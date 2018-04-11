How Will Automation Affect Different US Cities? (northwestern.edu) 35
Casino dealers and fishermen are both likely to be replaced by machines in coming years. So which city will lose more of its human workforce -- Las Vegas, the country's gambling capital, or Boston, a major fishing hub? From a research: People tend to assume that automation will affect every locale in the same, homogeneous way, says Hyejin Youn, an assistant professor of management and organization at Kellogg. "They have never thought of how this is unequally distributed across cities, across regions in the U.S." It is a high-stakes question. The knowledge that certain places will lose more jobs could allow workers and industries to better prepare for the change and could help city leaders ensure their local economies are poised to rebound. In new research, Youn and colleagues seek to understand how machines will disrupt the economies of individual cities. By carefully analyzing the workforces of American metropolitan areas, the team calculated what portion of jobs in each area is likely to be automated in coming decades. You can run your city's name, and also the job position you're curious about here.
Any city/state that raises its minimum wage is going to be on the front line of automation.
... and those that don't raise the MW will only be six months behind. Much of the cost of automation is in R&D. Once the kiosks are developed and being manufactured, they will be deployed everywhere.
Any fast food job in California that can be automated will be automated.
I live in California. The McDonalds nearest me already has ordering kiosks. Tap what you want, swipe your card, and wait for your number to be called when your order is ready. No human interaction at all. My estimate is that about half the customers use them.
Automated doesn't mean "get replaced by an android". It just means that you'll need less people to do the same work due to advances in automation. Your robot may not clean the whole house, but it will let house cleaners clean a house faster, with less people. It's certainly easy to just say that we don't have the technology now, but in 20 years given advancements in robotics and automation
... I'd put my money on the human not doing the brunt of the work in cleaning a house.
Something is seriously wrong (Score:3)
Something is seriously wrong with our civilization when robots taking over dull, repetitive tasks leads to an overall worse quality of life.
Since everything will be automated, there will be no real use for income. Everything will be dirt cheap because labor costs will go to zero.
Right, because that's how it's always worked throughout human history - the rich decide that they don't need the poor, so all the wealthy people suddenly become altruists, and everybody is happy.
Sure, because we all know how everyone will always pass on their own savings to a consumer instead of just using it as a money-grab for themselves.
Costs won't go down... the rich will just get richer faster.
Now consider the role of machine learning. With or without a human dealer, machines might learn to recognize certain subtle human reactions that indicate things. Like when the sucker is about to give up and leave the table. What responses by the dealer are statistically more likely to keep him at the table losing more of his mortgage payment money.
Casino dealers and fishermen are both likely to be replaced by machines in coming years.
That's just someone's opinion. Nothing to see here..
HorseDung to CarSmog, 50 years it took to dislodge a 4 legged beast in the automobile revolution. (https://thetyee,ca/News?2013/03/06/Horse-Dung-Big-Shift/ ) The computer revolution took 30 yrs. to get to ' the rest of us'.
PeoplePace to BlackBoxAI automation will dislodge our 2 legged friends in the transition. It'll take a scale of systems engineering witnessed in the Computer revolution AND dislodge humans at scale as the Horseless Carriage dislodged beasts to their greener pastures. Yay for the horse th
"The knowledge that certain places will lose more jobs could allow workers and industries to better prepare for the change and could help city leaders ensure their local economies are poised to rebound."
What is this guy smoking? The real reaction is more likely to resemble a band of Luddites springing the Unibomber from prison and going on a spree to destroy the machines and those responsible for them.