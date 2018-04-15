Europe Divided Over Robot 'Personhood' (politico.eu) 26
Politico Europe has an interesting piece which looks at the high-stakes debate between European lawmakers, legal experts and manufacturers over who should bear the ultimate responsibility for the actions by a machine: the machine itself or the humans who made them?. Two excerpts from the piece: The battle goes back to a paragraph of text, buried deep in a European Parliament report from early 2017, which suggests that self-learning robots could be granted "electronic personalities." Such a status could allow robots to be insured individually and be held liable for damages if they go rogue and start hurting people or damaging property.
Those pushing for such a legal change, including some manufacturers and their affiliates, say the proposal is common sense. Legal personhood would not make robots virtual people who can get married and benefit from human rights, they say; it would merely put them on par with corporations, which already have status as "legal persons," and are treated as such by courts around the world.
Jumping the gun just a bit? (Score:3)
We are a loooooong way from a mobile/portable AI computing system that can fit in a robot. And there's very little to think that may be the case in the foreseeable future. Robots with enough AI to need personhood will probably be controlled from a remote data center which in turn will probably control a bunch of them. (Yes, I know I just described Skynet) Anyway, sci-fi aside, just look at what the Air Force does with drones. Replace humans in the control center with AI and there you have it.
Re: (Score:1)
Just put Alexa in a robot, or in a self driving car. Done now it's a person, and any accident it gets into is the fault of the, er, person, not Tesla. Makes a lot of sense to indemnify a corporation in this way.
Re: (Score:2)
Neither Tesla or some concept of a robot should be permitted indemnification. Instead, they should be held responsible, just as humans are. Corporations use the ostensible indemnification to behave irresponsibly. Lives are at stake, and their personal skin needs to be in the game.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
+1 with everything being called AI this is just a scam to avoid liability. Corporations are still controlled by people and have investors who lose when the corporation is punished. A robot should only have personhood if it has free will and is not acting purely according to some human's faulty programming, or if it has owners/investors who would lose if it is punished on an individual level yet don't fully control its actions.
Thankfully we are a long way from that level of technology and loss of control.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't have to be a "humanoid" robot that is capable of many tasks: many households today already have "robots" of varying degree that can do damage based on their AI.
One simple example is Roomba vacuums. Based on their sensors/AI they vacuum your house... but they could mess up and bump into a table... knocking over a candle and burning the house down.
So who's liable? Is it iRobot because they made it? The owners because they should have been overseeing it? Or the robot itself because it's AI/senso
Re: (Score:2)
As I pointed out above... high-end Roomba's from iRobot already have fairly sophisticated self-learning (the cheap ones are just random - but the high-end ones "learn" as they go). They can also do some damage if they make a mistake (example I gave above is knocking over a candle and burning down a house).
Where do draw the line? How much "personality" does a robot need to have?
Corporate Personhood ... (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. Corporations should not pay income tax!
Dodging accountability for 2000, Alex (Score:1)
This is yet another push by businesses to avoid accountability for complex systems they create.
Until General Artificial Intelligence (the scary kind) is a thing, liability for the performance of an automated system should be on
A) the manufacturer (for provable negligence in testing and implementation)
B)The operating agency (for cases of knowingly misusing a system in such a way that it causes harm even if operating within tested-by-manufacturer parameters)
C) "the victim" - in the exceedingly rare case that
Well if they are given personhood, (Score:1)
Like a corporate... (Score:2)
Where if the people running the corporation do really bad things, they are held responsible, not the company.
Makes Sense (Score:1)
It makes perfect sense for manufactures to want to make sure they are not liable for any damages. Doesn't make sense for the consumer who will be stuck with the bill, as inevitably it will then be the responsibility of the current owner for any damages of a robot going the very fuzzy definition of going rouge.
Of course the other people that benefit greatly from this are lawyers
No (Score:2)
Such a status could allow robots to be insured individually and be held liable for damages if they go rogue and start hurting people or damaging property.
Uh, shouldn't this be exactly like car insurance? If you own a dangerous piece of machinery you can be held liable so you insure against that, it doesn't need personhood for that. Companies are different because we've intentionally insulated the stock owners from being personally liable for everything the company does. A robot doesn't have any assets, a broken robot is worth almost nothing so this sounds like some sort of scam to let the victim get stuck with nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Then you're basically arguing for the _owner_ being responsible... and not the manufacturer.
I think the businesses selling these things would be just fine with that.
I personally think it probably just falls under your home-owners/renters insurance. We might see a rising need to detail all robotic entities within your home when you get insurance: and your rate will be set accordingly...
The question is.... (Score:2)
Read between the lines. (Score:2)
How much have the self-driving car manufacturers paid out in liability to date?
OR ? (Score:2)