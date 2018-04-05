Motorola's Modular Smartphone Dream Is Too Young To Die (fastcompany.com) 9
harrymcc writes: Lots of people have fantasized about modular smartphones, but Motorola introduced one -- the Moto Z -- and actually created an ecosystem of useful add-ons. Now its parent company, Lenovo, has made major cuts at Moto headquarters in Chicago, throwing the future of Moto Mods into doubt. Over at Fast Company, Jared Newman talked to some of the people who have invested energy in this modular platform about why it would be such a shame if Lenovo gave up on the idea.
not this again (Score:3)
seriously, who wants this?
I certainly don't.
i like a solid, compact phone. No "module" bullshit. No one is going to "change the camera for a better one" or "have a high quality audio amplifier". Or even "remove the camera and give me a larger battery.
Batteries already take a lot of space in a phone. you don't get any significant improvement by adding a tiny battery module.
Also, moto-z style modules... who wants a 1" thick phone again?
Re: (Score:1)
i do. God forbid anyone wants anything you dont. The world doesnt revolve around you. I dont need a high quality camera so id probably swap it out for the projector module, or maybe the battery pack. And I'd rather take a 1" phone over a phone that dies after 24 hours any day
Re: (Score:2)
This is far FAR from a modular phone, it is a connector/attachment mechanism on the back of a pretty normal phone.
the same could be done with a secondary usb c connector on the back easily enough, or the existing connector with a little work.
but why. as you say, most 'mods' are really features the phone should be able to have anyway (alexa? really?), or things that should be external devices because you dont want to carry them all the time.
it is however a pity that wireless usb seems to be dead, as that wo
Re: (Score:1)
What the world really needs is a RAZR with a high-res screen, larger battery (paper-thin and weight aren't huge issues, match size + weight of a touch screen phone!) and an open-source OS with binaries compiled to native machine-code via open-source compilers like GCC.
If anything is modular, it should be the encrypted binary driver system. This can be handled on a fully protected sub-CPU with protected memory completely inaccessible to any other part of the system. Communication between system memory and pr
but it most certainly should. (Score:2)
some of these mods are obtrusive enough to earn the owner a black eye. for example:
The JBL SoundBoost Speaker ($80): Everyone on planet earth unilaterally detests the one person on the bus, in the store, or god help us in the library or gym listening to music at full-tilt on their phone speaker. The ability to make this even more annoying is clearly not a feature.
Moto's Insta-Share Projector ($300): spend $700 on a phone, then spend $300 on a projector, then casually remind yourself the internet is a ub