Apple Starts Alerting Users That It Will End 32-Bit App Support On the Mac (techcrunch.com) 36

An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Tomorrow at midnight PT, Apple will begin issuing an alert box when you open a 32-bit app in MacOS 10.13.4. It's a one-time (per app) alert, designed to help MacOS make the full transition to 64-bit. At some unspecified time in the future, the operating system will end its support for 32-bit technology meaning those apps that haven't been updated just won't work. That time, mind you, is not tomorrow, but the company's hoping that this messaging will help light a fire under users and developers to upgrade before that day comes. Says the company on its help page, "To ensure that the apps you purchase are as advanced as the Mac you run them on, all future Mac software will eventually be required to be 64-bit." As the company notes, the transition's been a long time coming. The company started making it 10 or so years ago with the Power Mac G5 desktop, so it hasn't exactly been an overnight ask for developers. Of course, if you've got older, non-supported software in your arsenal, the eventual end-of-lifing could put a severe damper on your workflow. For those users, there will no doubt be some shades of the transition from OS 9 to OS X in all of this.

  • Short lived (Score:3)

    by Bert64 ( 520050 ) <`moc.eeznerif.todhsals' `ta' `treb'> on Thursday April 12, 2018 @07:16AM (#56423001) Homepage

    The 32bit x86 version of MacOS was very short lived and was arguably a mistake...
    Availability of 64bit PPC hardware to run OSX predates the 32bit x86 version, so they actually took a step backwards. The only non 64bit x86 macs are the very first model laptops, IIRC even the first gen mac pro was 64bit from the start.

    Apple should never have supported 32bit x86 at all, and should have moved directly from PPC64 to x86_64.

  • I think this is a good move, if only Microsoft would do the same.

    But, there is some of internal corporate proprietary applications that will start failing when this happens, I can name two of the top of my head. They all use 32 bit java and are designed to work on Linux, MAC and Windows. Until Windows removes 32 bit support, this will make it quite hard for people to use MACs in a corporate environment.

