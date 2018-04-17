Selling Full Autonomy Before It's Ready Could Backfire For Tesla (arstechnica.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Tesla has an Autopilot problem, and it goes far beyond the fallout from last month's deadly crash in Mountain View, California. Tesla charges $5,000 for Autopilot's lane-keeping and advanced cruise control features. On top of that, customers can pay $3,000 for what Tesla describes as "Full Self-Driving Capability." "All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go," Tesla's ordering page says. "Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigate urban streets (even without lane markings), manage complex intersections with traffic lights, stop signs and roundabouts, and handle densely packed freeways with cars moving at high speed." None of these "full self-driving" capabilities are available yet. "Self-Driving functionality is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval, which may vary widely by jurisdiction," the page says. "It is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality described above will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval."
But the big reason full self-driving isn't available yet has nothing to do with "regulatory approval." The problem is that Tesla hasn't created the technology yet. Indeed, the company could be years away from completing work on it, and some experts doubt it will ever be possible to achieve full self-driving capabilities with the hardware installed on today's Tesla vehicles. "It's a vastly more difficult problem than most people realize," said Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Navigant Research and a former auto industry engineer. Tesla has a history of pre-selling products based on optimistic delivery schedules. This approach has served the company pretty well in the past, as customers ultimately loved their cars once they ultimately showed up. But that strategy could backfire hugely when it comes to Autopilot.
Are they really satisfied with their purchase?.... (Score:1)
Considering that they are topping the table for car-ownership satisfaction rates, I don't think it's such a big issue. https://www.consumerreports.or... [consumerreports.org]
Likely they cannot afford the payments and operating costs.
Tesla's are nice cars, but they come at a premium price. I'll never afford one. My guess is as folks start to realize they are mileage limited with long recharge times (range anxiety), are paying a LOT for that 4 door sedan, AND they could get a REALLY NICE fossil fueled option for less money so they put it up for sale.
I own a Tesla and the operating costs are substantially less than any fossil fueled car I have ever owned. Charging is much less expensive than gas and the only real maintenance is replacing the tires. I normally don't charge the battery past 200 miles unless I'm going on a long trip and my typical home charging time is less than an hour. The customer service absolutely blows away any other car brand I've owned and the car just keeps getting better with new software updates. I have never heard of any of the
My guess is as folks start to realize they are mileage limited with long recharge times
I doubt if any Tesla owner was unaware of these issues before they bought the car.
they could get a REALLY NICE fossil fueled option for less money so they put it up for sale.
FF cars come with zero nerd-cred. Nobody cares. You have to park at the back of the lot, while the EVs get the premium parking spaces near the entrance.
Disclaimer: I am a very satisfied Tesla owner. Well, technically my wife owns it, but she lets me drive it if I wash the dishes everyday.
I happen to have a Tesla S and I do love the car.
They are a joy to drive. The acceleration is second to none. The handling is great, almost on par with the ( now deprecated ) hydraulic steering on BMWs's I used to drive. The cabin technology is great. I also really like the fact that the car gets free updates that actually improve it on a continuous basis!
I also feel extra pleased with my purchase because I get free EV charging in my office building, premium EV parking at most malls, and I just learned tha
Chapter 7? (Score:2)
What happens when they start selling them and the courts find that all liability is with the software/hardware manufacturer? I guess its nothing a quick chapter 7 bankruptcy can't fix...
What happens if other car companies offer a better solution while Tesla is still working on theirs? Its seems that Tesla is falling behind in that race. I imagine many owners would not be too happy. Unfortunately, Tesla depends on that up-sell to be able to get operating margins to pay for development going forward. Refunds would be quite painful. Not being able to upsell that feature would be as well.
What happens when they start selling them and the courts find that all liability is with the software/hardware manufacturer?
Then the manufacturer will pay for insurance, rather than each individual paying for their own. It will just be built into the price of the car, but will be less expensive and more efficient than the current system because of better transparency and lower transaction costs.
Consumers will win, since they will save money and hassle. Car manufacturers will win since "no-insurance-needed" cars will sell better. Insurance companies will lose, since they will be selling to informed manufacturers (who may opt t
Selling ANYTHING before its ready (Score:3)
Selling Anything Before It's Ready Could Backfire For Anyone
Of course, now it looks more like an Onion's headline, but that is, in itself, a hint...
I worked on lane tracking software (Score:5, Interesting)
I also thought about how hard it would be to make a real autonomous vehicle that worked under all conditions
Getting to 90% has been done. Good weather, good visibility, few unexpected hazards
Getting to 95% will be harder, and it gets exponentially harder as you asymptotically approach 100%
The billion dollar question is...How close is close enough?
No matter how good it gets, someone will always sue, claiming it isn't perfect
The law needs to be adjusted to accept the reality that nothing is perfect
It only has to be as good as, or better than, humans...
...which aren't anywhere near 100%.
Tesla is betting that the $5,000 per vehicle that they are charging for the self-driving capability will bring in more revenue than the cost of lawsuits when the technology fails. Sometimes they win the bet and sometimes they lose the bet. This is a good thing because it gives them a financial incentive to improve their technology.
Absolving them from liability because "nothing is perfect" only invites apathy and technological sta
$8,000 per vehicle.
$5k for the lane assist, $3k for the full autonomy (requires the lane assist)
80% is good enough (Score:2)
The billion dollar question is...How close is close enough?
You only have to be SLIGHTLY better than the average human driver, and you start saving lives by getting marginal drivers off the road.
Judging from how I've seen people drive around the world, 80% is PLENTY HIGH.
I am serious; if you took some of the worst drivers today and gave them self driving cars with existing tech, you would be saving lives and reducing accidents.
The billion dollar question is...How close is close enough?
When profits exceed losses due to lawsuits.
The law needs to be adjusted to accept the reality that nothing is perfect
No, the opposite needs to happen. The lawsuits need to bring in bigger losses for the companies responsible such that idiots like you are forced to do better instead of calling any non-zero percentage of fatalities you cause "good enough." You're a fucking disgusting waste of Humanity, and lazy on top of that.
"Full autonomy is far away" overestimates people (Score:3, Interesting)
The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers. The computer does not need a complete and entirely correct model of the environment to be a better driver than a person. People are very easily overwhelmed by complex traffic situations and make tons of mistakes. Roads are designed to enable safe traffic regardless of these cognitive deficiencies. Computers can take advantage of that too.
Re: "Full autonomy is far away" overestimates peop (Score:4, Insightful)
The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers..
And others vastly underestimate the challenges of designing a system that can perform better than humans without human oversight. Particularly in an environment that was designed specifically for human drivers interacting with other human drivers. We have a very long way to go.
And others vastly underestimate the challenges of designing a system that can perform better than humans without human oversight
And still OTHERS appear to be utterly ignorant as to the state of the art in self-driving car research and delivery.
Kind of strange for a place like Slashdot to have some many people so very, very ignorant of technology.
The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers. The computer does not need a complete and entirely correct model of the environment to be a better driver than a person. People are very easily overwhelmed by complex traffic situations and make tons of mistakes. Roads are designed to enable safe traffic regardless of these cognitive deficiencies. Computers can take advantage of that too.
And people who make claims such as yours tend to forget that roads were designed for humans, not computers, and that some things that humans do very easily are very difficult for computers to do (and of course, vice-versa).
If we had roads which were designed for computers, I am sure computers would very quickly outperform human drivers. The problem is - we don't.
I believe that self-driving efforts are focused on the wrong thing: trying to reproduce a human driver, and claiming it's better if it, on average,
The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers.
Or, and this is a just a (correct) thought: you're a self-indulgent futurist moron who overestimates yourself by assuming the rest of the world is retarded so surely a computer can do it.
Backfire? A TESLA? No way! (Score:3)
No internal combustion engine and we are discussing a backfiring Tesla? How's that possible?
(To you literalist... I'm making a joke.. )
Why buy it now? (Score:2)
Why would anyone purchase non-existent driving software with their Tesla when, presumably, that feature could be purchased separately later, at a time when it really exists? You are only giving Tesla a free $3,000.00 loan for an indefinite period by ordering it now with the car.
Because people are really stupid. Really stupid. People loan the government money tax-free and celebrate when they get a "refund" on their taxes.
At least there's no risk of the government going bankrupt and you being stuck as an unsecured creditor.
They just announced the model name. (Score:2)
Doing a Tesla, Hugely (Score:2)
So is Trump an editor now?
I've already heard some use "did a Telsa" to mean "stupidly destroy oneself by stepping into an obviously dangerous situation" much like Tesla's car rammed a well- marked concrete barrier at full speed.
It's not just Tesla (Score:2)
It already has back fired (Score:2)