Tesla Relied On Too Many Robots To Build the Model 3, Elon Musk Says

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Elon Musk says Tesla relied on too many robots to build the Model 3, which is partly to blame for the delays in manufacturing the crucial mass-market electric car. In an interview with CBS Good Morning, Musk agreed with Tesla's critics that there was over-reliance on automation and too few human assembly line workers building the Model 3. Earlier this month, Tesla announced that it had officially missed its goal of making 2,500 Model 3 vehicles a week by the end of the first financial quarter of this year. It will start the second quarter making just 2,000 Model 3s per week, but the company says it still believes it can get to a rate of 5,000 Model 3s per week at the midway point of 2018. Previously, Tesla has blamed bottlenecks in the production of the Model 3's batteries at the company's Gigafactory for the delays. But in a wide-ranging (and largely positive) interview with CBS's Gayle King, Musk also admits it was Tesla's over-reliance on robots in the production. Musk then said the company needs more people working in the factory and that automation slowed the Model 3 production process. He alluded to a "crazy, complex network of conveyor belts" the company had previously used and said the company eliminated it after it became clear it wasn't working.
Everyone knows you need to use tubes, not conveyor belts.
Welcome to the Tesla Motors computer-aided Enrichment Center.
Go to B&H in NYC and they'll prove you wrong.
I get the reference, but their system is actually pretty damn impressive and worth a mention:)
Yeah, just like the internet!
Exactly. They have no experience so they tried to use too many robots.
And industrial robots currently suck at doing their own QA.
Hey! What the fuck are you doing using facts and correlating data from one of the biggest auto makers on the planet? This is a story about Tesla where facts and data have no place - only raw emotion and horseshit count.
Quick! Someone make a comparison to Ford, because Ford totally operates hundreds of thousands of solar panel installations across the US, and so Ford is clearly a 1:1 comparison!
I'm going to get some popcorn and come back. Can't wait to read the REI spin on how this is a good thing.
Musk’s ego is writing checks his companies can’t cash.
Elon *believed* robots were better than humans, thanks to Singlarity thinking, and that delusion is biting him in the ass.
If only there was a state out there [michigan.org] that was full of people that knew how to make cars. Perhaps if such a place existed, it may have been a better place for Tesla to HQ than silicon valley was.
That would be far too reasonable.
But Detroit doesn't hold the same cachet among the people who want to buy Teslas. (then again the UAW might have made their lives hell had they tried to set up shop there?)
First, Detroit has a reputation of being old school. Pretty hard to build excitement and hype being based in Detroit!
Now in SILICON VALLEY Valley valley valley (hear the dramatic echo), that's where innovation occurs - and they have a monopoly on disruptive innovation and genius.
And Elon being a disruptive innovative genius had place his disruptive innovative company where it can be noticed and appreciated.
But don't worry, when Tesla goes belly-up, those same stodgy boring old-school automakers will buy u
You mean Kentucky and Oklahoma.
(albeit designed by engineers in Japan)
That's it! Blame the robots! Always blame the robots first! What has a robot ever done to you, Elon?
Built his car so poorly he had to send it to space to get rid of it?
That one was mostly hand built in England. Which makes the poor quality entirely understandable.
Maybe if Elon wants his cars built, he should start drinking out of cans instead!
And WTF is he doing where the necks of his bottles are causing the problems?
That's it! Blame the robots! Always blame the robots first! What has a robot ever done to you, Elon?
Its not so much the robots, its the fact that you have to watch them constantly and be ready to take over.
If he really wants to build 5000 cars a month, there will HAVE to be some crazy network of conveyors, they'll be making about 250 cars a day.
You don't push those around on carts by hand!
Everything must come together in a continuous process, an uninterrupted flow of parts in, cars out.
They're not there yet, and that's why they can't make it work. Running at 10 percent capacity with parts missing (or incorrect) everywhere along the line. Piles of sub-assemblies sitting everywhere that can't be completed. Ok this part is in, these 20 pieces can be completed up to the next screwed up part of the process.
I've seen that happen. It sucks!
Oops! 5000 a week, not 5000 a month! There's 4 times the reasons to automate.
If he really wants to build 5000 cars a month, there will HAVE to be some crazy network of conveyors, they'll be making about 250 cars a day.
LOL. "250 cars a day" was achieved over 100 years ago without automation or crazy networks of conveyors.
For example: [history.com] By 1914, the moving assembly line made it possible to produce thousands of [Ford Model T] cars every week
The robots do EXACTLY what they are programmed to do.
Either their process hasn't been ironed out completely, or there was an incompetent automation setup. Possibly the setup was done too quickly.
Hammer, meet screw.
He alluded to a "crazy, complex network of conveyor belts" the company had previously used and said the company eliminated it after it became clear it wasn't working.
He didn't hire the right people. He should track down the top https://www.factorio.com/ [factorio.com] players and have them design the conveyor belt system. We do that shit for fun.
That or Infinifactory [zachtronics.com]. Though I admit that the first thought that popped in my mind when I read "crazy, complex network of conveyor belts" was, "oh, you could scarcely IMAGINE the crazy, complex network of conveyor belts I built in Factorio."
Henry Ford had those production numbers [mtfca.com] one hundred years ago.
I would recommend the tried and true industrial production method: Locate and hire a guy who's been a keystone at a competitor's assembly line.
