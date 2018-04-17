Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Selling Full Autonomy Before It's Ready Could Backfire For Tesla (arstechnica.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD from the boulevard-of-broken-dreams dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Tesla has an Autopilot problem, and it goes far beyond the fallout from last month's deadly crash in Mountain View, California. Tesla charges $5,000 for Autopilot's lane-keeping and advanced cruise control features. On top of that, customers can pay $3,000 for what Tesla describes as "Full Self-Driving Capability." "All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go," Tesla's ordering page says. "Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigate urban streets (even without lane markings), manage complex intersections with traffic lights, stop signs and roundabouts, and handle densely packed freeways with cars moving at high speed." None of these "full self-driving" capabilities are available yet. "Self-Driving functionality is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval, which may vary widely by jurisdiction," the page says. "It is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality described above will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval."

But the big reason full self-driving isn't available yet has nothing to do with "regulatory approval." The problem is that Tesla hasn't created the technology yet. Indeed, the company could be years away from completing work on it, and some experts doubt it will ever be possible to achieve full self-driving capabilities with the hardware installed on today's Tesla vehicles. "It's a vastly more difficult problem than most people realize," said Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Navigant Research and a former auto industry engineer. Tesla has a history of pre-selling products based on optimistic delivery schedules. This approach has served the company pretty well in the past, as customers ultimately loved their cars once they ultimately showed up. But that strategy could backfire hugely when it comes to Autopilot.

  • Considering that they are topping the table for car-ownership satisfaction rates, I don't think it's such a big issue. https://www.consumerreports.or... [consumerreports.org]

    • I happen to have a Tesla S and I do love the car.

      They are a joy to drive. The acceleration is second to none. The handling is great, almost on par with the ( now deprecated ) hydraulic steering on BMWs's I used to drive. The cabin technology is great. I also really like the fact that the car gets free updates that actually improve it on a continuous basis!

      I also feel extra pleased with my purchase because I get free EV charging in my office building, premium EV parking at most malls, and I just learned tha

  • What happens when they start selling them and the courts find that all liability is with the software/hardware manufacturer? I guess its nothing a quick chapter 7 bankruptcy can't fix...

    • What happens when they start selling them and the courts find that all liability is with the software/hardware manufacturer? I guess its nothing a quick chapter 7 bankruptcy can't fix...

      What happens if other car companies offer a better solution while Tesla is still working on theirs? Its seems that Tesla is falling behind in that race. I imagine many owners would not be too happy. Unfortunately, Tesla depends on that up-sell to be able to get operating margins to pay for development going forward. Refunds would be quite painful. Not being able to upsell that feature would be as well.

    • What happens when they start selling them and the courts find that all liability is with the software/hardware manufacturer?

      Then the manufacturer will pay for insurance, rather than each individual paying for their own. It will just be built into the price of the car, but will be less expensive and more efficient than the current system because of better transparency and lower transaction costs.

      Consumers will win, since they will save money and hassle. Car manufacturers will win since "no-insurance-needed" cars will sell better. Insurance companies will lose, since they will be selling to informed manufacturers (who may opt t

  • Selling Full Autonomy Before It's Ready Could Backfire For Tesla

    Selling Anything Before It's Ready Could Backfire For Anyone

    Of course, now it looks more like an Onion's headline, but that is, in itself, a hint...

  • I worked on lane tracking software (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MpVpRb ( 1423381 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @06:23PM (#56455111)

    I also thought about how hard it would be to make a real autonomous vehicle that worked under all conditions

    Getting to 90% has been done. Good weather, good visibility, few unexpected hazards

    Getting to 95% will be harder, and it gets exponentially harder as you asymptotically approach 100%

    The billion dollar question is...How close is close enough?

    No matter how good it gets, someone will always sue, claiming it isn't perfect

    The law needs to be adjusted to accept the reality that nothing is perfect

    • It only has to be as good as, or better than, humans... ...which aren't anywhere near 100%.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      No matter how good it gets, someone will always sue, claiming it isn't perfect

      Tesla is betting that the $5,000 per vehicle that they are charging for the self-driving capability will bring in more revenue than the cost of lawsuits when the technology fails. Sometimes they win the bet and sometimes they lose the bet. This is a good thing because it gives them a financial incentive to improve their technology.

      Absolving them from liability because "nothing is perfect" only invites apathy and technological sta

    • The billion dollar question is...How close is close enough?

      You only have to be SLIGHTLY better than the average human driver, and you start saving lives by getting marginal drivers off the road.

      Judging from how I've seen people drive around the world, 80% is PLENTY HIGH.

      I am serious; if you took some of the worst drivers today and gave them self driving cars with existing tech, you would be saving lives and reducing accidents.

    • The billion dollar question is...How close is close enough?

      When profits exceed losses due to lawsuits.

      The law needs to be adjusted to accept the reality that nothing is perfect

      No, the opposite needs to happen. The lawsuits need to bring in bigger losses for the companies responsible such that idiots like you are forced to do better instead of calling any non-zero percentage of fatalities you cause "good enough." You're a fucking disgusting waste of Humanity, and lazy on top of that.

  • "Full autonomy is far away" overestimates people (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @06:23PM (#56455117)

    The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers. The computer does not need a complete and entirely correct model of the environment to be a better driver than a person. People are very easily overwhelmed by complex traffic situations and make tons of mistakes. Roads are designed to enable safe traffic regardless of these cognitive deficiencies. Computers can take advantage of that too.

    • Re: "Full autonomy is far away" overestimates peop (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @06:31PM (#56455153)

      The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers..

      And others vastly underestimate the challenges of designing a system that can perform better than humans without human oversight. Particularly in an environment that was designed specifically for human drivers interacting with other human drivers. We have a very long way to go.

      • And others vastly underestimate the challenges of designing a system that can perform better than humans without human oversight

        And still OTHERS appear to be utterly ignorant as to the state of the art in self-driving car research and delivery.

        Kind of strange for a place like Slashdot to have some many people so very, very ignorant of technology.

    • The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers. The computer does not need a complete and entirely correct model of the environment to be a better driver than a person. People are very easily overwhelmed by complex traffic situations and make tons of mistakes. Roads are designed to enable safe traffic regardless of these cognitive deficiencies. Computers can take advantage of that too.

      And people who make claims such as yours tend to forget that roads were designed for humans, not computers, and that some things that humans do very easily are very difficult for computers to do (and of course, vice-versa).

      If we had roads which were designed for computers, I am sure computers would very quickly outperform human drivers. The problem is - we don't.

      I believe that self-driving efforts are focused on the wrong thing: trying to reproduce a human driver, and claiming it's better if it, on average,

    • It does take hard AI. The dumbest person is infinitely smarter than the best computer.

    • The people who think it takes hard AI to achieve full autonomy in a self driving car vastly overestimate the cognitive abilities of human drivers.

      Or, and this is a just a (correct) thought: you're a self-indulgent futurist moron who overestimates yourself by assuming the rest of the world is retarded so surely a computer can do it.

  • Backfire? A TESLA? No way! (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @06:30PM (#56455145)

    No internal combustion engine and we are discussing a backfiring Tesla? How's that possible?

    (To you literalist... I'm making a joke.. )

    • Oh, I dunno, Tesla's logo is that big letter 'T', which reminds me way too much of a Ford Model T, and with those, if you had the spark advance set too far forward, they'd backfire like you wouldn't believe, so maybe with a Tesla it's just 'sympathetic backfiring'. xD

  • Why would anyone purchase non-existent driving software with their Tesla when, presumably, that feature could be purchased separately later, at a time when it really exists? You are only giving Tesla a free $3,000.00 loan for an indefinite period by ordering it now with the car.

    • Because people are really stupid. Really stupid. People loan the government money tax-free and celebrate when they get a "refund" on their taxes.

      • Because people are really stupid. Really stupid. People loan the government money tax-free and celebrate when they get a "refund" on their taxes.

        At least there's no risk of the government going bankrupt and you being stuck as an unsecured creditor.

  • The Tesla Theranos Edition.
  • >> hugely (something)

    So is Trump an editor now?

    I've already heard some use "did a Telsa" to mean "stupidly destroy oneself by stepping into an obviously dangerous situation" much like Tesla's car rammed a well- marked concrete barrier at full speed.
  • In fact, I think Tesla is probably the least of the offenders in this case; all (so-called) 'self-driving car' developers are rushing their 'product' to market, because they've spent so much more money 'developing' it than they ever thought they'd need to, only to find that it's way, way more complex than they ever thought it was, and they need to start showing a profit or heads will roll. Therefore they expect us, the general public, to be their 'alpha-testers' (not even BETA-testers, the damned things are
  • They're passing the insurance premiums based on their failure rates onto consumers. They're literally charging consumers to pay for the lawsuit their families file when the car kills them. This is exactly what Musk fanboys deserve, I'm so conflicted because it's like Musk has become an actual hero now.
  • Both for their cars and their factory. They're getting sued for their FSD fraud, and they've wasted time and money over auto mating their Fremont factory for the Model 3 line. Now Musk is going to have a 24/7 shift for the Model 3 line. How ever close they were to positive margins on the $60K Model 3 have now become that much more elusive. And the $35K Model 3? Phffft.

