain 70 percent battery capacity after 120,000 miles (long-range battery) and 100,000 miles (shorter-range battery). That's a bit more generous than the one Nissan offers on the Leaf (66 percent over 100,000 miles) for instance. According to the survey data, Tesla will easily be able to meet this mark.
I'd like to see the results of Tesla's amazing battery tech on electric bicycles.
80% capacity after 500k miles is pretty good if it’s true. Currently, the condition and remaining life of the - expensive - battery is a big worry for buyers in the second hand EV market. It would be great if that’s shown to be a non issue.
If that's right, would they hold their overall charge capacity longer because people (I assume) keep them topped off and not routinely run them down to 0%? (Who wants an unexpected walk?) Or is it the battery monitoring stuff being "nice" to the battery as long as possible?
