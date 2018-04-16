Ola Wants a Million Electric Rides on India's Roads by 2021 (bloomberg.com)
Ride-hailing company Ola, Uber's fiercest Indian competitor, wants to roll out 10,000 electric three-wheeled rickshaws within a year and a million battery-powered vehicles by 2021. From a report: The startup run by ANI Technologies said it's in policy discussions with several state governments, and is talking with potential partners from automakers to battery producers. It aims to build out an existing pilot project in the central Indian city of Nagpur, where Ola's first EVs have already traveled more than 4 million kilometers. Ola's ambitions dovetail with the Indian government's objectives. Prime Minster Narendra Modi plans to significantly increase the number of new energy vehicles on the road. The power ministry in March said Modi had directed senior ministers to ensure that by 2030 most vehicles in India would be powered by electricity.
Ola Wants a Million Electric Rides on India's Roads by 2021 More | Reply Login
Ola Wants a Million Electric Rides on India's Roads by 2021
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals