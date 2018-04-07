GPU Prices Soar as Bitcoin Miners Buy Up Hardware To Build Rigs (computerworld.com) 4
"Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency miners have created a dearth of mid-range and high-end GPU cards that are selling for twice as much as suggested retail," reports Computerworld. "The reason: miners are setting up server farms with the cards." Lucas123 writes: GPU prices have more than doubled in some cases... Some of the most popular GPUs can't even be found anymore as they've sold out due to demand. Meanwhile, some retailers are pushing back against bitcoin miners by showing favoritism to their traditional gamer customers, allowing them to purchase GPUs at manufacturer's suggested retail price. Earlier this year, NVIDIA asked retailers of its hardware to prioritize sales to gamers over cryptocurrency miners.
Re: (Score:2)
Check the nVidia roadmap, this is exactly what they're working on this year.
What a shitty post, even for slashdot... (Score:3, Informative)
1) Bitcoin is NOT mined on GPU, since like 5 years. Only on special ASIC devices. You ment to write that crypto-currencies, ALTcoins, are GPU mined
2) This is going on for like 1-2 years now, including the GPU shortage as result of ALT-coin mining
NOT BITCOINS! (Score:1)
No one has mined Bitcoin or any of its offspring with GPU for years. Get your story straight!