Google Appears To Be Testing iPhone X-Style Gesture Navigation In Android P (androidpolice.com) 12
A new screenshot that Google recently shared (and since deleted) is stirring up theories about a possible iPhone X-like gesture navigation interface for Android P. Android Police reports: What we see is a decidedly odd navigation layout, with this short little bar in place of the expected home button, a back arrow that's now hollowed-out, and an app-switcher that seems utterly absent. So how would Google's presumably screen-only implementation work? Well, not only does that home bar look like a narrower version of the bar you'll find on the iPhone X, but we hear that the Android version may function in a quite similar way, with users swiping up to access their home screens. While we still haven't heard any details about how app switching might work with this new regime, the back button will reportedly only appear when needed, disappearing on the home screen, for example. As to other controls we can only speculate, like how you would gesture to conjure up the Google Assistant.
I feel old... (Score:2)
UIs are becoming shittier and shittier.
I see a monochrome+blue layout, a flat UI with no differentiation between elements (where does one start and where does the other end), with a tendency for that horrible minimalist approach MIBs get off on.
It's all shit.
I like it (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
What about UI's that hide elements with absolutely fuck-all in the way of contextual clues as to where the anchor point to display the element is? Charming i tell you, absolutely charming.
Bait and switch (Score:2)
I wish this mad "we must cover the entire front of the phone with screen" rush would take a flying leep and they would just go back to having separate buttons at the bott