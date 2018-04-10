LG's Upcoming 'G7 ThinQ' Smartphone To Feature Almost-Bezel-Less Display With Notch, Launch On May 2nd (9to5google.com) 8
Earlier this morning, LG announced in a blog post that it will be hosting an event on May 2nd in New York City, where it would unveil its upcoming "LG G7 ThinQ" Android smartphone, with a public event in Korea on May 3rd. While LG has yet to confirm any other details of the phone in this post, we do have a pretty good idea as to what this flagship smartphone will feature thanks to some recently-leaked renders courtesy of Android Headlines. 9to5Google reports: This latest shot of the phone gives us a clear look at the design on the front and back. Up front, there's the same notched display we saw at MWC with questionably thick bezels on the bottom and top. With those bezels and the notch, users are undoubtedly going to be questioning LG's design choices this time around. There's also a glass back that comes in several colors with a fingerprint sensor and vertically oriented camera in tow. According to the report, LG will be launching the phone in Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte), and Raspberry Rose, but it's unclear which markets those colors will be available in.
Apple has been trying to sue Samsung for "slavishly cop[ing] a combination of several elements of the Apple Product Configuration Trade Dress". It's still tied up in courts and apparently LG feels they can sell a lot of phones before this is resolved
And I think "slavish" is fair when you copy the worst features of a device.
Except they're copying the Essential PH1, not any Apple product.
To me, it seems like the industry, and more importantly, we as consumers (well, the ones who have owned a few smartphones by now), are reaching this point of maturity.