Can Tesla's Batteries Power Puerto Rico?

An anonymous reader quotes Electrek:The proposal, involving de-centralized local solar farms, "should prove more resilient to natural disaster ," Electrek reported earlier, adding " and of course, it would be a lot cleaner than their currently mostly fossil fuel-based power generation." Already Tesla batteries are "live and delivering power" at 662 locations, Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday Meanwhile, CNN reports that one Puerto Rico resident spent three weeks building his own solar power system using $7,500 in parts -- which will ultimately prove cheaper than the $350 a month he was spending to run a gas generator (and waiting as long as six hours in the long gas lines).They're not revealing his name "because he's concerned someone may try to steal his new system."