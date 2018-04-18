Facebook To Design Its Own Processors For Hardware Devices, AI Software, and Servers (bloomberg.com) 23
Facebook is the latest technology company to design its own semiconductors, reports Bloomberg. "The social media company is seeking to hire a manager to build an 'end-to-end SoC/ASIC, firmware and driver development organization,' according to a job listing on its corporate website, indicating the effort is still in its early stages." From the report: Facebook could use such chips to power hardware devices, artificial intelligence software and servers in its data centers. Next month, the company will launch the Oculus Go, a $200 standalone virtual-reality headset that runs on a Qualcomm processor. Facebook is also working on a slew of smart speakers. Future generations of those devices could be improved by custom chipsets. By using its own processors, the company would have finer control over product development and would be able to better tune its software and hardware together. The postings didn't make it clear what kind of use Facebook wants to put the chips to other than the broad umbrella of artificial intelligence. A job listing references "expertise to build custom solutions targeted at multiple verticals including AI/ML," indicating that the chip work could focus on a processor for artificial intelligence tasks. Facebook AI researcher Yann LeCun tweeted about some of the job postings on Wednesday, asking for candidates interested in designing chips for AI.
Baked-in spyware (Score:2, Insightful)
DO NOT WANT.
The Process that steals your identity (Score:2)
87+Millionâ¦ (Score:2)
NOW could care less what FB says, does or
Testifies
Watching the watchers (Score:2)
I wonder if all this is a reaction to the Chinese building so many chips for US domestic consumption, and that process coming under scrutiny as a security threat as well as due to IP theft and corporate espionage. Huawei just today got out of the US networking space because of US gov warnings against buying their kit on national security grounds, but the same should eventually apply to buying chips and chipsets fabbed in China.
Controlling your chip design is a good first step toward making sure there is not
Hire a WHAT to design??? (Score:2)
seeking to hire a manager to build an 'end-to-end SoC/ASIC
lolz - Good luck; the vast majority of managers top out at building powerpoint presentations.
Oculus Go (Score:2)
wow (Score:2)
They sure sound chastened.
Trust (Score:2)