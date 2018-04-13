Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


AMD Hardware Technology

AMD Makes 2nd Gen Ryzen Processors Official With Availability Starting Next Week (hothardware.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
MojoKid writes: Today AMD announced official details regarding its new mainstream second-generation Ryzen family of processors. Pricing and detailed specs show some compelling new alternatives from AMD and a refined family of chips to give Intel even more competition, especially considering price point. These new AMD CPUs are all based on the 12nm Zen+ architecture and, at least initially, include four SKUs. The Ryzen 7 family features 8 cores and 16 threads along with 20MB of cache. Ryzen 7 2700 (65W) has a base clock of 3.2GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.1GHz. The top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 2700X (105W) ups the stakes with clocks of 3.7GHz and 4.3GHz respectively. The new Ryzen 5 family features six physical cores capable of executing 12 threads and 19MB of cache. The Ryzen 5 2600 (65W) has a base clock of 3.4GHz and a max boost frequency of 3.9GHz. The Ryzen 5 2600X (95W) ups those speeds to 3.6GHz and 4.2GHz respectively. AMD says that the Ryzen 5 2600, Ryzen 5 2600X, Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 2700X will be available starting April 19th, priced at $199, $229, $299 and $329 respectively.

  • Sounds like what they have now, but the models that were X models are now base models. The 1600x is a 6 core that does 3.6 to 4.0. Now the 2600 is a 6 core that does 3.4 to 3.9. Hope I'm wrong and these new CPUs are amazing but from the looks of it this is just rebadging.

  • If the leaked benchmarks are to be believed (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @08:53PM (#56434689)
    they've finally got within striking distance of Intel in single threaded performance (e.g. within 10%). And they blow Intel out of the water on Multi-threaded performance except for the highest end of Intel parts (e.g. the 7980XE outperforms a 1950x but it's 2x the price). Assuming this is right there won't be much point to buying Intel for gamers and (most) workstation users. The Ryzens we have today produce more stable frame rates (e.g. fewer 1% & .1% lows) thanks to the much better multi threading. Give them about 20-30% more single threaded performance with that advantage and it's going to be an AMD generation.

