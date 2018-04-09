Recent iOS Update Kills Functionality On iPhone 8s Repaired With Aftermarket Screens (vice.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Apple released iOS 11.3 at the end of March, and the update is killing touch functionality in iPhone 8s repaired with some aftermarket screens that worked prior to the update. That means people who broke their phone and had the audacity to get it repaired by anyone other than Apple is having a hard time using their phone. "This has caused my company over 2,000 reshipments," Aakshay Kripalani, CEO of Injured Gadgets, a Georgia-based retailer and repair shop, told me in a Facebook message. "Customers are annoyed and it seems like Apple is doing this to prevent customers from doing 3rd party repair." According to Michael Oberdick -- owner and operator of iOutlet, an Ohio-based pre-owned iPhone store and repair shop, every iPhone screen is powered by a small microchip, and that chip is what the repair community believes to be causing the issue. For the past six months, shops have been able to replace busted iPhone 8 screens with no problem, but something in the update killed touch functionality. According to several people I spoke to, third-party screen suppliers have already worked out the issue, but fixing the busted phones means re-opening up the phone and upgrading the chip. It remains to be seen whether Apple will issue a new software update that will suddenly fix these screens, but that is part of the problem: Many phones repaired by third parties are ticking timebombs; it's impossible for anyone to know if or when Apple will do something that breaks devices fixed with aftermarket parts. And every time a software update breaks repaired phones, Apple can say that third-party repair isn't safe, and the third-party repair world has to scramble for workarounds and fixes.
But hey, at least they're not selling your data. (Score:1)
Seriously, who cares about this, or anything else Apple does that's shady? They're not harvesting or selling our data, at least. Surely that's well worth all the premiums and walled gardens.
Re: (Score:2)
They haven't been caught harvesting or selling our data, at least.
Fixed that for you.
Aftermarket? (Score:2, Insightful)
Why would anyone go for aftermarket repairs when the device is still under warranty? They arent even a year old!
Re: (Score:1)
Why would anyone go for aftermarket repairs when the device is still under warranty? They arent even a year old!
How much does warranty help if you break the screen yourself? Of course it would void the warranty, but I can imagine people would take that risk to save some money...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
since when was dropping your phone and breaking the screen covered under warranty?
Since you have AppleCare+
Cracked screens are replaced for $29. Twice.
For 2 years (or 3. can't remember offhand).
Re: (Score:2)
The same AppleCare+ that costs $149 per iPhone 8 (or $199 for the iPhone X) at the point of sale?
Is that the AppleCare+ you're talking about?
Obligatory (Score:2, Funny)
You're repairing it wrong.
Why should Apple QA your garbage screens? (Score:2)
These things have broken before, and apple fixes them (error 53). Unless you have a contract with Apple, why do you think they'd spend time doing the QA on your shady 3rd party screens?
Your customers want a lower price bracket, they get a lower support bracket. Wake me when Apple refuses to fix it.
Re: (Score:2)
These things have broken before, and apple fixes them (error 53). Unless you have a contract with Apple, why do you think they'd spend time doing the QA on your shady 3rd party screens?
Your customers want a lower price bracket, they get a lower support bracket. Wake me when Apple refuses to fix it.
And in fact, how is Apple supposed to any particular greymarket display assembly even exists to test against it?
Re: (Score:2)
Now we know how someone's breaking into iPhones (Score:3)
Well, now we know that the touch chip is a vector for unauthorized access.
When you reverse engineer stuff you pay the price when things change. If it's only one vendor having the problem then you bought your stuff from the wrong vendor.
This one I don't get (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I could understand the story from last year (or whenever it was) about Apple updating their devices to reject third party repairs to the home button / finger scanner as that could have presented some obvious security risk. However, I'm having a hard time seeing the same here. I suppose one could make a case for this third party chip being able to scrape the screen in some nefarious manner, but that just seems a bit tinfoil hat.
Who says that Apple didn't just tweak the comm. protocol with that chip to fix or improve something?
Oh I forgot: This is Slashdot, where EVERYTHING Apple does is nefarious...
Re: (Score:2)
I really doubt this is even intentional on Apple's behalf, and I have never owned or wanted an iPhone...
The strength of their brand has always been reliability based on them making BOTH the software and the hardware which means their regression testing is infinitesimal compared to Microsoft or Google.
It also meant they could double down on aesthetics without too much concern about what the device might be required to run later, since they control all of that as well.
Take all that and replace a significant p
Are we sure the replacement chip is to spec? (Score:2)
Possible explanation #1: they intentionally killed the functionality of third party chips.
Possible explanation #2: some third party chips were not actually up to spec in some subtle way, which wasn't an issue before.
Both seem fairly plausible. I didn't see anything in TFA that gave a solid reason to believe one or other.
Whatâ(TM)s the story? (Score:2)
So... there are two scenarios
:
1) Apple has crafted an update to specifically disable some 3rd party components
2) The third party component designer has failed to make a properly compatible part.
Despite the story sounding like theyâ(TM)re spinning it as (1) Iâ(TM)d be very surprised if it wasnâ(TM)t (2) as thatâ(TM)s the most likely if they can fix it with an update as reported. Whatâ(TM)s the news? Why should a manufacturer go to the effort of testing badly made replacement parts t
This should affect anyone... (Score:2)
Since the 8s hasn't even been released yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Do not confuse incompetence with malice. (Score:2)
Something I learned working in technology, "Do not confuse incompetence with malice."
Just because something breaks doesn't mean it is malicious move. It could be a lack of testing or just plain incompetence not realizing there existed thousands of 3rd party iPhone 8 screen repairs done. I don't think Apple intentionally wants to upset this many premium customers.
A long tradition (Score:3)
Back when Apple introduced the first iMac they also introduced the "G3 Blue & White Tower". Some months later, when everyone knew a new machine from Apple with a G4 processor was planned, some aftermarket outfits began selling a G4 upgrade kit. You could buy & install the upgrade kit and have a G4 Mac without the wait and without having to buy a new machine from Apple.
Apple released a firmware update (remember the "programmer's button"?) disguised as something I can't remember. That update broke all of these G4 upgrade kits.
This is simply the way Apple does business.