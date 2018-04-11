How Will Automation Affect Different US Cities?

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Casino dealers and fishermen are both likely to be replaced by machines in coming years. So which city will lose more of its human workforce -- Las Vegas, the country's gambling capital, or Boston, a major fishing hub? From a research: People tend to assume that automation will affect every locale in the same, homogeneous way, says Hyejin Youn, an assistant professor of management and organization at Kellogg. "They have never thought of how this is unequally distributed across cities, across regions in the U.S." It is a high-stakes question. The knowledge that certain places will lose more jobs could allow workers and industries to better prepare for the change and could help city leaders ensure their local economies are poised to rebound. In new research, Youn and colleagues seek to understand how machines will disrupt the economies of individual cities. By carefully analyzing the workforces of American metropolitan areas, the team calculated what portion of jobs in each area is likely to be automated in coming decades. You can run your city's name, and also the job position you're curious about here.

  • Boston is a major fishing hub? Is this the 1800s?
  • The backing data is ridiculous. A house cleaner has a 94.5% likelihood of being automated? How? What planet are these people living on, where they see automated robots appearing soon that have the ability to clean a house? The best we can come up with is Roomba, and that is a complete joke. These "researchers" need to get a real job and learn about technology.

      Automated doesn't mean "get replaced by an android". It just means that you'll need less people to do the same work due to advances in automation. Your robot may not clean the whole house, but it will let house cleaners clean a house faster, with less people. It's certainly easy to just say that we don't have the technology now, but in 20 years given advancements in robotics and automation ... I'd put my money on the human not doing the brunt of the work in cleaning a house.

      • OK, that isn't what it means, but please explain when this technology will appear that will "automate" house cleaning? Why will it appear in 20 years? Is there some sudden advancement in technology that I am not aware of?
    • *sigh* it's another case of Media Hype being taken as Fact by people who don't know what the fuck they're talking about, that's what this is. We do not have 'AI', we have 'pseudo-intelligence' at best, and it's not very good in any case. All this talk about this-or-that job being replaced in X-number of years is just a bunch of hot air and baseless opinions.

  • Something is seriously wrong (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @04:17PM (#56419835)

    Based on this finding, Youn says small cities could see an exodus of workers, as well as exacerbated income inequality, since robots are likely to hollow out the middle class there.

    Something is seriously wrong with our civilization when robots taking over dull, repetitive tasks leads to an overall worse quality of life.

  • Casino dealers and fishermen are both likely to be replaced by machines in coming years.

    That's just someone's opinion. Nothing to see here..

    • It's true. I was in a casino last years and while I saw maybe 3-4 dozen card tables, I saw hundreds of slot and video game machines. /s
  • Every city in the US is already highly automated.

  • HorseDung to CarSmog, 50 years it took to dislodge a 4 legged beast in the automobile revolution. (https://thetyee,ca/News?2013/03/06/Horse-Dung-Big-Shift/ ) The computer revolution took 30 yrs. to get to ' the rest of us'.

    PeoplePace to BlackBoxAI automation will dislodge our 2 legged friends in the transition. It'll take a scale of systems engineering witnessed in the Computer revolution AND dislodge humans at scale as the Horseless Carriage dislodged beasts to their greener pastures. Yay for the horse th

  • "The knowledge that certain places will lose more jobs could allow workers and industries to better prepare for the change and could help city leaders ensure their local economies are poised to rebound."

    What is this guy smoking? The real reaction is more likely to resemble a band of Luddites springing the Unibomber from prison and going on a spree to destroy the machines and those responsible for them.

