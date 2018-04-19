Scientists Create Robots That Can Assemble IKEA Furniture For You (sciencemag.org) 12
sciencehabit shares a report from Science Magazine: Although artificial intelligence systems may be able to beat humans at board games, we still have the upper hand when it comes to complicated manual tasks. But now, scientists have created robots that can do something even most humans struggle with: assemble an IKEA chair. Putting together a chair requires a combination of complex movements that, in turn, depends on such skills as vision, limb coordination, and the ability to control force. Until now, that was too much to ask of even a sophisticated robot. But researchers have finally broken the dexterity barrier by combining commercially available hardware, including 3D cameras and force sensors, to build two chair-building bots. To construct their IKEA masterpiece, the robots first took pictures to identify each part of the chair. An algorithm planned the motions the robots needed to manipulate the objects without causing any collisions; two robotic arms then performed those actions in concert. Feedback from force sensors also helped: When the robot needed to insert a pin into a hole, for example, it would slide the pin over the surface until it felt a change in force. The robots were able to put together the chair in a little over 20 minutes, which includes the 11 minutes and 21 seconds of planning time and 8 minutes and 55 seconds of actual assembly. The findings have been reported today in Science Robotics.
What a coincidence! (Score:2)
It just so happens that I built a robot that smashes IKEA furniture!
;)
Got to hand it to IKEA (Score:5, Funny)
Those Swedish guys really know how to give you almost all the parts you need to make a bookcase!
Betteridge's law of headlines strikes again (Score:2)
Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no.
... We challenged several Science staffers to build the same chair, and they beat the robots’ time—but only by 50 seconds."
"Can this robot build an IKEA chair faster than you?"
"Altogether, the robots put together the chair in a little over 20 minutes.
Imperfect assembly required (Score:2)
Ikea furniture is great, but imperfect by design. Tolerances are wide, parts vary, and it takes a wack now and then to get the parts into place. This is intentional since it's far, FAR cheaper to build out of particleboard and holes in that are never going to be totally exact.
What is more impressive is an assembly AI that can cope with that. One that can tighten 50 screws slightly differently because they need to be or tweak two pieces so they slot together as intended. Usual laughs aside, Ikea stuff is
