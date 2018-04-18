Robots Ride To the Rescue Where Workers Can't Be Found (nytimes.com) 34
Fast-growing economies in Eastern Europe have led to severe labor shortages, so companies are calling in the machines [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled]. From a report: In many major economies, companies are experimenting with replacing factory workers, truck drivers and even lawyers with artificial intelligence, raising the specter of a mass displacement of jobs. But in Eastern Europe, robots are being enlisted as the solution for a shortage of workers. Often they are helping to create new types of jobs as businesses in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland try to stay agile and competitive. Growth in these countries, which became low-cost manufacturing hubs for Europe after the fall of Communism, has averaged 5 percent in recent years, buoyed by the global recovery.
Few are riding higher than the Czech Republic, where plants roll out cars for the likes of Toyota and consumer electronics for Dell, while smaller companies produce specialty goods to sell around the world. A roaring economy has slashed the jobless rate to just 2.4 percent, the lowest in the European Union. The dearth of manpower, however, has limited the ability of Czech companies to expand. Nearly a third of them have started to turn away orders, according to the Czech Confederation of Industry, a trade group.
We are statistically due and perhaps over-due for a global recession based on the usual "business cycle" patterns. They usually keep the bots and fire the humans during slumps.
But once the bots' ability stabilizes for a task, they pretty much stay in place.
Will be great in Sweden with record house hold debt, housing prices, negative interest rate, weak krona, lots of new immigrants, a budget which haven't saved up any money these years because we've used the money for that other thing, no reforms or political changes whatsoever really because Swedish politics has only been about which one thing.
...no reforms or political changes whatsoever really because Swedish politics has only been about which one thing.
And that thing is? Don't leave us hanging!
They usually keep the bots and fire the humans during slumps.
It is not that simple. Automation leverages rather than just replacing human labor, and no factories are 100% automated.
Let's say there are two factories with equal output. The first has 100 human workers. The second has 50 human workers and 50 robots. What happens in a recession when demand falls? The robots are a sunk cost, and cannot be "fired". So a worker in the automated second factory has twice the marginal value to his employer as a worker in the first factory.
Result: People that work with au
That's why they go with robots.
They are smarter than the west.
Japan will also go with robots. Much better all around.
I suppose it would be highly rude to suggest they hire Syrian, Libyan, and other refugees... AC
Would you rather have a robot for a co-worker, or a Syrian? Personally, I would pick the Syrian so we could share falafels and tahini for lunch, but most Eastern Europeans feel differently. Non-white immigration is deeply unpopular there, even more so than in Western Europe where immigration has created a major political backlash.
That's because most of the immigrants are bringing their culture with them, then loudly proclaim it as "the best" and force you to cope with it.
I have nothing against their culture. However, I have something against them forcing it onto me.
I have nothing against their culture. However, I have something against them forcing it onto me.
Bullcrap. Nobody is being "forced" to adopt immigrant culture. I live in San Jose, California, one of the most diverse cities in the world. Never, not once in 20 years, has anyone "forced" their culture on me.
Within walking distance of my house, there is a mosque, a synagogue, a buddhist temple, and the largest gurdwara in North America [wikipedia.org]. Number of times I have been "forced" to go to any of them: 0.
This is a global phenomenon already. As birth rates fall in developed countries, older workers are retiring and cannot be easily replaced. Some tasks that used to be attractive (factory work, service jobs) now nobody wants to do. With all the pressure to get a college degree -- and the resulting debt in many cases -- nobody so educated will want to do factory work, and spoon-feed aging seniors. While less developed countries can fill the labor gap in places with labor shortages, there are other pressures to
I didn't mention pensions because in the US those have been gone (except for government workers) for longer than most workers have been alive. But yes I agree, it just makes it worse. I again blame corporate actors for that, they didn't want the long-term liability of pensions. Making workers another "resource" was all they wanted, and they got that. All the signals then pointed down hill.
"economies in Eastern Europe have led to severe labor shortages"
Aren't these the same countries that are refusing to accept refugees? I'm missing the logic here. Or maybe they feel that keeping a 'pure' ethnic environment is more important than a good economy.
"economies in Eastern Europe have led to severe labor shortages"
Aren't these the same countries that are refusing to accept refugees? I'm missing the logic here. Or maybe they feel that keeping a 'pure' ethnic environment is more important than a good economy.
Yes, you are missing the logic here. Some questions of interest:
- How many refugees actually applied or have been assigned by quotas to Eastern Europe. Is this number even economically relevant?
- How many of those would move to Germany as soon as possible (there is free movement across EU)
- How many of them are willing and capable of working in European standard
- What are the long term consequences of accepting people to do cheap work, as opposed to people who want to share your culture?
Their economies are much better than ours.
They will do better.
Robots will beat westerners and westerners beat third world people so you've got no point here whatsoever.
They will do better and they won't have all the other people in their societies.
you mean those male refugees that left their wives, mothers, sisters, daughters behind to be raped and/or forced into child marriage?
fuck 'em
As in employers can't legally hire laborers at any price? (This is the definition of an economic shortage.)
Or as in employers just don't want to pay market rates for labor?
At 2.4% unemployment they simply are out of workers in the country.
Do they do unemployment statistics (Score:2)
Yes, please continue.
I still check where my car was built (Score:2)
I still check where a car was assembled before I will buy it. As in: USA, Mexico or Czech Republic? = No sale. Germany or Japan? = I'll consider it. Sorry Toyota...