AI Will Wipe Out Half the Banking Jobs In a Decade, Experts Say

Experts in the industry say that current advances in artificial intelligence and automation could replace as many as half the nation's financial services workers over the next decade , though it will take a big investment to make that happen. The Mercury News reports:Bhagwan Chowdhry, a professor of finance and economics at the UCLA Anderson School of Management , offers a less bleak view of the future. "Technology will eliminate some jobs that are repetitive and require less human judgment," he said, "But I think they will get replaced by other jobs that humans are better at. Anything that requires judgment is something humans will continue to do. We are not good at multiplying 16-digit numbers, but we're good at judging people and detecting if someone is telling the truth."