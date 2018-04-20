ZTE Exports Ban May Mean No Google Apps, a Death Sentence For Its Smartphones (arstechnica.com) 81
New submitter krazy1 shares a report from Ars Technica: The U.S. government is going after another Chinese Android device maker. After shutting down Huawei's carrier deals and retail partners, the government is now pursuing ZTE. The U.S. Department of Commerce has banned U.S. companies from selling parts and software to ZTE for seven years. ZTE was caught violating U.S. sanctions by illegally shipping telecommunications equipment to Iran and North Korea. The company then made things worse by "making false statements and obstructing justice, including through preventing disclosure to and affirmatively misleading the U.S. Government," according to the Department of Commerce.
The latest news from Reuters raises even bigger issues for ZTE, though. A source told Reuters that "The Commerce Department decision means ZTE Corp may not be able to use Google's Android operating system in its mobile devices." Android is free and open source and will probably remain free for ZTE to use without Google's involvement. Reuters' source is probably referring to the Google apps, which aren't sold to device makers but are carefully licensed to them in exchange for other concessions. The Google apps package includes popular services like Gmail and Google Maps, and it also unlocks the Play Store, Google Play Services, and the entire Android app ecosystem. For a market-viable Android device, the Play Store is pretty much mandatory in every country other than China. So while ZTE could conceivably source hardware components from non-U.S. sources, being locked out of the Play Store would devastate ZTE's smartphones worldwide.
Cool, I guess.. Though I would have used to on other companies first.
ZTE relies too much of its products on US technologies
And also apparently needed the meager sales it must have had in North Korea, and thats before getting this ban hammer.
Looks to me like ZTE may be going out of business shortly, unable to compete anywhere on anything.
In the EU, sure, the Google Play store is gonna be expected. However, I imagine there are scores of 3rd-world countries where most buyers never touch the Google Play store, and only run pirated apps via sideloading or sketchy 3rd-party stores (ya know, the ones filled to bursting with malware.) Remember back in the days of feature phones, when every carrier had their own software shop? ZTE could roll their own; it could have a few big names so they can say "we have X!", but otherwise be a ghost town.
They can't get the big names in their alternate store either since most of the big names are American and would likely be prohibited from supplying their software to the ZTE store under the sanctions.
As crude as you put it, you put your finger on it. (so to speak).
Seems like three alternatives might be possible
1. this is could be the day when china forks android, bases it on red star linux, and comes out with an embedded ChinaOS ending the Alphabet hegemony.
2. NVidia fills the gap. Less likely, Tizen or firefox.
3. ZTE just sells it's assets to a buyer, either an existing cell maker or to a start-up. and then continues making phones. only thing that dies is the corporate name.
Trade war could break out too (Score:2)
I suppose china might reply in kind.
1. Stop allowing exports of parts from foxcon to the USA.
2. End export of computer components to any company that sells to google unless they open source their entire OS.
that would tank the US stock market.
Food fight!
Foxcon in Schenzen (Score:2)
Foxcon may have it's headquarters in Taiwan but it manufactures and ships from PRC. So China has control of Foxcon exports and it's just gravy if Taiwan is forced to align itself with china against the US.
Screwing over the US economy would only end up meaning that China would never be paid back the debt owed by the US. I don't think they want to shoot themselves in the foot.
The U.S. will pay back its debt, otherwise it would go into default and take down the entire world's finances. As of 2017, China held $1.7 Trillion in U.S. out of about $21 Trillion total U.S. debt. Much of that debt is held by entities in the U.S. including the SS account (and I believe Medicare, but I'm unsure about that one). The problem going forward is not the debt owed by China (or Japan), although they could cause problems if they wanted to stick it to the current alleged American administration. The
1) I can't see China stopping exporting to the US. That would hurt them as much if not more than hurt us.
2) I doubt China cares about open source
They knew what the rules were... (Score:2)
... and whether you agree with them or not they broke them. If you want to trade with the US you don't break US sanctions, its pretty clear, and lying on top of it was just the cherry on the cake. Serves them right frankly.
...and so do I. A full commitment is what we're looking for. We wouldn't get this from any other guy.
a Death Sentence For Its Smartphones ? (Score:5, Interesting)
No Google Apps, a Death Sentence For Its Smartphones
Seriously?
Where can I get a phone that is sentenced to death? I sure as hell wish I could easily replace the too-instrusive and never asked for Google junk for better alternatives. And tell my mom how to do it for her phone as well.
I mean yes, I know that there is lineage OS, but that is not exactly mom-friendly. And installing F-droid is easy, but removing the Google junk is not. And every Android update brings more unwanted Google junk.
> Where can I get a phone that is sentenced to death?
Seconded. Usually, I'd pay premium for some gadget if it is Google-free.
Out of the toilet bowl and down into the sewer?
There -are- no better alternatives.
Doesn't mean you can't have a perfectly functional phone however.
They can use alternative main apps and app-stores (Amazon, F-droid), so that things look good enough on display, but reviews will be brutal. Google apps could possibly be sideloaded also.
You may get your wish now. ZTE isn't a small company and Chinese manufacturers have been shipping their own AOSP based systems for years. Maybe this is just the push they need to go world wide with them.
It also seems to have screwed Google's Go launch in the US pretty badly. Maybe they will look for a way around it, like moving their intellectual property to their Irish HQ so they can continue selling it to ZTE.
No Google Apps, a Death Sentence For Its Smartphones
Seriously?
Where can I get a phone that is sentenced to death? I sure as hell wish I could easily replace the too-instrusive and never asked for Google junk for better alternatives. And tell my mom how to do it for her phone as well.
I mean yes, I know that there is lineage OS, but that is not exactly mom-friendly. And installing F-droid is easy, but removing the Google junk is not. And every Android update brings more unwanted Google junk.
Exactly! Google loses by someone not using their system, not the other way round.
ZTE will use Taiwanese chips and create its own version of android and store.
If ZTE plays it right, this might just be the right amount of disruption to create a new ecosystem for their phones.
Instead of creating low end, low margin phones, they might actually be forced to innovate and create something unique.
To be charitable, installing Lineage isn't mom-friendly but no OS replacement can be, so he really is just bitching.
I wonder whom this will hurt more in the long run (Score:2)
I think the Chinese market is large enough to support a few major telecom equipment makers through domestic sales. Enough western companies are making huge concessions to be allowed to sell there.
So I guess if there is not already a flourishing market for non-Android phones, there will be one eventually. There goes one source of revenue from exports to China. In short, the Chinese can make do without us.
their own store (Score:3)
they keep using android, and just add their own store, which just copies over all the apk's from the google play store and done.
That could technically 'work'... except that'd open them to a massive class action copyright lawsuit. Also they'd have to remove some DRM and that'd mean violating the DMCA. They'd never do business in the USA again, basically; worse than the 7 year ban they're currently subject to.
they keep using android, and just add their own store, which just copies over all the apk's from the google play store and done.
Sounds easy . . . so that is why the US export laws are written to catch that.
If HP sells computers to folks in France, and those folks later sell them to Iran . . . HP is still on the hook.
By a coincidence out of the "Theater of the Hard to Believe" . . . I got a company internal email instructing us to review and obey US customs laws.
That's known as a "re-export", and HP would be on the hook only if they had any knowledge that the French were going to take that action.
Google would be legally required to block them. Same as if ZTE set up another company to buy Google services and sell them on to ZTE.
'murican gov, yeah. (Score:2, Insightful)
The Lifeline program was established by the Reagan Administration in 1985 to provide discounted phone services to low-income Americans. The program was expanded by the George W. Bush Administration in 2005 to include wireless services. Typically, these involve a modest prepaid service requiring no deposit, which includes a free cell phone, free minutes, and free texting. This program provides a basic need that many low-income individuals would not have access to otherwise.
In 2015 there were 12.6 million hou
The Lifeline program doesn't pay out money for hardware, only for service. The recipient has to obtain their own phone. Many Lifeline service providers do give away cheap phones (ones that are ancient and won't sell, and/or recycled) however.
The Lifeline program was established by the Reagan Administration in 1985 to provide discounted phone services to low-income Americans. The program was expanded by the George W. Bush Administration in 2005 to include wireless services. Typically, these involve a modest prepaid service requiring no deposit, which includes a free cell phone, free minutes, and free texting. This program provides a basic need that many low-income individuals would not have access to otherwise.
In 2015 there were 12.6 million households enrolled in the program, most of them on Safelink, part of Tracfone.
Guess what brand phone they give out?
yup, ZTE
Soylent green is poor people!
That's disingenuous, deliberately misleading BULLSHIT
A short history of the ‘Obamaphone’ [federalnewsradio.com]
During the 2012 election, a viral video concerned something call the “Obamaphone.” A woman in Cleveland exclaimed she and all her friends were given “Obamaphones.” Free cellphones from the government! It registered in my mind as an oddball concept, but I never followed through. The term somehow got creatively twisted to sound as if Obama — the administration, or the campaign maybe — was buying votes with cellphones.
So what is the etiology of “Obamaphone”?
During the Obama administration, the FCC’s approach to universal service expanded. Congress in 2009 enacted a law ordering the FCC to develop its National Broadband Plan. The Obama administration, well into the internet and wireless age, agreed that broadband and cellular services are essential. So, yes, citizens of various federal programs could qualify for a cellphone — a basic one, not the latest iPhone or Galaxy — with a plan they receive under Lifeline.
The program has come back into the news in recent days, principally on conservative sites, because of a Government Accountability Office study of Lifeline, one of four FCC programs funded by the Universal Service Fund.
The fund itself has reached about $10 billion
...
So, cell phones weren't given out until Obama.
So, yeah, they're appropriately called OBAMAPHONES. And the program is rife with fraud - again appropriate for an Obama initiative designed to curry favor/buy votes.
The US government absolutely gets to decided what countries a Chinese company can sell products to that contain *US* parts. If ZTE didn't like that they should not have used US parts then they would be free to export to whoever they liked, subject to other similar export restrictions.
Re: (Score:1)
It's no good having an embargo on Iran and North Korea, and then have it so you can sell to an intermediary that sells to Iran and North Korea. ZTE can do what they want, but if they do, US suppliers can't supply them.
The one thing I do not need on an A phone (Score:2)
Stop watching T.V., it is bad for you.
Let's pray this goes through ... (Score:2)
... and ZTE moves to Sailfish OS as a fallback and we finally get more than one iteration of relyable non-Gooapple Touchscreen Smartphones. That would be so cool. Lineage is neat, but I would rather use Sailfish and some Phone that officially uses it. And not just as a side-project.
Chinese business paradigm (Score:2)
Dang... (Score:2)
I got my kids some ZTE ZMax Pro. These have been great phones. Decent screens, and fair amount of memory for a $179 phone. Best of all, USB Type-C which means I am not needing to buy replacement charging cables for my kids every two months. Way faster charging, way way way more durable.
Zero problems... which when you have 6-10 year olds using regularly, is pretty darn amazing.