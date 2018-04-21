New iPhone SE Could Launch In May With Touch ID and A10 Fusion, Without 3.5mm Headphone Jack (macrumors.com) 127
Mac Rumors reports, citing Japanese website Mac Otakara, that Apple will release an updated iPhone SE next month with a similar form factor as the previous model. It is expected to retain Touch ID, but will drop the 3.5mm headphone jack. From the report: Also like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the new iPhone SE will supposedly be powered by Apple's last-generation A10 Fusion chip, up to 40 percent faster than the A9 processor in the current iPhone SE. The chip will likely enable support for the HEIF image format and HEVC video compression standard. The report speculates that the new iPhone SE may have a glass back with wireless charging capabilities, like the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, but evidence is said to be inconclusive at this time.
Remove a critical dirt cheap component for an overpriced unnecessary alternative just to make a quick buck and expect consumers like me to just swallow it?
No Deal.
They can peddle their crapware and watch as competing phones with sensible choices eat their lunch. The market is very competitive, I've really no idea why they are shooting themselves in the foot in such idiotic ways. We already know the damned things spy on us, the parts are all soldered together, the cases are glued together in some cases and
why cant apple do both?
There is a middle ground between not pursuing anti-consumer agendas (e.g. removing the 3.5mm jack) and pretending it's 1990 (i.e. what you're suggesting).
The Apple crowd is not terribly worried about the headphone jack for the most part. And those who want to use those 5 dollar Big Lots headphones that seem to be a touchstone for the people who are crapping their pants can simply plug their headphones into the little adapter that comes with every iPhone. If that's too much trouble, well, plugging in a charger is too much trouble, and even with wireless charging, putting the phone in the charger dock is a unacceptable abuse of the consumer.
All this umbrag
That your nightstand is a charging station has nothing to do with Apple. Every iOS device Apple has released in the last 5+ years has used the same lightning connector.
Oh so we're supposed to be a good little iFamily and but only iProducts with the iLighting connector? Screw off, the best choice isn't always an Apple product. They are the standalone that doesn't work like everything else; don't try to make the claim otherwise. Besides, every Apple product doesn't have a lightning port. The iPhone 6 I use as an MP3 player has a lightning port, but my clock radio and bookshelf stereo has a 30-pin and my Macbook has USB-C. I mean really, it's enough to make your head sp
The biggest problem with the USB-C shift on the MacBook Pro and with the headphone jack on the iPhone is that Apple isn't even consistent across their product lines. They did things in entirely the wrong order, and consumers got screwed as a direct result. Apple should have adopted USB-C on the iPhone first, before adopting USB-C on their laptops, and should not have dropped the headphone jack on the iPhone until both the iPhone AND the Mac were on USB-C. That way, users would be able to use the same he
I never said it was a crisis. Most bad decisions don't cause a company to collapse in a day. They fester just beneath the surface, causing people to lose trust in the brand a little bit at a time, every time they try to do something and regret their decision to upgrade because of some road block. The key to being a successful tech company is to ensure that the "Wow!" moments greatly exc
Do you mean 6 Plus, or do you mean that you tried going without a headphone jack and are now so mad at Apple for dropping it that you won't ever buy their products again?
I never want the inconvenience of a wired headphone ever again. I use Bluetooth with my phone or casual listening at the computer, and if top quality is needed, studio phones with a 1/4 inch jack that needs an adapter no matter what kind of
I suppose Apple is just trying to continue this trend. [statista.com]
I, like many, detest dongles.
One thing to note, Apples market share is actually falling even lower. This chart does not paint the whole picture.
Since Apple only releases their models once a year, you see a very strong see-saw pattern in their sales; strongest in x-mas, weakest in August. This means the only fair way to measure their market share is by a moving average of the last four quarters.
By this measurement, Apple had a peak of 21.05% market share in calendar Q1 2012 (Apple Q2) and has been in a slow decline ever since, now down
*shrugs*. I've been an Apple customer since the mid 1980s (Apple IIgs), and I have a decent amount of Apple stock, which I have not dumped over the dongles. That doesn't mean they don't piss me off.
On the other hand, I also have a Pixel for work. It uses a USB-C connector for charging, and I keep thinking about how nice it will
Either with or without adapter, wired headphone is f**king annoying
And sometimes painful. I've had a few times while using tethered in ear buds while running ripped out of my ears when they accidentally got stuck on a rail. Going to Bluetooth was like being reborn.
All hail apple. You have been chosen.
I use Bluetooth with my Androids too.
Your happiness is your goal. Weird deal breaker to me - but hey, some people were really pissed aabout rounded corners. Android will make you happy and all will be well.
Your happiness is your goal. Weird deal breaker to me - but hey, some people were really pissed aabout rounded corners. Android will make you happy and all will be well.
I don't know about happy, but at least I can plug my headphones in on a plane, without rummaging for adapters.
Your happiness is your goal. Weird deal breaker to me - but hey, some people were really pissed aabout rounded corners. Android will make you happy and all will be well.
I don't know about happy, but at least I can plug my headphones in on a plane, without rummaging for adapters.
protip: leave the adapter on your headphone.
Your happiness is your goal. Weird deal breaker to me - but hey, some people were really pissed aabout rounded corners. Android will make you happy and all will be well.
I don't know about happy, but at least I can plug my headphones in on a plane, without rummaging for adapters.
protip: leave the adapter on your headphone.
It doesn't plug into my laptop with the adapter on. I keep the adapter in my headphones case so it's there when I need it, but I don't want to have to.
Your happiness is your goal. Weird deal breaker to me - but hey, some people were really pissed aabout rounded corners. Android will make you happy and all will be well.
I don't know about happy, but at least I can plug my headphones in on a plane, without rummaging for adapters.
protip: leave the adapter on your headphone.
It doesn't plug into my laptop with the adapter on. I keep the adapter in my headphones case so it's there when I need it, but I don't want to have to.
The epitome of a first world problem you have here.
Your happiness is your goal. Weird deal breaker to me - but hey, some people were really pissed aabout rounded corners. Android will make you happy and all will be well.
I don't know about happy, but at least I can plug my headphones in on a plane, without rummaging for adapters.
protip: leave the adapter on your headphone.
It doesn't plug into my laptop with the adapter on. I keep the adapter in my headphones case so it's there when I need it, but I don't want to have to.
The epitome of a first world problem you have here.
Yep. I live in the first world. These issues only apply to my first world cell phone purchasing decisions. Which was exactly the topic. I have other concerns in life that are of greater importance.
You are oblivious. Iâ(TM)ve had 5 apple phones, top line models when they were released, bought unlocked at full price. Except for the last two. They were still bought full price and are the top model of their generation but were not bought on release date.
First the 5s, I got it when the 6 was released, because I sure as hell didnâ(TM)t want a fingerprint reader.
Second, the SE, I bought it when the X was released, because I still donâ(TM)t want fingerprint reader, I do not want the NFC that y
You are oblivious.
Try typing without the bullshit, and people might read your posts.
A connector that's designed for connecting your phone for charging and data exchange turns out not to be so good for connecting headsets: the requirements are quite different.
A connector that's designed for connecting your phone for charging and data exchange turns out not to be so good for connecting headsets: the requirements are quite different.
Can you give me the citations on the degradation that occurs? Granted, I didn't buy a Wireless device to put wires on it - I use Bluetooth.
What is it - wrong type of metal? Chemtrails? Even then, I have to chuckle at the Android Audiophiles out there. Must be more like listening to live than live. The biggest fun is when they bitch about sound quality in one sentence, then in the next talk abou their 5 dollar headphones from Big Lots.
Are you so confused by scientism that you can't follow a simple rational argument anymore without a citation?
Are you so confused by scientism that you can't follow a simple rational argument anymore without a citation?
You made the claim. I'm just calling you on it. The technical aspects of the 1/8th inch stern jack are abysmal. Yet you actl like it is a mil-spec connector.
I've repaired dozens oif the shitty things over the time they were available. The springs fail, they get noisy, and technically they suck. If you want to have a discussion of exactly why that is an engineering and mechanical issue we can have that. But insults appear to be your core competency, and little else. But hey - I will give citation or tw
I guess I'm a member of the "Apple crowd" (whatever that is) but not the "We hate everything Apple" crowd; I've owned Macs as my home computer since 1987 when I bought a Mac Plus, and I have had a iPod, iPod Touch, and now an iPhone as my portable music+data, Internet, and telephone communications device starting in 2008. With respect to the iPhone, I vastly prefer it over Android devices for a variety of reasons, including security as one of the big ones. However, I think Apple's "strategy" of dropping the headphone jack is stupid, and it will probably play a role in my future decision to replace my iPhone 5 with when it fails;
By all means, get the Android device and you will be happier than you are now. Just like I said before. I do understand that people are very convenience oriented today, and the effort of plugging in an adapter is simply too much for them to handle. You might think this is sarcasm - it is not. I come at the interfacing issue from a professional level. I have a large plastic organizer container full of adapters RF, audio, power - it means nothing to me to use an adapter. I also use bluetooth if for some re
Apple seems to know what people want (Score:2)
Fortune Mag remarks " the iPhone X alone generated five [actually 6] times more profit in the fourth quarter than all of the profits generated from more than 600 Android device vendors " citing Counterpoint Research analysts:
"Apple remained the most profitable brand, capturing 86% of the total handset market profits...
Global handset profits declined 1% [compared to same time previous year], but Apple grew 1% YoY even with the iPhone X being available for only two months in Q4 2017."
Even 3 year old i
I bet most of those people wear $60 t-shirts and overpay for just about everything else in their life, too.
That doesn't make them informed, intelligent, or anything else. They just want to be seen wearing/using certain brands because they think it increases their status.
Yes, high profits can be made from these people. No, it doesn't tell you anything about the quality of the products they pursue, only the marketing of those products.
It's not overpaying if you value what you get. Is it overpaying to get your calories from any other source than generic branded Macaroni and cheese? After all calories are calories, anything else is paying for style. Intelligent people recognize this?
Why would you buy a $2.75 coffee, when a 30-count box on Ali-express no-doze tablets costs the same and does the same thing?
why do you buy cotton underwear when you could just go commando or stuff newspapers down your shorts?
A phone is probably the thing yo
I really don't see how my $10 t-shirt is inferior to a $60 t-shirt with a fancier brand name.
Same goes for brand-name underwear: I don't have to stuff newspapers down my trousers to save money, I can simply not shop at Calvin Klein.
(1) A smartphone doesn't make life enjoyable. In fact, life was more enjoyable without everyone having e-leashes.
.apks. Mail, web, even navigation work without a Google account. I have no interest in things like Google Drive or clown storage in general. I transfer my
(2) My Android phone was $100, not $800. I intend to keep it for 3-4 years. That's $0.0675 per day, an order of magnitude less than your iPhone example.
(3) Don't want Google to track you? Don't enable a Google account, sideload bootleg
Sideloading is enabled by clicking through a disclaimer, no jailbreaking on Android needed. No real risk of bricking the device.
Then you just download from a website and install, basically same as installation of a non "store" app on a PC or Mac. It's trivial and safe if you keep to reputable
.apk sources.
I don't want Google OR Apple OR Microsoft in my pants. Fuck all three, and Amazon too.
Fortune Mag remarks " the iPhone X alone generated five [actually 6] times more profit in the fourth quarter than all of the profits generated from more than 600 Android device vendors "
That's supposed to be a good thing? Doesn't it just indicate that Android vendors give you more value?
I take it then that when you write a program if someone pays you less than it cost you in time to write it you consider that this must mean the program is highly desirable. And if they pay you more then it must not be a very desirable program? The fact that apple can make products people will pay a premium for is an indication of their desirability.
The fact that apple can make products people will pay a premium for is an indication of their desirability.
That claim would make sense if there was something noticeably desirable about Apple, but they have actually fallen into the middle of the pack or worse in terms of functionality, looks, and ease of use. Even as a status symbol they seem to carry more stigma than status now. Something your mom has, or that aging millennial with the maxed out credit card.
Don't believe the hype (Score:5, Insightful)
You know, it takes courage to stay nerdy and not trendy.
Funny, since so much of nerd culture revolves around tech futurism like when do we colonize Mars and get flyi^H^H^H^H self-driving cars and what happens after robots take all our jobs and rouge AIs take over the world. Discussing next-generation gizmos and gadgets seems right up our alley, even if smartphones also are somewhat about the bling and this blog is just wild speculation like the rest of us. Personally I continue to be amazed at how much technology we can fit in a pocket. And while Apple isn't exa
Re: (Score:2)
Funny, since so much of nerd culture revolves around tech futurism like when do we colonize Mars and get flyi^H^H^H^H self-driving cars and what happens after robots take all our jobs and rouge AIs take over the world..
As long as they act like Iain M Banks' Culture Minds, i don't care what color the AIs are.
Rouge AIs? Can we have them in other colours too?
Once again, not knowing their market (Score:5, Insightful)
Does Cook actually know a damn thing about his own market demographics? The people who bought the SE in the first place are more conservative buyers who don't like the new form factor. This is just a big fuck you to the demographic they're trying to target.
Oh wait, this is the same guy who builds a pro-laptop with features aimed at the suits and marketing people, not actual pro users like media workers and engineers who need that 32GB RAM, not super tiny form factor.
Some people have to carry their work when they travel, or work at client sites. Dell Precision Mobile Workstation is looking a lot like the last serious professional notebook.
Does Cook actually know a damn thing about his own market demographics? The people who bought the SE in the first place are more conservative buyers who don't like the new form factor. This is just a big fuck you to the demographic they're trying to target.
Yeah - got the cites to prove your point? Your spittle flecked outrage over a little adapter that comes with the phone is hardly in line with all of the inconvenience that comes with it - which approaches zero.
Or are the Android fanbois that delicate and easily moved to raging fits over a phone that they'd never buy anyhow.
Chillaxe, Bro. Life is too short to become overwhelmed with anger about the tiny little adapter that comes with every iPhone. Its all about options.
Your Android phone works. Use i
Agreed, this seems especially clueless. The main thing I like about my SE is that it can work well as an iPod when working out, it can connect easily to my ancient car stereo, etc. Actually pretty much everything I use it for that doesn't involve taking calls, will be hampered by the missing headphone jack. Guess I gotta
... stockpile old SEs then?
This is to waterproof the thing, which is probably good for that crowd.
I don't think the headphone jack actually matters much for people who buy the SE. If you're targeting an older, more conservative crowd, how many of them are listening to music via headphones anyway, or taking calls on a headset?
Anyone who is commuting with public transport.
iPhone SE user here, and the GP poster hit the nail on the head with me.
I have an older, perfectly running car with a nice, older, factory Bose stereo that doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity or an AUX jack. To make it work, I wired the Bose to work with a 1/4" jack for a custom AUX connection. Works perfect - but won't work without the 1/4" jack.
I also have an expensive set of Bose QC-25 headphones (no Bluetooth - only wired) with a mic for phone calls.
And I could care less about waterproofing, or wireless
Dongles - Apple's joke on you (Score:1)
You buy expensive Apple phone so you can buy expensive dongle to go with it.
You buy expensive new Apple computer, cannot connect so many devices. You must buy expensive new dongle.
You spend even more money. You lose dongle, you buy a new one.
Joke is on you.
Dongles = Apple laughing at consumers.
No headphone jack == no sale (Score:2)
I really like my refurb iPhone 6S. Later this year I’m probably getting the battery replaced for $29 (not that it really needs it - wear level is currently 1-2%) and I should be good to go for another 3-4 years.
After that, we’ll see what the other manufacturers are offering before I look at another iPhone... but, regardless, I’m done spending 650-1000 bucks on a phone (this one was $500-520 at the time I bought it, IIRC)
power/sync connectors no good for headphones (Score:4, Insightful)
Headphone connectors are subject to a lot of mechanical forces; that's what they are designed for: they are strong, springy, and very simple mechanically.
Lightning and USB-C connectors are not designed to have something plugged into that has a lot of forces applied to them. I've gone through two of these headphones so far, and the connectors keep failing, and I suspect the connector inside the phone is not going to survive long either.
The only realistic choice with the new headphones is to use Bluetooth. Unfortunately, Bluetooth has its own problems with connectivity, security, quality, and latency.
The only realistic choice with the new headphones is to use Bluetooth. Unfortunately, Bluetooth has its own problems with connectivity, security, quality, and latency.
I think the only realistic choice is to go back to a fucking standard headphone jack that I can use WHILE charging my phone with the separate power jack.
Actually, headphone jacks cannot take a lot of mechanical forces. They ar
You can do the same for headphone jacks, and many devices do. Where they differ is that a Lightning/USB-C port has many parallel traces and is designed for easy insertion, which is a bad design for something that experiences a lot of lateral forces.
Things this old man wants in a smartphone (Score:2)
I would like to see:
* replaceable battery - even if a 3rd party has to carefully open the case for me. I don't replace my watch batteries myself either.
* headphone jack - wired headphones tend to just work, are easy to borrow and easy to link up to other equipment.
* industry standard charge port - having special connectors for various generations of Apple devices versus various generations of Android devices is a real pain. Providing power to charge a LiPO doesn't take 5 competing standards. (of course Appl
WHATEVER - I win either way. (Score:2)
I loved my 5S. Until it died. Then I replaced it with another 5S, sadly just a few months before the SE came out. That one is now dying but I'm hoping it hangs in there long enough for the new one to come out because,
- I'm totally happy with the current SEs, but if a better one comes out, I want it.
- But if the new one is worse, then I'll get the current one, at a discount once it's officially "old".
Either way, I win.
JFC get over your jacking obsession (Score:2)
Here's the truth, 99% of people do not really care the headphone jack is gone. They either use the adaptor that comes with the phone, or mostly just use bluetooth headphones these days anyway, or USB into car systems to play music....
The only people whining about jacks these days are aged tech nerds who were never going to buy this phone ANYWAY.
As an aged tech nerd who is seriously thinking about buying the phone, can I do a little whine about the jacks?