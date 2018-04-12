Apple Starts Alerting Users That It Will End 32-Bit App Support On the Mac (techcrunch.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Tomorrow at midnight PT, Apple will begin issuing an alert box when you open a 32-bit app in MacOS 10.13.4. It's a one-time (per app) alert, designed to help MacOS make the full transition to 64-bit. At some unspecified time in the future, the operating system will end its support for 32-bit technology meaning those apps that haven't been updated just won't work. That time, mind you, is not tomorrow, but the company's hoping that this messaging will help light a fire under users and developers to upgrade before that day comes. Says the company on its help page, "To ensure that the apps you purchase are as advanced as the Mac you run them on, all future Mac software will eventually be required to be 64-bit." As the company notes, the transition's been a long time coming. The company started making it 10 or so years ago with the Power Mac G5 desktop, so it hasn't exactly been an overnight ask for developers. Of course, if you've got older, non-supported software in your arsenal, the eventual end-of-lifing could put a severe damper on your workflow. For those users, there will no doubt be some shades of the transition from OS 9 to OS X in all of this.
Applications without 64bit binaries available should be considered abbandoned or dead. Depending on this kind of software is irresponsible and should be avoided at all cost.
If you provide the money for licensing replacement tools and training the staff to use them, we can switch over today!
Yes, your company should account for that when it purchases technology. Everything gets old and dies, from people to computer programs. Not accounting for that fact is a problem in your business model. Are you still using a PDP11?
Actually, I am.
Well if you bought a lemon of software then you should take it up with the software vendor. Macs only had about a year or two with 32bit intel systems there isn’t that much software of value that is still 32bit is there?
For these complaining. What software is affected what does it do? And why hadn’t it been upgraded?
Memory space has nothing to do with it. 64-bit means a lot more general-purpose registers, 64-bit registers (x86-32 uses pairs of registers for 64-bit operations and typically requires a stack spill for each one), and PC-relative addressing (makes anything that uses shared libraries faster). Less relevant for Apple, because they never supported anything older than a Core 1, but it also typically means being able to assume SSE.
In all except for a few rare circumstances, x86-64 code is faster than x86-32
It makes sense to have a 32bit userland on platforms like Sparc and MIPS..
On x86 less so, there are various other benefits such as extra registers which provide improved performance even if you aren't using large amounts of memory or doing 64bit calculations.
Legacy unmaintained code is a significant security risk...
64bit is not a new thing, 64bit processors have been around for nearly 30 years and have been mainstream for more than 10, apple have not produced a 32bit mac for more than 10 years now, and they are just starting to deprecate 32bit support, so 32bit apps will continue to run and be supported for a few years yet.
If you're running software that hasn't been updated in such a long time then you should seriously be considering replacing it with something
Yeah, its irresponsible because the OS provider might suddenly pull support for them, preventing you from applying future OS upgrades - unless you're talking about internet-facing applications that need continual security patches.
Oh, wait, that's everything now, because everything comes with with cloud-y features you don't want (usually as an excuse to turn the app into a subscription service) - which is one reason why you might want to hang on to your old 32-bit software. That and the new "worse is the n
Code for IBM360 still runs great. If it does the job why change it? Why not keep a few GB of libraries around to make life easier.
To save a few GB in system libs? I realize that there are arch improvements in amd64 but that's no reason to break compatibility.
It's probably actually to reduce testing. It's still dumb. You're gonna have to run a VM to run 32 bit software. Even Microsoft is better at back compatibility than that. But Apple has never been shy about forcing its customers to spend more money, because they repeatedly demonstrate a willingness to do that — and they often give it to Apple.
You're gonna have to run a VM to run 32 bit software
What 32-bit software?
Even Microsoft is better at back compatibility than that
The first version of Windows to support 32-bit x86 applications was Windows NT 3.1. It ran on a 386. Since then, Windows has been collecting 32-bit applications and it's only recently that a large enough proportion of the installed base has been running 64-bit Windows on 64-bit processors that it's made sense to switch.
In contrast, the first version of OS X to support 32-bit x86 applications was Mac OS X 10.4, which also added support for 64-bit x86 applications in a point release.
In contrast, the first version of OS X to support 32-bit x86 applications was Mac OS X 10.4, [...] 32-bit x86 apps were the main thing that Windows ran for 20 years. They were the main thing that OS X ran for about a year.
People were still creating 32-bit applications well after they could create 64-bit applications, for back-compatibility. Also, having to mention x86 in there makes me laugh, because of course you're eliding the entire architecture that they adopted and then dropped while people were still getting work done with it. Some of those machines are still useful for getting work done (for DTP if not for video editing) but Apple cut them off and abandoned them, and now you can't even find a browser for them because
I realize that there are arch improvements in amd64 but that's no reason to break compatibility.
64-bit on x86 royally sucks. Beside unavoidable issues related to 64-bit in general (twice as big pointers, thus any pointer-heavy structure taking twice as much memory, thus cache lines), on x86 in particular it's a dirty hack.
To get slower than amd64, you'd need an ancient register-starved ABI that passes way too much on stack, can't use floating point efficiently, may not pass 64-bit arguments when you actually need them, etc -- ie, i386.
Compare this with a modern 32-bit ABI on x86 (ie, x32). An averag
The x32 ABI is part of amd64, most 32bit x86 software uses the i386 abi.
Compare this with a modern 32-bit ABI on x86 (ie, x32). An average program takes ~2/3 memory to run, speed depending on how much pointers you use, but +7% is typical, over 40% in certain cases.
I'd be very interested in where you get those numbers from. I work on a research architecture that uses 128-bit pointers and we find that in most cases your DRAM traffic increases by under 10% going from 64-bit to 128-bit. A 7% performance delta sounds about what I'd expect, but 2/3 more memory doesn't. That implies that around 2/3 of your memory is pointers - our measurements indicate that for most workloads (including most of SPEC) it's closer to 10-20% and the number goes down for more performance-cri
I had a look in activity monitor and I have 3 32-bit processes running and I found 3. Two were part of novaterm, which I installed years ago to do HP TouchPad development and haven't used since HP abandoned WebOS, but which I apparently left installing some daemons. The remaining one was the Android File Transfer agent, because apparently I haven't updated Android File Transfer since 2012 and it doesn't auto-update. After a small cleanup, I am now running none.
There's actually only one 32-bit applicatio
The rumors mill is that Apple will be releasing a new chip to replace Intel. Changing chips with new instruction sets, breaks compatibility like nothing else.
I expect if Apple to switch chips they would want to keep backwards compatibility so they will have a converter for the previous binary format. So getting people off the old 32bit format will help prep them for the switch to the new chip.
Also to note Apple only had a small time with 32bit intel CPU. About a year or so. So unlike Linux and Windows th
The 32bit x86 version of MacOS was very short lived and was arguably a mistake...
Availability of 64bit PPC hardware to run OSX predates the 32bit x86 version, so they actually took a step backwards. The only non 64bit x86 macs are the very first model laptops, IIRC even the first gen mac pro was 64bit from the start.
Apple should never have supported 32bit x86 at all, and should have moved directly from PPC64 to x86_64.
But, there is some of internal corporate proprietary applications that will start failing when this happens, I can name two of the top of my head. They all use 32 bit java and are designed to work on Linux, MAC and Windows. Until Windows removes 32 bit support, this will make it quite hard for people to use MACs in a corporate environment.