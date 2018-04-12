Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Transportation Technology

World's First Electrified Road For Charging Vehicles Opens In Sweden (theguardian.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the first-of-its-kind dept.
A 1.2-mile stretch of road with electric rails has been installed in Stockholm, Sweden, allowing electric vehicles to charge up their batteries as they drive across it. "The technology behind the electrification of the road linking Stockholm Arlanda airport to a logistics site outside the capital city aims to solve the thorny problems of keeping electric vehicles charged, and the manufacture of their batteries affordable," reports The Guardian. From the report: Energy is transferred from two tracks of rail in the road via a movable arm attached to the bottom of a vehicle. The design is not dissimilar to that of a Scalextric track, although should the vehicle overtake, the arm is automatically disconnected. The electrified road is divided into 50m sections, with an individual section powered only when a vehicle is above it. When a vehicle stops, the current is disconnected. The system is able to calculate the vehicle's energy consumption, which enables electricity costs to be debited per vehicle and user. The "dynamic charging" -- as opposed to the use of roadside charging posts -- means the vehicle's batteries can be smaller, along with their manufacturing costs. A former diesel-fuelled truck owned by the logistics firm, PostNord, is the first to use the road.

World's First Electrified Road For Charging Vehicles Opens In Sweden More | Reply

World's First Electrified Road For Charging Vehicles Opens In Sweden

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Any excuse will serve a tyrant." -- Aesop

Close