Latest macOS Update Disables DisplayLink, Rendering Thousands of Monitors Dead

Posted by BeauHD from the heads-up dept.
rh2600 writes: Four days ago, Apple's latest macOS 10.13.4 update broke DisplayLink protocol support (perhaps permanently), turning what may be hundreds of thousands of external monitors connected to MacBook Pros via DisplayLink into paperweights. Some days in, DisplayLink has yet to announce any solution, and most worryingly there are indications that this is a permanent change to macOS moving forward. Mac Rumors is reporting that "users of the popular Mac desktop extension app Duet Display are being advised not to update to macOS 10.13.4, due to 'critical bugs' that prevent the software from communicating with connected iOS devices used as extra displays." Users of other desktop extensions apps like Air Display and iDisplay are also reporting incompatibility with the latest version of macOS.

  • Rename the app? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    JustWontDuet
     
    Thanks, I'll be here all week!

  • One of the commenters in the first link is a perfect example of the blame-everyone-but-Apple mentality:

    I must have macOS 10.13.4 to run the version of Xcode that allows me to develop for iOS 11.3.

    Rolling back my OS, even if I wanted to which I don't, is not an option. My options are 1. wait for a fix, again I might add, DisplayLink died on the last macOS update as well. Or 2. Buy a USB video adapter from another more reliable source.

    While I don't want to go spend potentially hundreds, I also will not accept

