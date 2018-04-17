One Laptop Per Child's $100 Laptop Was Going To Change the World -- Then it All Went Wrong (theverge.com) 95
Adi Robertson, reporting for The Verge: In late 2005, tech visionary and MIT Media Lab founder Nicholas Negroponte pulled the cloth cover off a small green computer with a bright yellow crank. The device was the first working prototype for Negroponte's new nonprofit One Laptop Per Child (OLPC), dubbed "the green machine" or simply "the $100 laptop." And it was like nothing that Negroponte's audience -- at either his panel at a UN-sponsored tech summit in Tunis, or around the globe -- had ever seen. After UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan offered a glowing introduction, Negroponte explained exactly why. The $100 laptop would have all the features of an ordinary computer but require so little electricity that a child could power it with a hand crank.
[...] But OLPC's overwhelming focus on high-tech hardware worried some skeptics, including participants in the Tunis summit. One attendee said she'd rather have "clean water and real schools" than laptops, and another saw OLPC as an American marketing ploy. "Under the guise of non-profitability, hundreds of millions of these laptops will be flogged off to our governments," he complained. In the tech world, people were skeptical of the laptop's design, too. Intel chairman Craig Barrett scathingly dubbed OLPC's toy-like prototype "the $100 gadget," and Bill Gates hated the screen in particular. "Geez, get a decent computer where you can actually read the text," he told reporters.
[...] After announcing "the $100 Laptop," OLPC had one job to do: make a laptop that cost $100. As the team developed the XO-1, they slowly realized that this wasn't going to happen. According to Bender, OLPC pushed the laptop's cost to a low of $130, but only by cutting so many corners that the laptop barely worked. Its price rose to around $180, and even then, the design had major tradeoffs. [...]
With Tablets is this even relevant anymore? (Score:2)
I mean why not just get an android tablet with keyboard case and call it a day. There are numerous sub $100 android tablets.
Re:With Tablets is this even relevant anymore? (Score:5, Informative)
This was in 2005 when it kicked off. Android tablets weren't a viable option back then
Beat me to it.
It's hard to be a viable option when it doesn't even exist.
Initial release date: September 23, 2008
They still aren't. The OLPC is unique and not meant primarily for "western" countries:
- it can run on very little power
- can create mesh network with other OLPCs
- can be used in direct sunlight (special display)
- it can be powered with a hand generator
- it is actually very inexpensive (the online price includes second laptop for a child in developing countries)
- it's OS is designed for learning, sources in python are available easily for any OS component (Linux with Sugar as far as I remember)
I keep
The sub-$100 android tablets aren't ruggedized. That seems to be important. I also imagine a different linux distro would be better if you wanted to convert a tablet to a cheap laptop.
"Someone else's cheaper device" in 2006 would not have been Android, which of course did not exist. It probably would have been a cheap feature phone or Palm knockoff. Shortly after it was announced, there was a new category of cheap laptop referred to as a "netbook" - and they were very hot for a while... but even those never really broke the $100 price point.
Shortly after it was announced, there was a new category of cheap laptop referred to as a "netbook" - and they were very hot for a while.
Netbooks were around MANY years before the OLPC; they were lighter and cheaper than laptops, and cost about $600 instead of the full price of a Laptop ---- but there were frequent compromises like running Windows CE, for example, instead of a full-blown OS.
They are still "Hot", or rather, their natural successor is still a little hot..... Today they are div
Netbooks were around MANY years before the OLPC
Well then they weren't called "netbooks":
Google Trends "One Laptop Per Child" vs "Netbook" [g.co]
and cost about $600 instead of the full price of a Laptop
That is more than 3x the cost of the eventual OLPC. That's 3x fewer kids with laptops.
divided between Ultrabooks or Macbook Airs;
The higher-end ones you were referring to, yes. But the sub-$300 things people were calling "netbooks" are probably closest to Chromebooks today. An Air is pretty darned high-end. Netbooks mostly ran on an Atom and were pretty disappointing even by the standards of the day.
Re: (Score:3)
And the crank?
I found a crank phone charger on Amazon for $16.
Great, now you're all set for the end of civilization.
*carrier not found*
Leave RMS out of this.
-jcr
Windows 8 came out 7 years after this prototype was showed off tough - many things happened in those years.
Tablets flat out didn't exist back when the OLPC launched (outside of some business PCs that cost like $2000). The iPad came three years later. Netbooks didn't yet exist either, the OLPC hype pretty much created that branch of the market.
Everyone always questions why prioritize computers, mostly because educators are scared of computers, but unless one is in. country where water and electricity truly is scarce,
Charles H. Duell was the Commissioner of US patent office in 1899. Mr. Deull's most famous attributed utterance is that "everything that can be invented has been invented." Most patent attorneys have also heard that the quote is apocryphal.
https://patentlyo.com/patent/2... [patentlyo.com]
good thing Edison and any others with a vision didn't give up or you'd have to use the Pony Express to mail in your negativity
Cheap subnotebooks until 2012 (Score:4, Informative)
Yes netbooks were crappy but they still put a constant pressure on OEMs to make cheaper notebooks and lowered all prices for consumer mobile computers.
And for a few glorious years, one could buy subnotebook-sized PCs at entry-level prices. They had an Atom CPU that could run full desktop operating systems at roughly Pentium 4 speeds, not the fastest but still usable. Thus one could use them to work on hobby programming projects while riding transit to and from a day job. Then Apple released the iPad and MacBook Air, and laptop makers dropped the entry-level subnotebook segment [slashdot.org] in favor of tablets and Ultrabook laptops with a higher profit margin.
They've never stopped selling that kind of computer...there's hp's stream 11, for instance. $200, including a year of Microsoft Office. They're located in the far corner of the store. Totally usable.
Re: (Score:3)
As a reaction to the OLPC we got netbooks as an answer from conventional manufacturers. Yes netbooks were crappy but they still put a constant pressure on OEMs to make cheaper notebooks and lowered all prices for consumer mobile computers.
The OLPC project itself failed in its goals, but it helped bring us the low cost computing things like Raspberry type SBCs, chromebooks, sub 100$ tablets and phones we have today.
In the history of computing OLPC was a bit like how xerox palo alto research center (PARC) pushed the envelope of user interface design and inspired the first Apple Computer Macintosh and changed the world even though PARC didn't itself come out with those products.
I wouldn't diminish the ball that OLPC got rolling even if it failed to gain significant traction as its own enterprise. Schools and school children all over the world are increasingly getting access to usable sub $200 laptops and connected table
OLPC kind of tried to do all of those in one - the learnability of a raspberry pi together with the classroom-convenience of a chromebook, at a similar price point (cheap) as both of them.
Misplaced priorities, solving nonexistent... (Score:2)
My wife knows it's hard to get kids to sing when they are hungry, or don't know where they are sleeping tonight.
Equally difficult if kids are trying to use some newfangled laptop thing when they don't have clean water, or enough food.
Drill a well first. Engage one of the available nutrition providers. Then put a roof on the school. Then you can teach.
Re: (Score:3)
My wife knows it's hard to get kids to sing when they are hungry, or don't know where they are sleeping tonight.
What kind of monster parents are you guys, anyway?!
The areas that have no electricity and no water are usually war zones.
God luck improving them.
Africa is not as backyard as many people think here
... since 40 or more years.
Re: (Score:3)
A lamp (LED based, crank, and/or solar charge) and reading material changes everything! The biggest innovation came when books were mass produced and the ability to read them at night (affordably) became possible. Otherwise, daylight is reserved for farming and thus a society is stuck in an agrarian stand-still.
Once a civilization becomes informed and enlightened, decision will be made to elect representatives that reflect their values. Otherwise, despots and dictators will fill the vacuum left in the wake
Right, all education in the world must stop until clean water and nutrition are fully addressed everywhere. What are you, a Taliban activist?
Alternate perspective - my inlaws we're hungry growing up. They were raised by widows in the 3rd world. They did their homework by candlelight. Education is what allowed them to pull themselves (and eventually their parents) out of poverty. I'm not saying that clean water and food aren't important, but it's certainly possible to work on education without negatively impacting efforts to improve access to food and water. And education can be used to improve one's income, which can then be used to buy food and
Deploying renewable energy with battery storage in the developing should be the priority because local electricity generation allows:
1. Reading at night using LED lamps - allows children to educate themselves using books and laptops, their parents can help as they are not working at night
2. Pumping of water via electric pumps so less time and effort is needed to get water
3. Pumped water can irrigate crops so food yields improve
4. Communication devices can be deployed - allows people to become aware of the w
Unfortunately a lot of water in the world is defacto fossil. Pumping ground water for agriculture is a dangerous habit if you don't have the money, technology and cultural sophistication to change course when you should. Look how it worked in Saudi Arabia, from desert to green back to desert, but now with fucked water tables. They got oil, so it's okay for now
... but otherwise they'd be fucked.
There's only so much you can do to uplift people without just running things and reshaping their entire culture (colonization).
Give them components they can't build themselves, information how to construct the well (internet) and don't brain drain the people who can construct wells with liberal migration policies. Don't just drill a well for them, it creates dependency and laziness.
Killed on purpose (Score:1)
Computer system manufacturers had huge huge huge incentive to sink it. If it was a decent laptop, then it would be a huge disruption to their trillion-dollar market.
I can buy a pretty worthless laptop for about $200 right now, and it has a name like Asus on it. In order to be profitable to the store, and manufacturer, it really is a $100 laptop. They exist, but are sold for more.
I wonder how much of the OLPC informed todays $200 laptop.
It's a Shame... (Score:2)
While the RPi is an amazing little device, it's not really an analogue to the idea of OLPC. OLPC wan't really about teaching how computers work / programming, it was about giving kids a portal to information. It was a teaching computer in the sense that it gave access to information, not that it taught about computers.
Plus, once you add a screen, battery, input source, and rugged case to an RPi I'm not sure you're going to it the $100 price point either.
Of course, this all is moot, because kids in third wor
They need nutrition, and sanitation, and a clean water supply.
They also need education, or they will be as dependent on nutrition, sanitation, and water charities as they are.
Re: (Score:3)
probably don't need a computer of any type. They need nutrition, and sanitation, and a clean water supply.
Oh, don't be so selfish. There are many kids in 3rd world countries who could benefit from the enhanced opportunities that computers could bring them to learn and communicate. The countries are 3rd world because of less economic development, and show me the children of a country, and I'll show you the future of a country's economy, business, science, and industry.
Many of the kids in 3rd wo
...
While the RPi is an amazing little device, it's not really an analogue to the idea of OLPC. OLPC wan't really about teaching how computers work / programming, it was about giving kids a portal to information. It was a teaching computer in the sense that it gave access to information, not that it taught about computers.
...
Having actually owned I one I must disagree. Learning about computer hardware and Python program was the only thing the OLPC could be used for. It was so primitive in its software and OS that it could not be used to get useful access to information. Yes, it had a browser with it - but one that was severely hobbled and barely up to minimal web standards out of the box.
It has been years now since the fairly brief period when I tried to wring some use out of the thing, so I can no longer quote chapter-and-ver
That was the design phase, the crank never went into production.
technology outpaced it (Score:4, Insightful)
The "one laptop per child" demand was met instead largely by smartphones.
While Negroponte was busily tilting at his particular windmill, Samsung and others built a more powerful, more legible, longer-service device that they could sell across the planet.
Score another one for the free market, really.
Re: (Score:3)
I agree with whoever anonymous person it was quoted in TFA: too many places on this planet, in 2018, have too many people who don't even have the basics to sustain their lives: clean water to drink, enough food to eat, and a safe place to live -- and actual schools for their children, not high-tech toys. How about we solve those problems for everyone on the planet first, instead of putting the cart before the horse?
The grand idea at the time was to get those people the information needed to lift themselves up. The OLPCs were intended to have an offline copy of Wikipedia as an example. The real-world problems tend to get solved quickly and cheaply when people can get information on how to purify water, farm more effectively, etc.
It is not economically or practically feasible for us or even all the 1st world nations put together to "solve" their problems; the BEST we could ever reasonably hope to do is to empower people in those countries to solve the problems within their communities.
Why 100 bucks? (Score:2)
I mean, it sounds like a neat sum in the ears of someone from the US, but for everyone else it's 1,198.25ZAR, 410.017TRY, 840.600SEK, 1,799.81MXN, 10,693.16JPY or 80.9115EUR.
And that even changes as time passes.
What would have been wrong with demanding "a laptop way cheaper than what laptops are being sold at today"? Because nobody gives a shit about whether it's 130, 180 or 200 bucks as long as it's worth it. It's not a "pretty" sum in 99% of the world's currencies anyway.
It was a target and a notional goal, and with the inflation introduced to bail out the bankers, we *did* get $100 laptops, when accounting for inflation (real, not BLS BS numbers).
We Need To Lynch - Not Reward - Marketers (Score:1)
The entirely Silicon Valley model is founded upon raising interest in shit which doesn't exist then delivering on it after you've raised hundreds of millions to billions of dollars.
This is a fundamentally dumb model which favors marketing and sales people controlling wealth instead of scientists and engineers, so you end up with things like Theranos and OLPC, which after all the fundraising prove to be impossible at a technical level.
This in turn further consolidates wealth with the people most incapable of
I like your feistiness, but you are overstating the issue. Selling a dream about shit that does not exist is not a terrible thing. The problem is when the feedback loops are wrong-sized.
In this case I would ask whether anyone actually tried putting one or ten $1000 laptops in a very poor school actually looking to see if that helped education. Then we might be able to guess whether anyone wants a $100 laptop. These are questions that are possible to answer for ~$100ks in research grants, before spending
Wrong target market (Score:2)
The third wold is not as illiterate as many Americans think they are. The OLPC project could only benefit those where at least the teachers knew how to use computer. But the schools where teachers knew how to use computer were already in the upper class in most third world countries. How to you give computer to village teachers? My sister is a teacher in a school which received computers from govt as part of pilot program. Two years later the teachers were fighting for playing solitaire on it during the per
This.
There are parts of Africa where schools are available to the children, but only if they can provide the basics like paper and pencils themselves.
Just donating paper, pencils and other basic supplies can result in many more children getting an education.
Some faults (Score:2)
To me the OLPC had three major points where it fell short:
Lack of regular consumer availability. They only sold the thing to the government, not to regular consumers. The Give1Get1 program was time limited and overpriced, since you were buying two. Thus the EeePC stole the show, since it was hardware that you could actually buy instead of just read about. The OLPC might have fared much better if they had released an adult version, with a bigger keyboard, more RAM and better color scheme.
Lack of self-hosting
$30 Raspberry Pi? Plus a power supply, screen, keyboard and a mouse.
How much would all those and a portable case (for use as if it were a laptop) cost?
No self-hosting hasn't stopped iPad and Chromebook (Score:2)
Lack of self-hosting. While the idea of allowing people to write programs on the OLPC was there, that was never really all that practical. The software wasn't up to snuff and the documentation was lacking. Thus the OLPC ended up feeling much more like a consumer-only device, like a modern Android tablet, than a machine you could build stuff with yourself.
Yet the inability to self-host* hasn't stopped the sales of iPad tablets and Chromebooks. Access to the GNU or LLVM development toolchain with the possibility for output through a GUI toolkit is the one thing I miss after the end of netbooks. Or are people desiring a subnotebook-sized device for writing programs expected to hoard used netbooks and learn to, say, replace individual lithium ion cells in their battery packs?
* By which I mean self-host without self-destructing like a developer mode Chromebook [slashdot.org].
Pine64 did it (Score:1)
I know it's a decade+ later, but we now have a $100 laptop. And it's quite usable. https://www.pine64.org/?page_id=3707
OLPC was a great idea though!
I Got One Of These For My Daughter (Score:3)
Part of the give-one-get-one program, so I made a charitable contribution in the process (total cost $400). My daughter was a pre-teen at the time.
The fundamental problem with the OLPC is that it did not have any software that a child, or anyone not into systems hacking perhaps, could or would want to use. Sure there was Python on it, and everything was written in Python and if you wanted just to learn Python it might have a use case. But that was it.
It was more like a hardware demo prototype, than something was useful for anything.
My daughter never used it.
At the same time I bought an EEEPC with Linux on it. $375, roughly the same size. But it was about a million times more useful. My daughter loved it.
I wish, as a kid, had such a shitposting machine. I could start my career 10 years earlier.
We'll make a $100 laptop! (Score:2)
How hard can it be? Computers are magic right? We just sprinkle a little technology dust on it and bingo! $100 dollar laptop! What could possibly go wrong!
(later)
What! We should have investigated component costs, form factor prices, and production costs *before* we set the price?