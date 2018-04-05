Slashdot Asks: Should Android OEMs Adopt the iPhone's Notch? 49
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Google was currently working on a "dramatic redesign" of its Android OS -- one that embraces the "notch" made popular by the iPhone X. A couple weeks after that report was published, Mobile World Congress was happening, and the biggest trend among Android OEMs was the introduction of a notch in their smartphones. The Verge's Vlad Savov argues that Android smartphone manufacturers are straight up copying the iPhone's design with "more speed and cynicism" than ever before.
Should Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) adopt the iPhone's display notch? A display notch can offer a greater screen-to-body ratio, for example, but lower overall aesthetic value. It can also create a headache for developers who need to update their apps to account for the notch that eats into the actual display area. What are your thoughts on display notches? Should Android OEMs adopt the iPhone X's display notch in their devices?
If you're not a fan of notches for aesthetic reasons, you may like the solution that OnePlus has come up with. The company will soon be launching their notch-equipped OnePlus 6 smartphone, but will allow OnePlus 6 owners to "hide" the device's notch via software. Users will have the option to black out the background of the notifications and status bar if they so desire.
Really? "Popular" seems a bit of a stretch.
In reality the notch is a temporary design shift made by limits of current tech. In the not to distant future. Cameras that see through the displays will increase in resolution the infrared backlight will be from the whole screen etc.
The tech exists now. It just isn't refined enough for a phone.
When did "notch" become a technology thing we're expected to know? Maybe explain what it is for people who don't have any Apple friends FFS.
To me when I hear the word notch, I assume that means that there is part of the phone cut out; but that doesn't make any sense and I can't imagine why anyone would want that.
A "notch" in phonespeak must be something than a notch? Maybe a section of the screen that is left blank for some reason- or to be prefilled with ads for other apple products or something equally obnoxious.
The only notches I want are on my bedpost.
All I care about is if I can hold the phone at the sides without my hands triggering the touch screen. If it helps them maintain a 16:9 aspect ratio then it's fine, it's hidden by a black status bar anyway. If they want a notch because they're looking to expand the screen vertically to 18:9 then no thanks. I don't like the candy bar form factor.
Notches seem pointless and miss the point (Score:3)
A display notch can offer a greater screen-to-body ratio, for example, but lower overall aesthetic value.
Aesthetics are a matter of personal taste. I can see people liking or hating the notch and you can't say they are wrong either way. There is no objective way to judge aesthetics. Conceivably the notch has some potential functional value though it seems a lot of trouble for some pretty minimal gains even under the best of circumstances. I have an iPhone X (spare the snark - it works for me) and I'm utterly indifferent to the notch. It doesn't bother me but I don't find it particularly useful either. Frankly it seems mostly like a mis-feature and a waste of money.
All this sturm and drang about notches really seems to be missing the point. It's an answer to a problem nobody has. What I want them to do is make a phone with a better battery life. They could double the thickness of all but the biggest phones and I would not care. A thicker phone would also enable them to put a better camera into the phone which has value to me. I'd also like someone to really get seamless cloud integration and device and document sharing right because that is still a hot mess whether you are talking about Android, iOS or any other system. You'd think Apple could figure it out since they control their platform the tightest but they always seem to only partially solve the problems.
What the fuck is a "notch"? (Score:3)
Why would someone with so little interest in phones click on this story?
NO.
It's really sad that since there isn't any real innovation happening with phones and the best we can come up with is a debate over whether we want some near unusable screen space on either side on the top of our phones.
What about bluetooth that doesn't drop out? Better call quality and consistent connections? Better security and privacy settings? Better battery life? More options for storage? Or how about a phone that will survive falling from a nightstand and I don't need to buy a stronger case for?
Nothing wrong with a bezzle (Score:3)
The Essential Android Phone came out with a notch before the iPhone X. Personally, I just see this as a poor compromise to the phone designers drive to marketing bezzle-less designs that people may think they like. I am fine with a bezzle and prefer a little bit of space to accommodate the palm of my hand hanging over.
I wouldn't buy an iPhone X for that silly notch.
Wouldn't buy an android for the same reason.
...phone manufacturers to use up valuable screen real estate. Android makers are thinking, "Hey Apple convinced users to pay $1000 for a new phone and not get 100% of the screen (3.6%) is lost due to the notch."
You know what? I don't mind a bit of top and bottom bezel. If anything, you could even go a bit taller.
You know why? Because it leaves room for some proper dual front speakers.
Fuck this "less bezel" and "thinner" bullshit that disappears as soon as we stick the phone in a proper case; give us functionality improvements.
Why has Apple gone off the rails, and why haven't Android phone makers noticed and stopped copying them?
I was never impressed by the iPhone, but can understand why people were and certainly appreciate many technologies the iPhone popularized. However, the last few years have been completely absurd. The iPhone has lost its headphone jack, there's no good reason for the notch, and it still doesn't follow accepted industry standards even though now there's no reason for it not to - USB C in particular.
What has happened to Apple? Steve Jobs' departure should have been an opportunity to throw out the less optimal things Apple was doing solely because Jobs was insisting on it: instead, they seem to have thrown out Jobs' obsessions with elegance and simplicity and adopted his very worst quirks.
Obviously, the ones who want to mimic the iphone design as much as possible probably should.
On the other hand, plenty of others already have good designs with "zero" or near-zero bezel, or with a wider bezel that accommodates a front-facing camera without making the screen area weird.